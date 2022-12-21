The keys to the Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Atlanta Hawks

DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls will try to win their second straight game when they visit the Hawks.

The Chicago Bulls (12-18) visit the Atlanta Hawks (16-15) tonight. The Bulls are coming off a 113-103 road win against the Heat on Tuesday. Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 29 points and 12 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan had 24 points, five rebounds, and five assists, and Zach LaVine added 21 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in the win.

Lonzo Ball is still out with a left knee injury as the Bulls look to win their second straight game. Javonte Green (right knee soreness) is also out for this game.

Chicago Bulls (12-18) vs. Atlanta Hawks (16-15)

Wednesday, December 21 – 07:30 PM ET at State Farm Arena

Chicago Bulls

Points Per Game: 113.2 (15th of 30)

Opponent Points Per Game: 114.7 (18th of 30)

Bench Points Per Game: 33.1 (19th of 30)

Pace: 100.3 (10th of 30)

Offensive Rating: 111.7 (21st of 30)

Defensive Rating: 113.2 (14th of 30)

Net Rating: -1.4 (22nd of 30)

Atlanta Hawks

Points Per Game: 114.3 (13th of 30)

Opponent Points Per Game: 115.4 (19th of 30)

Bench Points Per Game: 31.8 (25th of 30)

Pace: 100.8 (7th of 30)

Offensive Rating: 112.3 (19th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 113.3 (18th of 30)

Net Rating: -1 (21st of 30)

Contain Bogdanovic

Bogdanovic had 28 points on 22 shots, including 6-of-14 (42.9%) from three-point range in the last meeting against the Bulls. He also added seven rebounds and five assists in that win, making a difference for the Hawks.

The 30-year-old has played eight games after returning from offseason knee surgery, and he’s playing out of his mind as of late, averaging 22.8 points in his last five games, scoring 28 points or more in three of those contests.

The Bulls have a chance to win this game as long as they contain Bogdanovic. Even if Trae Young gets his—the two-time All-Star is averaging 27.3 points, and 10 assists—Chicago can’t allow Bogdanovic to beat them.

Offensive balance from DeRozan, LaVine, and Vucevic

DeRozan , LaVine, and Vucevic are three dangerous weapons on offense, and the Bulls are tough to beat when they are engaged and on the same page.

They found a healthy balance on Tuesday’s 113-103 road win against the Heat. For just the fourth time this season, DeRozan, LaVine, and Vucevic all scored over 20 points. The best part is that they did it with similar shot diets. DeRozan scored 24 points on 9-of-14 from the field, LaVine had 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting, and Vucevic had 17 shot attempts for a game-high 29 points.

And while each rode their respective hot hands at times, they didn’t highjack the offense for long stretches during the game and kept other players involved. The Big Three must replicate Tuesday’s production to beat the Hawks.

Noteworthy

The Hawks won the last meeting, 123-122, in overtime on December 11. DeRozan led the Bulls with 34 points.

Chicago beat Atlanta three of the last five times.

The Bulls are 5-5 in the last 10 matchups against the Hawks.

Bulls’ projected lineup: Vucevic, Williams, DeRozan, LaVine, Caruso

Hawks’ projected lineup: Collins, Hunter, Bogdanovic, Murray, Young

Injury Report: Lonzo Ball is out for the Bulls with a left knee injury. Javonte Green (right knee soreness) is also out