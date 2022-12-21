ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: 'Glitch' blamed for 'smoke weed every day' message on LED road sign

By Ben Hooper
 3 days ago

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Officials said the message "smoke weed every day" on an LED display sign at the side of a road in India's largest city was the result of a "technical glitch."

Hindustan Times/YouTube

Akshat Deora posted a video to Twitter after spotting the unusual roadside message while traveling on Worli-bound Road in Mumbai.

The message "smoke weed every day" can be seen scrolling by on the sign, which had been placed on the road to give traffic instructions amid construction.

Pravin Padwal, joint commissioner for traffic with the Mumbai Police, told India Today that L&T, the company responsible for the sign, blamed "some technical glitch" for the "wrong message."

Padwal said the sign was shut down while L&T's information technology team works on the issue.

Dewey Killam
2d ago

A glitch? C' mon, can't anyone just take a good prank/joke anymore?? Pathetic 🙄

Slym Beaux
2d ago

I believe it, bc when my computer or phone glitches, that same message usually appears.

Bye Bye
2d ago

absolutely. gen x appreciates sarcasm. every one after us says a joke is a hidden lie. that's why they won't trust each other. that's why we are collapsing.

