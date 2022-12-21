Who doesn’t love a Christmas special? One of my favorite Christmas Eve traditions is to put on a Christmas movie or an old-time TV special with a big cup of hot chocolate and enjoy some classics. One of the best TV Christmas specials out there is the Johnny Cash and Family Special from 1978. The Johnny Cash Show was a staple of the late ’60s and ’70s during the country music TV show era. And boy, did they go all […] The post Johnny Cash’s Christmas Special From 1978 Is Country Christmas Gold first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO