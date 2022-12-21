Read full article on original website
commonwealthmagazine.org
Healey goes with a team approach on transportation
GOV.-ELECT MAURA HEALEY named two women to head the state’s transportation bureaucracy on Friday, appointing Gina Fiandaca as secretary and Monica Tibbits-Nutt as undersecretary. Fiandaca has experience overseeing large transportation organizations, as commissioner of the Boston Transportation Department from 2015 to 2019 and most recently as the assistant city...
wgbh.org
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary
Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
WCVB
MBTA veteran named interim general manager for second time
BOSTON — A man who once served as the MBTA's interim general manager has been appointed to the position for a second time. Massachusetts transportation secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler announced on Thursday that MBTA deputy general manager Jeffrey Gonneville would assume the position of interim general manager effective Wednesday, Jan. 4.
governing.com
Massachusetts Gov.-Elect Sees Problems With Transit Worker Shortage
(TNS) — A workforce shortage at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) is making it nearly impossible for employees to keep up with necessary repairs and maintenance for the T’s aging fleet of trains and buses, Gov.-Elect Maura Healey said. Healey said she got a “firsthand” look at...
nepm.org
As housing bias in Massachusetts persists, advocates want tougher penalties for landlords, agents
David Harris, a Boston fair housing advocate, says racism in housing transactions remains a significant problem, more than a half century after the federal Civil Rights Act. And Harris has the test results to prove it. His nonprofit asked two women from different racial backgrounds to pretend to be hunting...
Massachusetts Governor Baker Says ‘Thank You’ to the SouthCoast
In January, Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will transfer power to the incoming Healey-Driscoll Administration. It's the changing of the guard for the Baker Administration that has been in office for the past eight years. Governor Baker phoned in to WBSM this morning to express his gratitude,...
maritime-executive.com
Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure
Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
commonwealthmagazine.org
No clear answers on Sudders’s shift in tone
LAST WEEK, Marylou Sudders sounded like she wanted to stay on as the state’s secretary of health and human services. This week, she put in her retirement papers. What happened between last week and this week is unclear, but rumors are swirling. Sudders has served eight years as the...
Charlie Baker announces $180 million investment in offshore wind infrastructure
The money will help workers build the ships and components necessary for offshore wind farms. Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on Tuesday announced $180 million in funding for a variety of projects that will work to build up the state’s offshore wind industry. Speaking at a...
Three takeaways from Maura Healey’s first sit-down Boston Globe interview since election win
The Governor-elect has some notable ideas to address climate change, the housing crisis, and transportation problems. As Governor-elect Maura Healey prepares to take office in just a few weeks, she is beginning to outline her priorities for members of the media. On Monday, she sat down with The Boston Globe for one of her first extensive interviews since a decisive electoral victory last month.
Polar Park construction manager pays $1.9M over minority hiring
BOSTON (AP) — The company that oversaw the construction of a minor league baseball park in Massachusetts has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations that it failed to live up to its pledge of giving a certain portion of the work on the project to women- and minority-owned businesses, the state attorney general’s office said.
NHPR
In another effort to shut down Bow coal plant, activists stop train in Massachusetts
A group of climate change activists stopped a train bringing coal to New Hampshire for more than three hours in Westford, Mass., Thursday. The effort was part of the No Coal No Gas campaign, which aims to shut down New England’s last running coal-fired power plant in Bow and end the burning of fossil fuels.
Massachusetts weather: 18,000-plus without power as strong winds continue
More than 18,000 power outages were reported across Massachusetts early Saturday as the state continues to be battered by strong winds and bone-chilling temperatures. As of 6:34 a.m. Saturday, 18,393 customers of the state’s four power companies were without electricity, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) power outage map, which updates every 15 to 30 minutes with new data on households, businesses and other buildings without power.
CNET
What New England Residents Need to Know About Solar Panels in Massachusetts
With nearly 4 gigawatts of total installed photovoltaic capacity, Massachusetts has one of the fastest-growing solar markets in the US. Despite inclement weather impacting parts of fall, winter and spring, high electricity rates and attractive solar policies have made solar panels popular in the Bay State. According to CNET's corporate...
healthleadersmedia.com
BCBS Massachusetts Forms Value-Based Payment Agreements to Address Inequities
The payer giant has signed contracts with four health systems in a milestone initiative. — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA) announced value-based contracts with four health systems with the aim of reducing racial and ethnic inequities in care. The health insurer said the agreements are the first...
NHPR
Sununu shoots for national status, but State House challenges loom
When Gov. Chris Sununu sat down recently for a podcast interview with DC-based news outlet Politico, he stressed his approach to leading New Hampshire requires a rigor few possess. “I’m a governor, I’m 24/7,” Sununu said. “My phone is on. You have a flood, you have a disaster, you have...
WCVB
Dozens of Massachusetts superintendents condemn racist attacks on leaders
BOSTON — More than three dozen Massachusetts superintendents spent Thursday night speaking out against racism and recent threats of violence. The most recent incident happened on Wednesday, when Dr. Omar Easy, the superintendent of the Wayland Public Schools, was the target of racist graffiti found near the high school.
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Massachusetts drug trafficking operation that reached across the Commonwealth sentenced to prison
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced this week in federal court in Boston for his role leading a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy reaching from Boston to Brockton to Cape Cod. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Djuna Goncalves was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel...
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu makes out-of-state ad buys
CONCORD, N.H. – In what may be a prelude to a 2024 Presidential run, this week a political committee supporting New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu took out Facebook ads in the early presidential primary nomination states of Iowa and South Carolina. Sununu was re-elected to his fourth term as...
Suspended Mass. State Police troopers continue push to be reinstated
The state police union is in its second day of arbitration hearings to try to get seven troopers back on the force after they were suspended in connection with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The troopers were suspended without pay under a mandate Gov. Charlie Baker signed in August 2021 requiring...
