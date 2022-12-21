Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. fears as Deontay Wilder is exhausted days into camp
Deontay Wilder sent a message to forthcoming opponent Andy Ruiz Jr. stating his intentions to train like a demon in the gym. After day three, “The Bronze Bomber” revealed his punishing gym regime, including an average of twenty daily rounds. Deontay Wilder is training hard. “What’s up? It’s...
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Feels Strongly That He's Got A lot To Offer To Anthony Joshua as a Trainer
Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. - who now trains fighters such as Chris Eubank Jr. - believes that he's got has a lot to offer as a coach to British superstar Anthony Joshua. Last year, Joshua parted ways with longtime trainer Robert McCracken after suffering a twelve...
Boxing Scene
Mayweather: More Power To Davis For Being His Own Boss – I Want To See Fighters Grow
Gervonta Davis recently confirmed he's no longer contractually tied to Mayweather Promotions. Over the course of the calendar year, Davis dropped many hints alluding to the notion that he’d no longer be working with his mentor moving forward. Davis cited it was all love and that there was no...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: Everything Tank Can Do, I Can Do - And Even Better!
For Hector Luis Garcia (16-0), being a heavy underdog isn’t anything new. He is currently listed as a 12.5-1 underdog by MGM to Gervonta “Tank” Davis for their January 7th Showtime pay-per-view showdown that takes place in Washington, DC. While 12.5-1 is a sizable betting spread, it...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford reacts to Jermell Charlo & Errol Spence freezing him out
By Sam Volz: Terence Crawford slammed Jermell Charlo on social media on Friday in reaction to being frozen out by him. Terence is letting Jermell know that Errol Spence Jr is calling the shots for him by blocking the fight. Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) wants to fight the undisputed junior...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Warns: I Expect To Knock Gervonta Davis Out!
Ryan Garcia feels he has the kind of crippling punching power that no human being can take for too long. The hard hitting lightweight attraction from Victorville, California, has not been shy about playing up his strengths ever since it was announced last month that he had reached an agreement to face rival Gervonta 'Tank' Davis next spring. Davis has scheduled a fight in the interim, but should he come out victorious, they will meet sometime in April.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis On Ryan Garcia Skipping Gesta Fight: I Think That It Could Be Him Juicing
Gervonta Davis gave two reasons Wednesday why he thinks Ryan Garcia decided to skip what was supposed to be a tune-up fight against Mercito Gesta on January 28. The unbeaten Baltimore native first suggested to a small group of reporters after an open workout that his rival could be using performance-enhancing drugs. Davis added that Garcia just might not have wanted to get down to 140 pounds or lower for a fight that could’ve helped keep him sharp prior to his showdown with Davis, who first must beat Hector Luis Garcia on January 7.
Boxing Scene
Lawrence Okolie-David Light WBO Title Fight Set For March 11 in London, Avoid Purse Bid
Lawrence Okolie has every intention of his next fight taking place without Matchroom Boxing. The unbeaten WBO cruiserweight titlist will move forward with his mandatory title defense versus number-one contender David Light. A deal was reached within the one-week extension period, thus avoiding a purse bid hearing that was scheduled to take place on Thursday at WBO headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Boxing Scene
Erickson Lubin: "A Fight With Tony Harrison Makes Sense"
With his fists clenched in frustration, Erickson Lubin believes that he was just one win away from returning to the scene of the crime. In October of 2017, after racking up a spotless record, Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) stood across the ring from Jermell Charlo. Anxious to begin his reign as a world champion, Lubin’s dreams turned into a nightmare as Charlo ended his title chase in the very first round.
Boxing Scene
Arum on Haney: His Next Fight Will Be With Lomachenko; We Are Working Out the Date
Promoter Bob Arum has no doubt that boxing fans will be treated to a significant lightweight title fight early next year. Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is headed toward a second defense of his belts against three-division Ukrainian titlist Vasiliy Lomachenko. The fight was in the works ever since Haney signed with Arum’s Top Rank earlier this summer in order to get the nod to face then unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. Haney would go on to outpoint Kambosos, in June, by unanimous decision and then do it again four months later in the contractually-mandated rematch.
