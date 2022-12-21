Read full article on original website
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee TilesTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Franco Harris’ family releases statement following his death
Franco Harris’ family released a statement on Thursday about the late football great’s death. >>> Football community, fans, fellow Pittsburgh Steelers pay tribute to Franco Harris after his death. “We are truly heartbroken. The reality of losing such a magnificent individual has not yet settled in. We have...
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Franco Harris' Final Public Words Before Death Revealed
The passing of Franco Harris was so sudden and shocking that there truly aren't any obvious signs that he was in poor health in the final few interviews he did before his passing this week. The Hall of Fame running back did one final interview on Tuesday before his tragic...
Franco Harris took stand against KKK, former Pittsburgh mayor remembers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not all of Franco Harris' heroics were confined to the football field. There was also a little-known but valiant stand he took in defense of the city of Pittsburgh against the Ku Klux Klan. To most, Harris' greatest moment was the Immaculate Reception itself in Three Rivers Stadium. But to others, his finest hour was at the entrance of the City-County Building in defiance of racial hatred. It was April 1997. Franco had retired from the NFL but Pittsburgh remained his city. When the courts determined the Ku Klux Klan could hold a rally at the City-County Building, he...
NFL legend Franco Harris remembered by his beloved hometown in New Jersey
In Mt. Holly, Burlington County, NFL legend Franco Harris will be remembered as the icon who never forgot about his hometown.
Michael Irvin offers more details on passing of Franco Harris
Franco Harris passed away suddenly at the age of 72 earlier this week. In an appearance on 93.7 The Fan Friday, Irvin offered new details about the tragic passing of his fellow Hall of Famer.
Franco Harris embraced his own Steelers legend through final hours
Three days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and hours before his surprise passing, Franco Harris connected with fans over his iconic moment.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Details How Another Member Of His Family Was Closer With The Late Great Franco Harris Than He Was
A day has gone by since Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris, passed away Wednesday morning. Stories continue to be told, as he was quite obviously a legend of the sport, not just the city of Pittsburgh. Beyond that, his pure gratitude is something everyone talks about. Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday to discuss.
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says Zach Wilson's career in New York is 'done'
Former New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick blasted Zach Wilson, saying his time with the team is "done" following another miserable effort Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw him benched in favor of an undrafted former CFL signal-caller. Discussing the Jets' 19-3 loss on Amazon's postgame show, Fitzpatrick...
REPORT: Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Released
The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a very promising season. Sitting at 10-4, they are all but a lock to make the postseason. While the Cowboys just recently signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton , a former Cowboys wide receiver just hit the open market. Malik Turner is once again a free agent.
Former MLB infielder Denny Doyle passes away
Former major league infielder Denny Doyle passed away Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 78 years old. Doyle appeared in parts of eight big league seasons during the 1970’s. A Kentucky native, he attended Morehead State before entering the professional ranks with the Phillies in 1966. He’d play four years in the minors before cracking the majors a bit after his 26th birthday in 1970. Doyle would work as the Phils primary second baseman for his first four MLB seasons.
Two Franco Harris tribute events canceled following his death
Two events scheduled to honor Franco Harris and the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception play have been canceled following
Steelers’ Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Rips Pirates’ Owner Bob Nutting For Horrible Handling Of Franchise
The Pittsburgh Steelers are located in one of the best sports cities in the entire world. Despite being a smaller force in terms of media market, the city is currently ranked 10th all-time with 16 total professional championships without having a team in the National Basketball Association. A big contributor to the Steel City’s titles in the 21st century was former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. He helped to bring two Lombardi Trophies back to Pittsburgh and recently began a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, at the start of his retirement. He had beloved hometown favorite and former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman, Neil Walker on most recently.
Jets coach Robert Saleh addresses his benching of Zach Wilson
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed his benching of Zach Wilson during the team’s ugly 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16. Wilson yielded poor results in the loss and went 9/18 for 92 yards and an interception. He...
Former Miami Heat Assistant Juwan Howard Once Again Loses Cool On Sideline
Former Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard is back in the news after another sideline incident. Howard, who played with the Heat and later joined coach Erik Spoelstra's staff, had to be restrained by his University of Michigan players after arguing with an official at the end of Wednesday's loss to North Carolina.
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Reggie Jackson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NFL Star
The sports world is mourning the loss of beloved Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris. Harris passed away on Wednesday night - just days before he was set to have his number retired by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was 72 years old. Over the past two days, many in...
Steelers Changing Field to Replicate Immaculate Reception
The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking another step to honor Franco Harris.
Michael Jordan Called Matt Barnes And Stephen Jackson On Mobile During The NASCAR Show: "MJ Will Be On The All The Smoke Soon..."
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan doesn't often go out of his way to make public appearances. In fact, with his career having ended decades ago, MJ has been thriving behind the scenes as a businessman and NBA team governor. But Jordan fans got some great news this week during the...
Chicago Bears player livid after being snubbed from Pro Bowl
The Chicago Bears have zero players in the Pro Bowl this season. The Chicago Bears roster is filled with blooming young talent, undrafted free agents, and other fluff this season. The Bears are in rebuild mode as they put together a 53-man roster where 40 percent of their salary cap had to be allocated for dead cap. It makes sense why there wouldn’t be many players from the Bears that would make this season’s Pro Bowl. Roquan Smith made it only after being traded from Chicago. However, one Bears player is upset after being screwed over by an archaic NFL policy.
