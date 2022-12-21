Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Blizzard rages: Roads shut, hurricane-force winds down trees on the North Shore
Our well-advertised blizzard delivered in spades Friday. Weather satellites can see the blizzard plume running more than 1,100 miles form Winnepeg to Ohio and beyond. Highways in southern and western Minnesota were closed. Sustained 40 mph winds with 51 mph gusts whipped fluffy snow into a raging ground blizzard with visibility less than 1/4 mile to near zero at times.
voiceofalexandria.com
Despite the recent cold in Minnesota, relief is coming our way
(Undated)--Despite the cold, snow, and winds that have impacted the Christmas/Holiday Weekend, much warmer air is headed our way as we close-out 2022 and head into 2023. The Climate Prediction Center says that the 6-10 Day Outlook is calling for above normal temperatures for the Upper Midwest. We could see some 30s possible for next week across Minnesota.
mprnews.org
Lost income, cold horses, full truck stops: How storm is affecting Minnesotans
As the winter storm moves through Minnesota, closing highways and snarling holiday travel plans, Minnesotans continue to push through the wind and cold. Here are some experiences we’ve heard from Minnesotans around the state. Stuck at the truck stop. Brenda Boje, manager at Blue Line Junction in Worthington, said...
Almost all southwestern Minnesota roads closed due to whiteout conditions
Just after 1 PM on Friday, December 23, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a statement saying they would once again close I-90 from Albert Lee to the South Dakota border at 2 PM Friday for the extremely hazardous travel conditions that are ongoing across the region.
fox9.com
Tips to conserve heat in your home during dangerously low temperatures
When the weather outside is frightful, the warmth inside feels so delightful. During dangerously low temperatures, there are simple ways Minnesotans can conserve energy in their homes and body heat.
Blizzard causing drifts 'as long and as tall as semi trucks' in Minnesota
A ground blizzard is raging in southern Minnesota on Friday and reports from law enforcement near the City of Winthrop say there are snow drifts the size of semi trucks. "Local law enforcement are reporting drifts as long and as tall as semi trucks on [Highways] 15 and 19 and ARE NOT PASSABLE," the City of Winthrop reported.
Winter storm to pack another punch Thursday with peak blizzard conditions on Friday
Minnesota’s latest winter storm isn’t over quite yet after 7.4 inches of snow fell at MSP, setting a new record for December 21 on Wednesday. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Thursday and last well into Friday with subzero temperatures.
kscj.com
NO TRAVEL IN MINNESOTA EITHER
YOU CAN ADD MINNESOTA TO THE LIST OF PLACES YOU CAN’T GET TO TODAY. OFFICIALS ARE WARNING AGAINST TRAVEL IN MUCH OF MINNESOTA TODAY. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED TO MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, AND WIND CHILLS IN THE NEGATIVE 30S COULD CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION FOR STRANDED MOTORISTS.
fox9.com
Winter safety driving tips if your car winds up in ditch
(FOX 9) - With our strong winter storm in its second day, MnDOT traffic cameras captured plenty of cars slipping and sliding all over the highways. But if you do have to leave your home and hit the road, what are you supposed to do to stay safe?. "It's dangerous....
KEYC
WEATHER ALERT: Conditions will slowly improve Saturday
Travel conditions will slowly improve throughout the day Saturday, but it could take hours or even a day or two to clear drifts and get all of the roads and highways back open. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are likely throughout the day, so there will still be areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas. It is still dangerously cold, too. The wind chill will remain in the -20° to -30° range throughout the day.
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Road conditions as of 8 a.m. Thursday
Snow on Wednesday left some roadways across the Twin Cities metro and beyond covered in snow for the Thursday morning commute. But conditions have started to improve as the sun comes up. However, blowing snow will be an issue later Thursday.
willmarradio.com
Overnight status for road closures in southwest Minnesota
Willmar, MN– At 5:30 pm on Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation released this road closure information. The majority of state highways in the twelve counties of southwest Minnesota District 8 remain closed or in a No Travel Advised status. See the updated listings below, which will remain in effect overnight. Road conditions will be reevaluated in the morning and posted to 511mn.org.
KEYC
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
ND/MN Winter Survival Kits Simplified
North Dakota and Minnesota compete for the worst winter weather. Here's how you can survive them both.
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds For This Illinois Winter
There's a big snowstorm headed for the midwest, and everyone is scrambling to get the supplies they'll need to take care of their home, and the rest of this winter won't be without snow and ice either. This winter should bring us above-average precipitation, according to the Farmer's Almanac, and...
KARE
MN State Patrol: What to do if you end up in the ditch driving in winter weather
Lieutenant Gordon Shank says it's best to stay buckled in and call 911. If your vehicle is blocking traffic, move it to a safe spot if possible.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Hilarious moment sports reporter goes on live TV rampage during blizzard after being reassigned to cover storm
AS it turns out, covering an incoming blizzard isn't for everyone. Mark Woodley, a sports reporter for KWWL in Iowa, went viral Thursday morning for his hilarious coverage of the wintry weather battering the northern state. With temperatures plummeting -10 degrees Fahrenheit, Woodley was asked to fill in as a...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Minnesota
From the massive blizzards leaving people snowed in, to the countless frozen lakes in the winter, Minnesota is no stranger to extreme winter temperatures. But just how cold does it get? Well, brace yourself – because the coldest temperature ever recorded in The Land of 10,000 Lakes was a mind-boggling -60° F!
