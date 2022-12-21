ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Putin blames 'third' countries for Ukraine war in address

By Patrick Hilsman
 3 days ago

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said his county is not to blame for the war in Ukraine during a televised address to military leaders on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech and gave awards during a gathering of military personnel on Wednesday. Photo by Kremlin Pool/UPI

"What is happening is of course a tragedy, our common tragedy, but it is not a result of our policy," Putin said , insisting the war was "the result of the policy of third countries... who have always striven for this, the disintegration of the Russian world."

Putin referred to Ukraine as a "brotherly nation," and called Russian forces fighting there "heroes."

Putin made reference to Russia's nuclear arsenal during his speech, saying that Saramat hypersonic nuclear-capable missile, known as "Satan II," could soon be ready for deployment.

"We will continue to develop and strengthen our armed forces, taking into account potential military threats and risks," he said.

Russian Defense Committee Chairman Aleksey Zhuravlyov previously used the Saramat missile as a threat against the west.

"If the United States threatens our state, it's good: here is the Sarmat for you, and there will be nuclear ashes from you if you think that Russia should not exist. And Finland says that it is at one with the USA. Well, get in line," he told the channel Russia 1 in May.

Putin said the partial mobilization he ordered in September "revealed certain problems" that he said "should be promptly addressed."

"It is clear that the reaction of people who see problems -- and there are always problems in such major, complex work, can be emotional," he said.

"I ask the Ministry of Defense to be attentive to all civilian initiatives, including taking into account criticism and responding correctly, in a timely manner."

Putin's speech comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travels to Washington, D.C., in his first trip outside of the country since the full scale invasion in February.

Comments / 64

O H
3d ago

it's like their minds are in another realm, who started the special military operations, and went into someone else's country?

Reply(1)
38
Dennis Lewis
2d ago

look in the mirror putin. stop playing the trump blame game. your the boss. your responsible. you are the only one to blame. how does it feel to kill 100,000 of your own people as if you really care?

Reply
17
BigKrazyKag
2d ago

It's funny that he thinks we've always sought the dissolution of Russia because there was a time that we saw Russia as a friendly nation. Then the Bolsheviks took over and Russia was never our friend since then. Even after the Soviet Union collapsed it wouldn't be destined to end there. Definitely seems like a regime problem to me.

Reply
14
