Massachusetts State

Healey goes with a team approach on transportation

GOV.-ELECT MAURA HEALEY named two women to head the state’s transportation bureaucracy on Friday, appointing Gina Fiandaca as secretary and Monica Tibbits-Nutt as undersecretary. Fiandaca has experience overseeing large transportation organizations, as commissioner of the Boston Transportation Department from 2015 to 2019 and most recently as the assistant city...
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary

Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
MBTA veteran named interim general manager for second time

BOSTON — A man who once served as the MBTA's interim general manager has been appointed to the position for a second time. Massachusetts transportation secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler announced on Thursday that MBTA deputy general manager Jeffrey Gonneville would assume the position of interim general manager effective Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure

Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
No clear answers on Sudders’s shift in tone

LAST WEEK, Marylou Sudders sounded like she wanted to stay on as the state’s secretary of health and human services. This week, she put in her retirement papers. What happened between last week and this week is unclear, but rumors are swirling. Sudders has served eight years as the...
Three takeaways from Maura Healey’s first sit-down Boston Globe interview since election win

The Governor-elect has some notable ideas to address climate change, the housing crisis, and transportation problems. As Governor-elect Maura Healey prepares to take office in just a few weeks, she is beginning to outline her priorities for members of the media. On Monday, she sat down with The Boston Globe for one of her first extensive interviews since a decisive electoral victory last month.
Massachusetts weather: 18,000-plus without power as strong winds continue

More than 18,000 power outages were reported across Massachusetts early Saturday as the state continues to be battered by strong winds and bone-chilling temperatures. As of 6:34 a.m. Saturday, 18,393 customers of the state’s four power companies were without electricity, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) power outage map, which updates every 15 to 30 minutes with new data on households, businesses and other buildings without power.
Sununu shoots for national status, but State House challenges loom

When Gov. Chris Sununu sat down recently for a podcast interview with DC-based news outlet Politico, he stressed his approach to leading New Hampshire requires a rigor few possess. “I’m a governor, I’m 24/7,” Sununu said. “My phone is on. You have a flood, you have a disaster, you have...
Sununu makes out-of-state ad buys

CONCORD, N.H. – In what may be a prelude to a 2024 Presidential run, this week a political committee supporting New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu took out Facebook ads in the early presidential primary nomination states of Iowa and South Carolina. Sununu was re-elected to his fourth term as...
