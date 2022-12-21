Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsBloomington, IN
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Related
MLive.com
CFB Playoff predictions: Georgia vs. Ohio State picks and odds
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The College Football Playoff is nearly upon us and the matchup between Georgia and Ohio State features a couple of teams that got...
How the Big Ten has fared in the College Football Playoff
For the first time in nine years of the College Football Playoff, two Big Ten teams have made the four-team field. No. 2 Michigan (13-0) will face No. 3 TCU (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl at 4 p.m. Dec. 31, while No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) will meet No. 1 Georgia (13-0) in the Peach Bowl.
Ohio State football: Peach Bowl could be a program-changing game
The Ohio State football team is about a week away from a Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia. This could be a program-defining game. The Ohio State football program and head coach Ryan Day have been taking their fair share of criticism over the past month. A second consecutive loss to Michigan, a lackluster recruiting cycle, and problems with NIL have all taken their toll on the program.
Bucknuts Happy Hour: Why can't Ohio State figure out NIL? | How Buckeyes shift to underdog mentality
Welcome to the weekend and the holidays! No. 4 Ohio State hasn't played a game since the team lost to No. 2 Michigan nearly a month ago but that doesn't mean there hasn't been a lot going on. The Buckeyes continued their preparation for the College Football Playoff semifinal and...
Ohio State’s 1 fatal flaw that could doom them vs. Georgia in College Football Playoff
The Ohio State Buckeyes have as good a case to be made as a College Football Playoff contender as any team in the nation, even as they prepare to take on a juggernaut, the Georgia Bulldogs, in the Peach Bowl. Ohio State football has a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback, an offense that can explode at any moment and a defense that can pressure the opposing passer.
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]
For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
Watch: Will Smith Jr. ready to chart his own path with Ohio State football team
Will Smith Jr. has been committed to play college football at Ohio State since Jan. 23. But that did not stop Smith – the son of the late Will Smith, an OSU All-American in 2003 -- from smiling from ear to ear on national signing day Wednesday. Asked at...
Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati
After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Yahoo Sports
Who are the top 10 winningest Ohio State coaches? Woody Hayes is No. 1, but who's next?
Ohio State ranks among the top programs in college football history, with a level of consistency unmatched by any other school. Not since 1922-24 have the Buckeyes had consecutive losing seasons. Among the biggest reasons for OSU's continuous success has been its long list of ultra-successful coaches. Every coach from...
Addicted To Quack
Ducks Drop Tourney Final to #3 Ohio State
Freshman Forward Grace VanSlooten led Oregon with 29 points on 11 - 16 shooting against #3 Ohio State this afternoon in the final of the San Diego Invitational. Unfortunately, VanSlooten was the only Duck player to shoot 50 percent or better and the Ducks fell to the Buckeyes 84 - 67. Oregon was overwhelmed a bit in the 2nd quarter and never quite recovered. For the game, Oregon went 5 - 25 from beyond the 3-point arc and shot only 41 percent overall from the field. The Ducks were down to 8 players as Freshman Guard Jennah Isai left the team yesterday for undisclosed personal reasons.
614now.com
This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country
High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC Zoo and Aquarium closing
Latest central Ohio weather forecast for Christmas Eve 2022. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Road conditions remain slick in central Ohio...
Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
WOUB
Matt Barnes of NBC4 Columbus shares the secrets to his career.
Journalist, reporter, and morning news co-anchor Matt Barnes has found his career sweet spot in Columbus, Ohio. It also just happens to be his hometown. After graduating from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and leaving his four years of work at WOUB Public Media, Barnes, in 2008, was convinced his life work would be in sports broadcasting.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24
This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
ecowatch.com
Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio
A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 20 Pizzas in Columbus
Perhaps the most controversial list in our “best of” series each year — the Best Pizza countdown — is one that fuels a lot of heated debate. Pizza is a very personal thing, and everyone has a different style preference. The top 20 list that you’ll...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbus
Columbus might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbus.
Comments / 0