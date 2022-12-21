Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has officially ordered that the flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia be lowered to half-staff in memory of Brodnax Town Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr., who was killed in the line of duty.

The governor announced on Wednesday that all U.S. and Virginia flags located on state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth would be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise on Thursday, Dec. 22, until sunset.

According to previous reporting from 8News, Carey died on Dec. 16 after being struck by a pickup truck on U.S. Route 58 .

The police chief with the Town of Brodnax, located on the border of Mecklenburg and Brunswick County, had pulled over on Piney Pond Road to recover the remains of an animal that was struck by a vehicle, Virginia State Police said. An eastbound Ford F-150 pickup truck hit Carey as he was making his way back to his police car on the side of the highway. He later died from his injuries at Community Memorial Hospital – VCU Health in South Hill.

“ He’s going to be missed ,” said Mary Edmonds, who works at a local Sunoco gas station in Brodnax. “When I say missed, whew , he’s going to be missed by so many.”

Edmonds knew Carey for approximately 12 years. She told 8News shortly after his death that he often visited the gas station store to chat and buy a cup of coffee.

“He made it a point to come talk to everybody,” Edmonds said. “He’d come in, we’d make sure the pot of coffee was ready for him.”

