Lawrenceville and Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity partner to build four homes

The city of Lawrenceville is partnering with Gwinnett County Habitat for Humanity to build four houses within city limits next year.

“This initiative supports affordable housing and unites our employees and community leaders in service to our fellow man,” Mayor David Still said.

The four homes will be at least 1,500-square-feet, and include a two-car garage and a working fireplace. Officials felt it was important for the newly-constructed homes to be equitable with the rest of the neighborhood.

“Those four items are not typically built in a standard Habitat for Humanity house,” Chuck Warbington, Lawrenceville’s city manager said. “When you go into the neighborhood, this will actually match what is currently built out there.”

Lawrenceville will provide $100,000 to the project using American Rescue Plan Act funding for construction.

Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity will sell the homes, located in the Saddle Shoals neighborhood off Springlake Rd.

