What is a $250 million bond?

Sam Bankman-Fried has been released on a $250 million bond as he faces the fallout of FTX's collapse. But that doesn't mean he has $250 million. Why it matters: Last month, SBF told Axios Pro's Lucinda Shen that he was down to his last $100,000. But as Thursday's events showed, the economics of bail for rich people can get very complicated — and very bespoke — very quickly.
George Santos breaks silence as New York AG probes resume scandal

Incoming Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Thursday broke his silence about reports that he fabricated much of his resume, saying he has “a story to tell” next week. Why it matters: As new revelations continue to mount about Santos’ alleged widespread deceptions, House Republicans have been placed in an extremely tough spot as they prepare to take the majority by a razor-thin margin.
Supreme Court allows Trump-era border policy to remain for now

The Supreme Court is forcing the Biden administration to continue the controversial, pandemic-era border policy called Title 42, while legal challenges unfold, according to a Tuesday order. Why it matters: The expected Dec. 21 expiration of the policy — which has cited the pandemic to allow border officials to rapidly...
Taliban bar women from working at NGOs

The Taliban on Saturday ordered all non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to stop employing women, AP reports. The big picture: The order is the new government's latest attempt to restrict women's rights and freedoms in the country, and comes just days after the Taliban also banned women from attending universities. It...
U.S. says North Korea supplying arms to Russian mercenary group in Ukraine

North Korea recently supplied infantry rockets and missiles to a private Russian mercenary company, the Wagner Group, currently deployed in Ukraine as part of Russia's invasion of the country, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday. Why it matters: Kirby said the U.S. currently believes Wagner has...
Republican Jewish Coalition blasts Rep.-elect George Santos

The Republican Jewish Coalition disavowed New York congressman-elect George Santos on Tuesday for misrepresenting his heritage, banning him from future events. Why it matters: The Long Island Republican admitted in two interviews Monday to "embellishing" parts of his resume and background after being accused of fabricating multiple aspects of his life during his campaign for the U.S. House — including his Jewish ancestry.
Jan. 6 final report alleges Trump engaged in "multi-part conspiracy"

The House Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday released its long-awaited final report, which includes detailed evidence compiled by the panel relating to the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. Why it matters: The report provides the clearest look yet at what transpired before, during and after one of the...
