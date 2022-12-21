Read full article on original website
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 23, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Fred and Ami Rawling at their home northwest of the airport in Casper, Wyoming. They write: "I just sat down to eat breakfast when my wife says, look there's a vertical rainbow. When we...
Why Wyoming Is The 2nd Best State To Find Dinosaur Bones
The Hell Creek geological formation, which outcrops in parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming, and contains some of the most storied dinosaur beds in the world. At the time of the impact, the Hell Creek landscape consisted of steamy, subtropical lowlands and floodplains along the shores of an inland sea. The land teemed with life and the conditions were excellent for fossilization, with seasonal floods and meandering rivers that rapidly buried dead animals and plants. (New Yorker).
Gillette Prepares For 55,000 Camporee Attendees, Will Be Largest City In Wyoming For A Week
The world loves a cowboy, especially a Wyoming cowboy. That mystique — and the diversity of facilities at the Cam-plex event complex — is attracting what will explode Gillette into the largest city in Wyoming for a week in early August 2024 for something called Camporee.
Wyoming PBS Broadcast Tower Collapses
Our relay tower on Pine Hill has collapsed. While it will be Spring before a tower crew can access the site to replace the tower, we are working on alternate ways to deliver our signal. We hope to be back on the air in the southern part of the state by Friday. If you have a good internet connection, you can download the free PBS app and watch WyomingPBS online.
WATCH: Across Wyoming People Toss Boiling Water Into Freezing Air
It was the perfect time to do it. Temperatures drop to -20 and in some places below. So let's boil a cup of water and step outside. I watched a friend of mine do it then I saw that Facebook was suddenly flooding with others who all had the same idea.
Wyoming News Now WKND at 5:30 pm - VOD - Sawyer Brown
The city prepares for a cold snap- pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. With a cold snap coming later this week, we spoke to officials about what they are doing to prepare for the weather ahead. First responders are gearing up for the cold weather. The Laramie County Sheriff’s office is ensuring deputies are prepared to help others.
WATCH: Wyoming Patrol Share Crazy Videos Of Blizzard Whiteouts
You'll see in the videos below, when the Wyoming Highway Patrol advises, "JUST DON'T" they always have a really good reason. Wyoming interstates closed on Wednesday as the cold front moved into the state. The weather system dropped temperatures from the mid-30s to the negative-20s with in an hour. That's...
Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
Rough Week For Wyoming Livestock, But Nothing Like The ‘Big Die-Up’ Of 1886-87
Jim Magagna can recall digging sheep out of the snow by hand after a brutal blizzard during the winter of 1976-77. "In some cases, the snow had drifted completely over the sheep, trapping them," he told Cowboy State Daily on Thursday....
Monster-Sized Wyoming Wolf Leaves Tracks Near Lander
Finding the tracks of what was probably a bulldozer of a wolf on his family's property west of Lander recently came as no surprise to rancher and local business owner Ron Hansen. "This was a big track," he told Cowboy...
Rib and Chop House recognized as “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming”
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Cheyenne, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on...
SEE: Graphics Show How Bitter Cold Will Take Over Wyoming
Lets have a look at how today's cold front moves into Wyoming. For the visual I'm using and app and a website called WINDY. Windy is designed to give you a visual on wind, clouds, temperature and waves. Today's cold front is a dangerous one. It will move slowly into...
Bill Sniffin: How Does Minus 63 Sound? That Was 44 Years Ago In Jackson Hole
Hardy souls in the Cowboy State are trying to stay warm this week as a Polar Express comes barreling through the state. Meteorologist Don Day says it will be the coldest in 33 years. It has not been this cold since 1989, he says.
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Other Places: Boondocking in Southeast Wyoming
WHEN FOLKS THINK OF NICE PLACES to camp in Wyoming, chances are they imagine the northwest corner of the state. Grand Teton, Yellowstone, Wind River Range. The rest is just boring prairie, right? Okay, I’ll let the masses think that way. Then they’re less likely to overrun the less appreciated areas.
Meet The 9 Largest Landowners In Wyoming
Wyoming is the 10th largest land area compared to all other U.S. states. Due to its plentiful supply of game, Wyoming was historically known as a prime spot for trappers and traders. Today, the state is home to incredible ranches and exciting conservation projects. The state has been able to maintain its wilderness status, as it is the least populated state in the country.
‘Desperate Democrats’ hope they’ve reached ‘rock bottom’ in Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS—Michele Irwin’s first tactic was to wax poetic about the holiday pie kit she was auctioning to raise cash for what’s left of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party. Irwin, a bison rancher who also works for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, extolled the dessert’s Buffalo...
I-25, I-90 reopen Thursday morning, but widespread closures persist on I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While stretches of Interstates 25 and 90 were closed for much of the day Wednesday amid winter conditions, both are open to all traffic across Wyoming as of 8:58 a.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80, on the other hand, continues to face...
I-25 closure expands from Buffalo to Casper; I-90 closed Sheridan–Buffalo; I-80 reopens to most traffic, wind closures remain
CASPER, Wyo. — With a snowstorm expanding from northern Wyoming into central areas of the state, a closure along Interstate 25 has been expanded, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to all traffic from Buffalo to Casper as of 11:35 a.m. Wednesday due to winter...
Brrrrrrr! Here’s Comes The Arctic Blast, Get Ready For -40, -50, Even -70 Degree Wind Chills
Right on time. It’s the first day of winter and Wyoming is going to feel it. Big time. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day on Wednesday morning said the arctic blast, which will bring sub-zero temperatures to nearly all of Wyoming with life-threatening wind chills, is slightly ahead of schedule and has already entered parts of northern Wyoming.
