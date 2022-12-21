ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Watkins
3d ago

He will be real popular in prison. Well, a couple of his orifices will be. 😘

Reply(1)
5
 

9&10 News

2 Men Arrested in 2018 Killing of Deer Hunter Near Lansing

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a hunter in a Michigan state park during the 2018 deer season. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway were arraigned Thursday on charges of felony murder and using a firearm during a felony.
LANSING, MI
UPMATTERS

2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Boyfriend's son sentenced for Nov. 2021 killing of Detroit mother

Detroit — A Wixom man who killed a 40-year-old mother of two teenagers in November 2021 will spend at least 32 years in prison for her death, a judge ordered Thursday. Jarren Cox, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 30 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, and an additional two years for a guilty plea to a felony firearm enhancement, in connection with the death of Andrea Tucker.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Whitmer kidnap plotter's kin rally to save him from life prison term

Three women emerged Thursday to try and spare the ringleader of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from spending the rest of his life in federal prison. Adam Fox's mother, younger sister and aunt filed character reference letters asking U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker for mercy ahead of sentencings next week in the largest domestic terrorism case in a generation that has shed light on political extremism in Michigan.
POTTERVILLE, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer grants 22 clemency requests, including 4 pardons

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday granted 22 requests for clemency by people convicted of crimes in Michigan, marking the first pardons issued during her first term in office. Of the 22 granted clemency requests, four were pardons, meaning the convictions have been set aside. The rest received commutations — their sentences were reduced and they are now eligible for parole consideration. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan State Police: No major crashes in Upper Michigan Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) is reminding those traveling Christmas weekend to use extra caution. The MSP said that road conditions for Saturday could remain icy, so slow down. To make sure that drivers abide by laws troopers will be giving tickets to anyone they feel is driving too fast for the conditions. Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio said luckily none of the crash troopers have seen so far in the U.P. have been serious.
MICHIGAN STATE
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

