Dave Grohl Teams With Pink for Hanukkah ‘Get the Party Started’ Cover

Dave Grohl has partnered with the singer Pink and the instrumentalist Greg Kurstin for the Foo Fighters bandleader's second "Hanukkah Sessions" video of 2022. It's a performance by the three of Pink's 2001 Linda Perry-penned pop hit, "Get the Party Started." Grohl, the rock mainstay and former Nirvana drummer, and...
5 Guitar Techniques You Need to Know to Play AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’

Tackling your favorite rock and metal songs when learning guitar can be intimidating. But with Fret Zealot, it doesn't have to be. We've covered how Fret Zealot is an all-encompassing guitar instruction tool that blows traditional guitar lessons out of the water. Especially with its state-of-the-art physical LED addition for your guitar.
Dave Grohl Covers ‘At Seventeen’ With 16-Year-Old Daughter Violet for Hanukkah Sessions

Foo Fighters mastermind Dave Grohl has been absolutely nailing some choice collaborations and covers lately (such as his rendition of “My Hero” with Billie Eilish). More recently, he and instrumentalist Greg Kurstin were joined by singer Pink to do “Get the Party Started” for the pair’s second 2022 “Hanukkah Sessions” video. Now, Grohl has teamed up with 16-year-old daughter Violet to tackle Janis Ian’s seminal coming-of-age song, “At Seventeen,” for their night four performance.
Why Ville Valo Doesn’t Use Social Media + Handed Over All His Passwords

In a new interview, Ville Valo of HIM discusses why he doesn't use social media. The performer explained that he handed over his official social media passwords to someone else. So he doesn't use such online platforms personally. Today, five years after the dissolution of HIM, Valo is finally releasing...
Primal Scream Keyboardist Martin Duffy Has Died at Age 55

Martin Duffy, longtime keyboardist of Socttish alt-rock group Primal Scream and formerly of jangle pop/indie band Felt, has died at the age of 55. News of the musician's death was confirmed by his brother Steve, who shared on Twitter that Martin had "suffered a brain injury after a fall and passed away peacefully surrounded by family and his beloved son Louie."
