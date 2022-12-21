Teofimo Lopez wants the world to know that his recent public show of self-doubt was all a front. As for what, exactly, remains unclear. Earlier this month, the former unified lightweight champion and current 140-pound contender picked up a hard-fought split decision win over Spain’s Sandor Martin at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was a competitive, if ungainly, fight, and Lopez, who was considered a driving force at lightweight, was far from dominant; he even got dropped in the second round. Many observers, moreover, believed judge Pascale Procopio turned in an egregious scorecard (97-92) by giving Lopez eight of 10 rounds. (Judge Max De Luca had it 96-93 for Lopez, while Guido Cavalleri had Martin winning 95-94). In the post-fight interview with ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna, Lopez blamed Martin for “running” and spoiling the fun for the fans.

2 DAYS AGO