Jersey City council member accused of side-swiping car, leaving note instead of staying on scene
A council member from Jersey City has been issued multiple summonses after he was accused of leaving the scene of a fender bender with a parked car.
James Solomon left a note with his name, number and information after apparently side-swiping a parked vehicle, according to police.
The council has issued new rules about leaving contact information after an accident.
Drivers are required to report incidents to police, not just leave a note, when the amount of damage exceeds $500.
Comments / 7