ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
mprnews.org

Blizzard rages: Roads shut, hurricane-force winds down trees on the North Shore

Our well-advertised blizzard delivered in spades Friday. Weather satellites can see the blizzard plume running more than 1,100 miles form Winnepeg to Ohio and beyond. Highways in southern and western Minnesota were closed. Sustained 40 mph winds with 51 mph gusts whipped fluffy snow into a raging ground blizzard with visibility less than 1/4 mile to near zero at times.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Despite the recent cold in Minnesota, relief is coming our way

(Undated)--Despite the cold, snow, and winds that have impacted the Christmas/Holiday Weekend, much warmer air is headed our way as we close-out 2022 and head into 2023. The Climate Prediction Center says that the 6-10 Day Outlook is calling for above normal temperatures for the Upper Midwest. We could see some 30s possible for next week across Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
kscj.com

NO TRAVEL IN MINNESOTA EITHER

YOU CAN ADD MINNESOTA TO THE LIST OF PLACES YOU CAN’T GET TO TODAY. OFFICIALS ARE WARNING AGAINST TRAVEL IN MUCH OF MINNESOTA TODAY. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED TO MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, AND WIND CHILLS IN THE NEGATIVE 30S COULD CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION FOR STRANDED MOTORISTS.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Winter safety driving tips if your car winds up in ditch

(FOX 9) - With our strong winter storm in its second day, MnDOT traffic cameras captured plenty of cars slipping and sliding all over the highways. But if you do have to leave your home and hit the road, what are you supposed to do to stay safe?. "It's dangerous....
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

WEATHER ALERT: Conditions will slowly improve Saturday

Travel conditions will slowly improve throughout the day Saturday, but it could take hours or even a day or two to clear drifts and get all of the roads and highways back open. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are likely throughout the day, so there will still be areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas. It is still dangerously cold, too. The wind chill will remain in the -20° to -30° range throughout the day.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Overnight status for road closures in southwest Minnesota

Willmar, MN– At 5:30 pm on Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation released this road closure information. The majority of state highways in the twelve counties of southwest Minnesota District 8 remain closed or in a No Travel Advised status. See the updated listings below, which will remain in effect overnight. Road conditions will be reevaluated in the morning and posted to 511mn.org.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Minnesota

From the massive blizzards leaving people snowed in, to the countless frozen lakes in the winter, Minnesota is no stranger to extreme winter temperatures. But just how cold does it get? Well, brace yourself – because the coldest temperature ever recorded in The Land of 10,000 Lakes was a mind-boggling -60° F!
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy