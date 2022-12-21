ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City council member accused of side-swiping car, leaving note instead of staying on scene

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HT7oL_0jqJGbzu00

A council member from Jersey City has been issued multiple summonses after he was accused of leaving the scene of a fender bender with a parked car.

James Solomon left a note with his name, number and information after apparently side-swiping a parked vehicle, according to police.

The council has issued new rules about leaving contact information after an accident.

Drivers are required to report incidents to police, not just leave a note, when the amount of damage exceeds $500.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theobserver.com

Man best known for vandalizing Lyndhurst’s Sept. 11 memorial is back behind bars, this time after seriously beating Dunkin employee: LPD

A homeless Lyndhurst man, best known for being charged in 2021 with seriously vandalizing the township’s Sept. 11, 2001, monument, finds himself on the wrong side of the law once again, and this time, it’s even more serious than his last foray with the Lyndhurst Police Department, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri said.
LYNDHURST, NJ
Shore News Network

Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old

UNION CITY, NJ – A fight between multiple juveniles ended with one dead and another in critical condition at the hospital. Today, the Union City Police Department announced two juveniles had been charged in the fatal attack. According to police, at approximately 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday, the Union City Police Department was notified of a stabbing in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue. A juvenile male with apparent stab wounds was found near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue by responding officers. A 15-year-old Union City male was transported to Christ Hospital in Jersey City and was pronounced The post Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
UNION CITY, NJ
kingstonthisweek.com

POLICE: Charges include disguise with intent, assault with a weapon

GREATER NAPANEE – A 25-year-old from Lyndhurst is among five people who were arrested and face multiple charges in connection with an incident that occurred in Greater Napanee on Tuesday. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Lennox and Addington...
LYNDHURST, NJ
NJ.com

Fulop, Shea tout historic low in Jersey City homicides and blame bail reform for spike in other crimes

Jersey City is on pace for a historic all-time low number of 12 homicides, but Mayor Steve Fulop also acknowledged a significant increase in other crimes in 2022. The mayor and Public Safety Director James Shea touted the drop in gun-related felonies at a news conference at City Hall Tuesday that publicly revealed for the first time statistics for the full spectrum of crimes.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in Manchester Avenue shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on Manchester Avenue on Thursday night. The victim, 21, was struck by gunfire on Manchester and Crosby avenues at around 9:40 p.m. Police were called to North 3rd and Jefferson streets on report of a shooting at the time. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment.
PATERSON, NJ
News 12

Police: 3 New Jersey Transit bus drivers attacked in past week

Three New Jersey Transit bus drivers have been attacked over the past week, including two in Jersey City, police say. The latest incident was an attack against a 37-year-old Jersey City bus driver on Wednesday. After the driver told a male and a female that she was just doing her job, police say the pair began to strike her multiple times on the face and the body before eventually fleeing the bus.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

News 12

127K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy