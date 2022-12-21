ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kjzz.com

Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

New winter warnings, advisories issued ahead of new storm

SALT LAKE CITY — The bitter cold temperatures felt around Utah over the last few days will take a break Tuesday, but a new storm is expected to arrive Wednesday with extremely low temperatures and snow falling in some areas. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the...
ksl.com

Utah to begin work on 10 projects to improve boating access in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 was a year of frustration for many boaters, especially as Utah's ongoing drought impacted water levels at many reservoirs across the state. There were also many long lines related to parking or quagga mussel inspections during the year. Utah recreation agencies are looking to ease some of these problems as the calendar shifts to 2023.
kslnewsradio.com

Will December’s big storms make a difference for the Great Salt Lake?

This article is published through The Great Salt Lake Collaborative: A Solutions Journalism Initiative, a partnership of news, education and media organizations that aims to inform readers about the Great Salt Lake. The state’s snowpack is off to a good start, but the lake will need a lot more to...
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho in the path of Arctic cold front

The National Weather Service says frigid temperatures are heading directly toward the central and Pacific Northwest of the United States, and Idaho will be taking a hit. Idaho forecasters predict an Arctic front will sweep its way south through Idaho, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and severely cold temperatures. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions just before the holidays.
ksl.com

Advisories issued as snow returns this week. But will Utah have a white Christmas?

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow is back in Utah's forecast just in time for the Christmas holiday weekend. The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter storm warning for the Wasatch and western Uinta mountain ranges, where 6 to 12 inches or more of snow are currently forecast to fall primarily on Wednesday. It also issued a winter weather advisory that covers the parts of the Wasatch Front, Wasatch Back and other parts of northern Utah, where snow is also expected to fall.
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
ABC 4

Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
ESPN Western Colorado

How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah

Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
suindependent.com

Ice Fishing In Utah? Who Would Have Known!

SALT LAKE CITY — If you want to add an extra challenge to your ice fishing this winter, a tournament may be just the thing. Plus, you can help many of Utah’s fisheries and often win prizes! There are also a handful of ice fishing seminars you can attend if you want to get started in the sport.
890kdxu.com

You live in Southern Utah and your friends are jealous

By now you’ve learned almost no one in Southern Utah is from Southern Utah. Now and then you’ll find someone born and raised here or an occasional 2nd or 3rd generation native but it’s rare. For those who moved here from somewhere else, you know this is the time of year when you start to hear from friends and family across the USA. Why? Their daily temperature doesn’t have a second digit anymore.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Utah

It’s no secret that Utah is home to some of the best skiing and snowboarding in the world. From the steepest runs and magnificent powder to world-class terrain parks, Utah is a snow lover’s paradise. Ski resorts throughout the region are renowned for providing incredible experiences to all kinds of adventurers, from beginners to experts. From Sundance resort in the north to Snowbird near Salt Lake City, each destination offers something special that appeals to snow enthusiasts of every kind. But where is the snowiest place in Utah? Keep reading to find out!
