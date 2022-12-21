Read full article on original website
11 States People Are Leaving in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
8 Surprising Places Where Home Prices are Dropping
Although the housing market has featured soaring prices for the past couple of years, it's finally showing signs of cooling off. Because of this, there are savings popping up in cities you wouldn't...
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
9 States Where Wages Are Rising the Fastest
Which state's residents saw the biggest income jump?
These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
US states raising minimum wage, with four above $15
Multiple states in the U.S. are raising their minimum hourly wages come January 2023, with four states across the West and East Coasts increasing to $15 or above.
These Are the Cities Home Buyers Are Moving to Most
It’s moving season until Big City prices drop. A record number of people are looking to move cities due to housing costs. Home buyers are paying special attention to cities in California and Florida. Rising mortgage interest rates are no joke. They've doubled this past year, sending monthly mortgage...
Wall Street ends higher, still winds up with 3rd weekly loss
A choppy day on Wall Street ended with broad gains for stocks Friday, though most of the major indexes wound up with their third weekly loss in a row. Mixed economic news weighed on stocks early on, but the indexes rebounded by late afternoon amid relatively light trading ahead of a long holiday weekend. The S&P 500 reversed a 0.7% loss to close 0.6% higher. With one week left of trading in 2022, the benchmark index is down 19.3% for the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite eked out a 0.2% gain. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their third straight weekly loss.
California's housing market is cooling off faster than any other US state, even though it's still really costly to buy a home there
As housing demand fades, several cities in California have seen home prices fall more than 5% from peak values earlier this year.
Coming Soon: $1 Million Mortgages With 3% Down
Home prices have risen so much during the past year that, in 2023, loan limits for all but two U.S. counties will be higher — and it will be possible to get a federally backed mortgage of more than $1 million in some areas. In the highest-cost areas of...
Senior living celebrates ‘big wins’ in proposed $1.7 trillion omnibus package
Senior living advocates are claiming “major victories” for the industry following the release of the proposed $1.7 trillion congressional year-end spending bill on Monday. The omnibus spending package, if signed into law as written, would give a “huge boost” to senior living priorities, including workforce development and job training programs, hurricane disaster relief and Alzheimer’s research, they told McKnight’s Senior Living.
Americans think wages should rise to match inflation–and they’re right. It’s time to dispel the wage-price spiral myth
Americans think wages should rise to match inflation–and they’re right. It’s time to dispel the wage-price spiral myth.
270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage
About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
Lowest average wage workers are willing to accept reaches new heights: New York Fed survey
Story at a glance New Yorkers are demanding more for their labor. The lowest average wage U.S. adults are willing to accept for a new job has gone up by over $700 since July, according to the most recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomics SCE Labor Market…
Where are home prices in America’s 400 largest housing markets headed in 2023? These 5 charts give us some clues
Buyers Vs. sellers: Let's take a closer look at inventory data in the nation's 400 largest markets.
Indiana among top 10 states that saw household income increase
Some states saw an increase in household income since 2019, including 10 states where wages rose as much as 8.5%.
Rising Rate of Car Repossessions Worrying Sign For Economy
For most Americans, owning a car is a necessity. If you don’t have one, you essentially can’t go anywhere, which is an especially big problem if you have a job that doesn’t allow remote work. Now we’re seeing an increasing number of consumers defaulting on car loans they can no longer afford, which seems bad.
Most Americans worried that Social Security benefits won't keep up with inflation: AARP survey
Ninety percent of Americans who are already drawing Social Security retirement benefits, or are in line to receive them, said they're worried payments won't keep up with inflation, according to a recent AARP survey.
