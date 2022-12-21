Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has landed at air base near Washington ahead of Biden meeting, Congress speech.

In yet another crackdown on women, Afghanistan’s Taliban government on Saturday told all non-governmental organizations in the country to suspend their female employees – supposedly because some of them wore the Islamic headscarf incorrectly.
It was not immediately clear if the order applies to all women or only Afghan women working at the NGOs.
At the same time, the Taliban said women could no longer attend religious classes at Kabul mosques.
Saturday’s orders came just three days after the Taliban announced they’d no longer allow women to attend universities. Girls have already been excluded from secondary schools since the Taliban returned...
China has blasted an annual U.S. defense spending bill for hyping up the "China threat" while Taiwan welcomed the legislation, saying it shows U.S. support for the self-governing island that China says must come under its rule
President Joe Biden signed a large defense bill on Friday that includes a water bill that directs the Army Corps of Engineers on major infrastructure projects to improve navigation and protect against storms worsened by climate change
Gov. Doug Ducey says Arizona will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the federal government over trespassing on federal lands
Comments / 0