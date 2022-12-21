ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The keys to the Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Atlanta Hawks

By Stephen Beslic
Bulls News
Bulls News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15QPKW_0jqJGnac00

DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls will try to win their second straight game when they visit the Hawks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Chicago Bulls (12-18) visit the Atlanta Hawks (16-15) tonight. The Bulls are coming off a 113-103 road win against the Heat on Tuesday. Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 29 points and 12 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan had 24 points, five rebounds, and five assists, and Zach LaVine added 21 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in the win.

Lonzo Ball is still out with a left knee injury as the Bulls look to win their second straight game. Javonte Green (right knee soreness) is also out for this game.

Chicago Bulls (12-18) vs. Atlanta Hawks (16-15)

Wednesday, December 21 – 07:30 PM ET at State Farm Arena

Chicago Bulls

  • Points Per Game: 113.2 (15th of 30)
  • Opponent Points Per Game: 114.7 (18th of 30)
  • Bench Points Per Game: 33.1 (19th of 30)
  • Pace: 100.3 (10th of 30)
  • Offensive Rating: 111.7 (21st of 30)
  • Defensive Rating: 113.2 (14th of 30)
  • Net Rating: -1.4 (22nd of 30)

Atlanta Hawks

  • Points Per Game: 114.3 (13th of 30)
  • Opponent Points Per Game: 115.4 (19th of 30)
  • Bench Points Per Game: 31.8 (25th of 30)
  • Pace: 100.8 (7th of 30)
  • Offensive Rating: 112.3 (19th of 30)
  • Defensive Rating: 113.3 (18th of 30)
  • Net Rating: -1 (21st of 30)

Contain Bogdanovic

Bogdanovic had 28 points on 22 shots, including 6-of-14 (42.9%) from three-point range in the last meeting against the Bulls. He also added seven rebounds and five assists in that win, making a difference for the Hawks.

The 30-year-old has played eight games after returning from offseason knee surgery, and he’s playing out of his mind as of late, averaging 22.8 points in his last five games, scoring 28 points or more in three of those contests.

The Bulls have a chance to win this game as long as they contain Bogdanovic. Even if Trae Young gets his—the two-time All-Star is averaging 27.3 points, and 10 assists—Chicago can’t allow Bogdanovic to beat them.

Offensive balance from DeRozan, LaVine, and Vucevic

DeRozan , LaVine, and Vucevic are three dangerous weapons on offense, and the Bulls are tough to beat when they are engaged and on the same page.

They found a healthy balance on Tuesday’s 113-103 road win against the Heat. For just the fourth time this season, DeRozan, LaVine, and Vucevic all scored over 20 points. The best part is that they did it with similar shot diets. DeRozan scored 24 points on 9-of-14 from the field, LaVine had 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting, and Vucevic had 17 shot attempts for a game-high 29 points.

And while each rode their respective hot hands at times, they didn’t highjack the offense for long stretches during the game and kept other players involved. The Big Three must replicate Tuesday’s production to beat the Hawks.

Noteworthy

  • The Hawks won the last meeting, 123-122, in overtime on December 11. DeRozan led the Bulls with 34 points.
  • Chicago beat Atlanta three of the last five times.
  • The Bulls are 5-5 in the last 10 matchups against the Hawks.
  • Bulls’ projected lineup: Vucevic, Williams, DeRozan, LaVine, Caruso
  • Hawks’ projected lineup: Collins, Hunter, Bogdanovic, Murray, Young
  • Injury Report: Lonzo Ball is out for the Bulls with a left knee injury. Javonte Green (right knee soreness) is also out
  • Clint Capela (right calf strain) is out for the Hawks

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt?

Less than two years after one of their deepest playoff runs in franchise history, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks may be headed for Splitsville. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on Thursday that rival executives believe Young could be the next star player to request a trade if the Hawks fail to make progress come... The post Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
ATLANTA, GA
InsideTheHeat

Could Trae Young Possibly Requesting A Trade Be Blueprint For Miami Heat's Next Move?

Two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks were in the Eastern Conference finals and on the verge of becoming a championship contender. Now, they are possibly on the way to losing their best player and beginning a rebuilding process that some are urging the Miami Heat to do the same. According to Bleacher Report, Hawks guard Trae Young may request a trade if the team isn't competitive the remainder of the season. Last year the Hawks lost to the Heat in the first round of the playoffs and are No. 8 in the conference standings at 16-16.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Yankees steal high-upside bullpen arm from Braves

The New York Yankees are looking to add high-upside bullpen arms at a reasonable cost, given they just heavily invested in Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. They also signed Tommy Kahnle back on a two-year, $11.5 million deal, despite pitching in less than 15 innings over his last three seasons combined.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars

The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons. Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round. This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion?

The New York Knicks may have to look no further than their own division at this season’s trade deadline. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that a Knicks official recently reached out to the Toronto Raptors to ask about a possible trade for OG Anunoby. Begley notes however that trading for Anunoby... The post Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Darvin Ham drop harsh truths on Lakers after crushing loss. vs. Hornets

The wheels came off the Los Angeles Lakers season on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James lost his shoe on the final possession, resulting in a Dennis Schroder missed three-pointer and arguably the team’s most deflating loss of the 2022-23 season: a 134-130 defeat at Crypto.com Arena (the Lakers blew a 4-on-1 fast break on the preceding play).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bulls News

Bulls News

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
352
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and analysis on the Chicago Bulls

 https://www.si.com/nba/bulls

Comments / 0

Community Policy