What is a $250 million bond?
Sam Bankman-Fried has been released on a $250 million bond as he faces the fallout of FTX's collapse. But that doesn't mean he has $250 million. Why it matters: Last month, SBF told Axios Pro's Lucinda Shen that he was down to his last $100,000. But as Thursday's events showed, the economics of bail for rich people can get very complicated — and very bespoke — very quickly.
Arizona judge rules out sanctions against Kari Lake but orders $33,000 in fees
An Arizona judge on Tuesday declined to issue sanctions against former GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake for a now-dismissed lawsuit she brought to overturn her defeat in the state's governor's race. Driving the news: Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ordered Lake to pay around $33,000 in legal fees...
George Santos breaks silence as New York AG probes resume scandal
Incoming Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Thursday broke his silence about reports that he fabricated much of his resume, saying he has “a story to tell” next week. Why it matters: As new revelations continue to mount about Santos’ alleged widespread deceptions, House Republicans have been placed in an extremely tough spot as they prepare to take the majority by a razor-thin margin.
Supreme Court allows Trump-era border policy to remain for now
The Supreme Court is forcing the Biden administration to continue the controversial, pandemic-era border policy called Title 42, while legal challenges unfold, according to a Tuesday order. Why it matters: The expected Dec. 21 expiration of the policy — which has cited the pandemic to allow border officials to rapidly...
Scoop: U.S. Jewish leaders warn Israeli officials over incoming right-wing government
Several U.S. Jewish leaders during a meeting with Israeli officials earlier this month warned that racist and extremist moves by the new Israeli government could seriously hamper support for Israel among Jews in the U.S., six sources who either attended the meeting at the Israeli embassy in Washington or were briefed on it told Axios.
Taliban bar women from working at NGOs
The Taliban on Saturday ordered all non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to stop employing women, AP reports. The big picture: The order is the new government's latest attempt to restrict women's rights and freedoms in the country, and comes just days after the Taliban also banned women from attending universities. It...
U.S. says North Korea supplying arms to Russian mercenary group in Ukraine
North Korea recently supplied infantry rockets and missiles to a private Russian mercenary company, the Wagner Group, currently deployed in Ukraine as part of Russia's invasion of the country, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday. Why it matters: Kirby said the U.S. currently believes Wagner has...
Republican Jewish Coalition blasts Rep.-elect George Santos
The Republican Jewish Coalition disavowed New York congressman-elect George Santos on Tuesday for misrepresenting his heritage, banning him from future events. Why it matters: The Long Island Republican admitted in two interviews Monday to "embellishing" parts of his resume and background after being accused of fabricating multiple aspects of his life during his campaign for the U.S. House — including his Jewish ancestry.
Jan. 6 final report alleges Trump engaged in "multi-part conspiracy"
The House Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday released its long-awaited final report, which includes detailed evidence compiled by the panel relating to the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. Why it matters: The report provides the clearest look yet at what transpired before, during and after one of the...
Rep.-elect George Santos apologizes for "embellishing" resume
Incoming Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) admitted in two interviews Monday to "embellishing" parts of his resume and said he intends to be sworn in at the start of the new Congress on Jan. 3. Why it matters: Santos has been accused of fabricating his resume that formed a central part...
