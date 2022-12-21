Sam Bankman-Fried has been released on a $250 million bond as he faces the fallout of FTX's collapse. But that doesn't mean he has $250 million. Why it matters: Last month, SBF told Axios Pro's Lucinda Shen that he was down to his last $100,000. But as Thursday's events showed, the economics of bail for rich people can get very complicated — and very bespoke — very quickly.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO