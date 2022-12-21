Read full article on original website
Enter to Win a Vinyl 12-Pack From Loudwire’s Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022
Oh what a year 2022 has been, and Loudwire Nights wants to make sure you celebrate the year in hard rock and metal music that was in style. So we're offering a trio of vinyl album 12-packs showcasing some of the best albums of the year, each of which were featured in our Best Rock and Metal Albums of 2022 list.
Cradle of Filth’s Dani Filth Posts Photo With Ed Sheeran – Is This Collab Finally Happening?
We might be one step closer to the long-awaited (and in the eyes of some fans, the long-feared) collaboration between Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth and pop powerhouse Ed Sheeran now that the black metal icon has shared a photo from their lunch together after "having just done something fun."
Dave Grohl Teams With Pink for Hanukkah ‘Get the Party Started’ Cover
Dave Grohl has partnered with the singer Pink and the instrumentalist Greg Kurstin for the Foo Fighters bandleader's second "Hanukkah Sessions" video of 2022. It's a performance by the three of Pink's 2001 Linda Perry-penned pop hit, "Get the Party Started." Grohl, the rock mainstay and former Nirvana drummer, and...
5 Guitar Techniques You Need to Know to Play AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’
Tackling your favorite rock and metal songs when learning guitar can be intimidating. But with Fret Zealot, it doesn't have to be. We've covered how Fret Zealot is an all-encompassing guitar instruction tool that blows traditional guitar lessons out of the water. Especially with its state-of-the-art physical LED addition for your guitar.
Dave Grohl Covers ‘At Seventeen’ With 16-Year-Old Daughter Violet for Hanukkah Sessions
Foo Fighters mastermind Dave Grohl has been absolutely nailing some choice collaborations and covers lately (such as his rendition of “My Hero” with Billie Eilish). More recently, he and instrumentalist Greg Kurstin were joined by singer Pink to do “Get the Party Started” for the pair’s second 2022 “Hanukkah Sessions” video. Now, Grohl has teamed up with 16-year-old daughter Violet to tackle Janis Ian’s seminal coming-of-age song, “At Seventeen,” for their night four performance.
T-Pain Gives DJ Nyke The Low-Down On His Music, Tour, And More [VIDEO]
Hanging out backstage at the Casper Events Center before the 'I Am T-Pain' Tour got underway, DJ Nyke got to opportunity to chat with T-Pain about life on the road, upcoming tracks, and more. The 10 Commandments of Casper, WY. Although it's not a sin if you break any of...
Fred Durst Offers to Have Limp Bizkit Help Elon Musk With Twitter + People Are Confused
Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has tweeted at Elon Musk, alerting him that he and his band are all "available for any help" that may be needed at Twitter. Ever since Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink co-founder Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in a hostile takeover of the social media platform, news updates have come seemingly by the hour.
Why Ville Valo Doesn’t Use Social Media + Handed Over All His Passwords
In a new interview, Ville Valo of HIM discusses why he doesn't use social media. The performer explained that he handed over his official social media passwords to someone else. So he doesn't use such online platforms personally. Today, five years after the dissolution of HIM, Valo is finally releasing...
Primal Scream Keyboardist Martin Duffy Has Died at Age 55
Martin Duffy, longtime keyboardist of Socttish alt-rock group Primal Scream and formerly of jangle pop/indie band Felt, has died at the age of 55. News of the musician's death was confirmed by his brother Steve, who shared on Twitter that Martin had "suffered a brain injury after a fall and passed away peacefully surrounded by family and his beloved son Louie."
