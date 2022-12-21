Read full article on original website
2 Men Arrested in 2018 Killing of Deer Hunter Near Lansing
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a hunter in a Michigan state park during the 2018 deer season. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway were arraigned Thursday on charges of felony murder and using a firearm during a felony.
UPMATTERS
2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan governor grants pardon to woman who survived human trafficking, served time in prison
A woman who served time in prison for crimes she committed while being human trafficked has been pardoned by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Leslie King spoke to Local 4 Investigator Karen Drew earlier this year and shared her story. She had tried to get her record expunged several times, but had no luck.
Detroit News
Boyfriend's son sentenced for Nov. 2021 killing of Detroit mother
Detroit — A Wixom man who killed a 40-year-old mother of two teenagers in November 2021 will spend at least 32 years in prison for her death, a judge ordered Thursday. Jarren Cox, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 30 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, and an additional two years for a guilty plea to a felony firearm enhancement, in connection with the death of Andrea Tucker.
Detroit News
Whitmer kidnap plotter's kin rally to save him from life prison term
Three women emerged Thursday to try and spare the ringleader of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from spending the rest of his life in federal prison. Adam Fox's mother, younger sister and aunt filed character reference letters asking U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker for mercy ahead of sentencings next week in the largest domestic terrorism case in a generation that has shed light on political extremism in Michigan.
wdet.org
MichMash: Investigation into Lee Chatfield’s alleged ‘criminal enterprise’ heats up
Lee Chatfield, a former Republican Michigan House representative, is being investigated by the state for connections to a long list of allegations, including embezzlement, bribery, misconduct and sexual assault. In this episode:. What we know about the investigation into Lee Chatfield. Why are Michigan district courts wary about releasing affidavits.
Top News: Catfishing Mom Sent Hundreds of Abusive Texts, and More
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. 1. What Could Lead to a Mother Catfishing Her Own Daughter?. Kendra Licari was arrested on five felony counts after police...
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
WILX-TV
Last of 7 Michigan defendants sentenced for nationwide wire fraud conspiracy targeting Walmart
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The last of seven defendants were sentenced for a retail theft and wire fraud scheme that was executed at hundreds of Walmart stores in 38 states. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker sentenced the leader of the conspiracy, Adarius Ferguson, of Benton Harbor, to 144 months in prison.
Woman, 82, dies of cold exposure while walking dog outside assisted-living facility in Michigan
CLINTON COUNTY, MI -- Extreme cold exposure is believed to have led to the death of an 82-year-old Bath Township woman who was found laying in the snow Friday morning, police said. At about 7:10 a.m. Dec. 23, Bath Township police and firefighters responded to a “priority one” cold exposure...
Vultures, bats and wildcats: Michigan animal news that got your attention in 2022
There is one topic that WWJ listeners always seem to love: Animals! With that in mind, here’s a look at some our most clicked-on animal news stories of 2022:
texasbreaking.com
Hell in Cell: Macomb County Inmate Accused of Tying, Strangling, Stabbing Cellmate
Macomb, Michigan: An inmate who is serving about 44 years might stay longer which could amount to a life sentence. The prison bosses discovered that he killed his cellmate and attack another while at breakfast, reported Fox2. The accused is Michael Ketchum, 44, who got charged due to slaying his...
abc57.com
Two people arrested after allegedly leading chase from Elkhart into Michigan
ELKHART, Ind. - Two people were arrested in Michigan after allegedly leading police on a chase from Elkhart in a stolen vehicle, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 12:24 p.m. Thursday afternoon, dispatch received a call about a vehicle being stolen in the 100 block of S. Main St.
Whitmer grants 22 clemency requests, including 4 pardons
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday granted 22 requests for clemency by people convicted of crimes in Michigan, marking the first pardons issued during her first term in office. Of the 22 granted clemency requests, four were pardons, meaning the convictions have been set aside. The rest received commutations — their sentences were reduced and they are now eligible for parole consideration. ...
Nessel appoints ex-judge and prosecutor Marlinga to protect seniors
The Democrat was narrowly defeated by John James for a congressional seat in November
WLUC
Michigan State Police: No major crashes in Upper Michigan Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) is reminding those traveling Christmas weekend to use extra caution. The MSP said that road conditions for Saturday could remain icy, so slow down. To make sure that drivers abide by laws troopers will be giving tickets to anyone they feel is driving too fast for the conditions. Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio said luckily none of the crash troopers have seen so far in the U.P. have been serious.
Woman bound over in Flint shooting that left 28-year-old woman dead
FLINT, MI – The woman charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Yanisha Monique Edwards in August 2021 has been bound over to circuit court to stand trial. Genesee County District Judge David G. Guinn, on Thursday, Dec. 22, ruled there was enough evidence to show probable cause against Deaisha Keishon-Janee Fisher.
Detroit News
Flint official stole public money for RV, food, dental work and more, feds say
A public official who helped provide legal services for the poor in Flint stole federal money and spent the funds on travel, a recreational vehicle, dining, dental work, home décor and more, according to a federal criminal case unsealed Wednesday. Teresa Trantham of Montrose stole $25,743 from Legal Services...
fox2detroit.com
Woman shot in neck after witnessing men arguing with Detroit gas station clerk
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old woman who had plans to start college soon is now focusing on recovering after she was shot in the neck at a Detroit gas station. Kyla stopped at the Sunoco at Livernois and Davison around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. While inside, she saw a group of men arguing with the clerk.
fox2detroit.com
Dangerous road conditions across Michigan lead to jackknifed semis, MSP trooper crashes
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The pre-Christmas 2022 snow storm has brought a couple of inches of snow to southeast Michigan but on the state's west side, travel is extremely dangerous and I-94 has at least three major crashes. According to Michigan State Police's 5th district, a total of 9...
