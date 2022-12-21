ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
CBS Pittsburgh

Franco Harris took stand against KKK, former Pittsburgh mayor remembers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not all of Franco Harris' heroics were confined to the football field. There was also a little-known but valiant stand he took in defense of the city of Pittsburgh against the Ku Klux Klan. To most, Harris' greatest moment was the Immaculate Reception itself in Three Rivers Stadium. But to others, his finest hour was at the entrance of the City-County Building in defiance of racial hatred. It was April 1997. Franco had retired from the NFL but Pittsburgh remained his city. When the courts determined the Ku Klux Klan could hold a rally at the City-County Building, he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Details How Another Member Of His Family Was Closer With The Late Great Franco Harris Than He Was

A day has gone by since Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris, passed away Wednesday morning. Stories continue to be told, as he was quite obviously a legend of the sport, not just the city of Pittsburgh. Beyond that, his pure gratitude is something everyone talks about. Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday to discuss.
Yardbarker

REPORT: Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Released

The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a very promising season. Sitting at 10-4, they are all but a lock to make the postseason. While the Cowboys just recently signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton , a former Cowboys wide receiver just hit the open market. Malik Turner is once again a free agent.
DALLAS, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MLB infielder Denny Doyle passes away

Former major league infielder Denny Doyle passed away Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 78 years old. Doyle appeared in parts of eight big league seasons during the 1970’s. A Kentucky native, he attended Morehead State before entering the professional ranks with the Phillies in 1966. He’d play four years in the minors before cracking the majors a bit after his 26th birthday in 1970. Doyle would work as the Phils primary second baseman for his first four MLB seasons.
KENTUCKY STATE
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Rips Pirates’ Owner Bob Nutting For Horrible Handling Of Franchise

The Pittsburgh Steelers are located in one of the best sports cities in the entire world. Despite being a smaller force in terms of media market, the city is currently ranked 10th all-time with 16 total professional championships without having a team in the National Basketball Association. A big contributor to the Steel City’s titles in the 21st century was former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. He helped to bring two Lombardi Trophies back to Pittsburgh and recently began a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, at the start of his retirement. He had beloved hometown favorite and former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman, Neil Walker on most recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Jets coach Robert Saleh addresses his benching of Zach Wilson

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed his benching of Zach Wilson during the team’s ugly 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16. Wilson yielded poor results in the loss and went 9/18 for 92 yards and an interception. He...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees

The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears player livid after being snubbed from Pro Bowl

The Chicago Bears have zero players in the Pro Bowl this season. The Chicago Bears roster is filled with blooming young talent, undrafted free agents, and other fluff this season. The Bears are in rebuild mode as they put together a 53-man roster where 40 percent of their salary cap had to be allocated for dead cap. It makes sense why there wouldn’t be many players from the Bears that would make this season’s Pro Bowl. Roquan Smith made it only after being traded from Chicago. However, one Bears player is upset after being screwed over by an archaic NFL policy.