Boxing Scene
Frank Martin On Facing Ryan Garcia: It’ll Be An Explosive Fight; Two Fast, Strong Fighters
LAS VEGAS – Frank Martin expects Gervonta Davis to knock out Ryan Garcia if those polarizing rivals fight next year. If, for some reason, Garcia and Davis don’t fight, Martin would welcome opportunities to face either Davis or Garcia. Martin was asked specifically about boxing Garcia following his dominant victory over Michel Rivera on Saturday night at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Luis Alberto Lopez: Warrington is Very Dirty, I'd Never Fight Him Again
Newly crowned IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto “Venado” Lopez is not interested in a rematch with Josh Warrington - because he considers him to be “a very dirty fighter”. Two weeks ago, Lopez traveled to Leeds to win a twelve round majority decision over Warrington to...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Sr. On Charlo Calling Out Bivol: “He Needs A F------ Red Nose, He's A Clown”
By and large, Jermall Charlo has remained out of the public eye. With a nagging back injury forcing the WBC middleweight titlist to withdraw from his optional title defense against Maciej Sulecki earlier this year, the 32-year-old is chomping at the bit. Recently, much to the delight of his fans,...
Boxing Scene
Anas El-Abid Wins IBO Regional, Hopes To Face Vincent Feigenbutz
Just 16 months ago, Anas El-Abid, a 25-years old middleweight from the small town of Aachen, Germany, decided to become a professional prizefighter. The move came after a successful stint as an amateur and after a memorable sparring session with German boxing legend and five-time world champion Felix Sturm. Maurice Weber, head coach of Sturm and a former pro boxer himself, saw the potential in El-Abid and teamed up with him straight away, racking up five wins from August to November 2021.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Downplays 'Hot Mic’ Moment, Says It Was ‘Strategic Move'
Teofimo Lopez wants the world to know that his recent public show of self-doubt was all a front. As for what, exactly, remains unclear. Earlier this month, the former unified lightweight champion and current 140-pound contender picked up a hard-fought split decision win over Spain’s Sandor Martin at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was a competitive, if ungainly, fight, and Lopez, who was considered a driving force at lightweight, was far from dominant; he even got dropped in the second round. Many observers, moreover, believed judge Pascale Procopio turned in an egregious scorecard (97-92) by giving Lopez eight of 10 rounds. (Judge Max De Luca had it 96-93 for Lopez, while Guido Cavalleri had Martin winning 95-94). In the post-fight interview with ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna, Lopez blamed Martin for “running” and spoiling the fun for the fans.
Boxing Scene
Jared Anderson Wants to ‘Fight Some Bigger Names, People In The Top 15’ Next Year
NEW YORK – Jared Anderson’s destruction of Jerry Forrest might make it even harder to get ranked heavyweight contenders to fight the 23-year-old knockout artist. Anderson will just have to hope that his promoter, Bob Arum, can pay veteran heavyweights enough to entice them to take that risk in 2023. The Toledo, Ohio native also wants to fight in his hometown sometime next year.
Boxing Scene
Franco: Boxing On New Year's Eve Big Tradition In Tokyo; Bigger Honor When I Leave As Unified Champ
The biggest fight in the career of Joshua Franco is preceded by the ultimate sacrifice. The reigning WBA junior bantamweight titlist has traveled to Tokyo, where he will face four-division and reigning WBO 115-pound champ Kazuto Ioka in their unification bout on New Year’s Eve. Franco will enter the fight following a 16-month layoff, fighting outside the country for the first time in his pro career while training through the holidays.
Boxing Scene
Jose Ramirez: I'm Not Afraid Of Regis Prograis; I Just Know My Worth, How Big The Fight Is
Jose Ramirez was willing to take the risk inside the ring against Regis Prograis. The proud former WBC/WBO 140-pound champion is insulted by those that suggested this week that he is “afraid” to fight the powerful southpaw who won the WBC belt last month that Ramirez once owned. Ramirez reminded his doubters that his resume proves that he is willing to fight the most imposing opponents – including the dangerous southpaw Prograis knocked out to win his title, Jose Zepeda, and the only boxer who has beaten him and Prograis, Josh Taylor.
Boxing Scene
Catterall Vows To Prove He Belongs at World Level in Taylor Rematch
Junior welterweight contender Jack Catterall is very eager to get in the ring with Josh Taylor for a second time. Their rematch is slated to take place in early March in Glasgow, according to the event promoter Boxxer. Boxxer, who are co-promoting the event with Top Rank, are planning to...
Boxing Scene
Andre Ward Assesses Teofimo's Performance: “He Didn't Look Great, It’s Gonna Be Hard At 140”
Andre Ward has always been incredibly high on Teofimo Lopez. The sublime speed, underrated defensive skills, and his ability to rattle off four to five punch combinations before turning off the lights of his opponents is something that Ward has openly acknowledged. However, following his recent showing, Ward was left wanting more.
