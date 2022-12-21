Wilson’s Mills lands grant from state
RALEIGH — The Town of Wilson’s Mills has received a grant from the state’s Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The $49,999 is in the Rural Community Capacity Building category, which provides local government staffs with opportunities for educational and professional development. With what they learn, staffs can then develop funding proposals for projects in their communities. Across the state, 42 local […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password
The post Wilson’s Mills lands grant from state first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .
Comments / 0