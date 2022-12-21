Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis not playing against Kennesaw State, Geronimo to return
Indiana’s leading scorer and rebounder will miss his second straight game. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis will not play against Kennesaw State on Friday evening for “precautionary reasons.”. Jackson-Davis also missed Indiana’s Tuesday game against Elon. He has been dealing with a lower back issue since a November game...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Mike Woodson and Tamar Bates discuss win over Kennesaw State
Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Friday evening to discuss Indiana’s 69-55 win over Kennesaw State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference was sophomore guard Tamar Bates. Indiana (10-3, 1-1) will now have a...
thedailyhoosier.com
For the first time in weeks, IU basketball overcame adversity and finished the job
On the night before Christmas Eve, Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall had an eerie vibe. Snowy, frigid weather in Bloomington, combined with winter break for students and holiday travel, led to a sparse crowd Friday. The building was still hopping, as it is for every home game. But something was just a bit off.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Kennesaw State at Indiana game day essentials
Kennesaw St. (8-4) at No. 18 Indiana (9-3) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Matt Schumacker, Jess Settles) KenPom Projected Score: No. 18 Indiana 81 No. 214 Kennesaw St. 62. Series: Indiana leads 2-0. IU won the last meeting 99-72 on Dec. 22, 2015. Kennesaw State’s...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football signs Western Michigan transfer DE Andre Carter from the transfer portal
Indiana added a veteran pass rusher on Wednesday when they signed Western Michigan transfer defensive end Andre Carter. Carter had a big year in 2022, accumulating 70 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries, seven sacks and two forced fumbles. Carter also had an interception and a safety this past season. He was second-team All-MAC.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football signs former UMass offensive lineman Max Longman from the transfer portal
Indiana added offensive line experience on Wednesday with the signing of UMass transfer Max Longman. Longman spent the last four years at UMass, including the 2019-2021 seasons playing under then head coach Walt Bell — who is now IU’s offensive coordinator. The 6-foot-4 and 315 tackle took a...
thedailyhoosier.com
“Many would say he is the best O-line coach in the country” — IU football thrilled to have Bob Bostad on board
When Wisconsin blitzed Indiana with 338 rushing yards, and a still difficult to process 83 points in 2010, much of the damage was done by the Badgers’ offensive line. It wasn’t the first time, and it wouldn’t be the last. The turnaround of Wisconsin football began in...
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: Former IU guard Bracey Wright on the House of Hoosier podcast
Listen in as former IU basketball guard Bracey Wright joined A.J. Guyton on the House of Hoosier podcast. In his three year Indiana career (2002-05), Wright scored 1,498 points. He averaged 17.6 points per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the field overall including 35 percent from three. The Texas product added 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest during his time in Bloomington.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU women’s basketball moves to 12-0 with win over Butler
Indiana completed a perfect non-conference slate with a 67-50 win over Butler on Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes poured in a game-high 21 points as the No. 4/3 Hoosiers (12-0) cruised at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU began to pull away late in the first quarter and...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Tom Allen discusses 2023 signing class, what’s next for IU football
Watch as IU football coach Tom Allen met with the media on Thursday afternoon to discuss the players Indiana signed to national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period, and what’s next as the Hoosiers continue to fill out their roster for 2023. The...
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Indiana (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Indiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Indiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
readthereporter.com
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
Propane supplies dwindling as central Indiana braces for winter storm
Local hardware stores are running out of propane tanks as Hoosiers brace for the cold weather.
Feds give Indiana military base $16 mil. for Afghan refugee damages
EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Pentagon has granted an Indiana military base over $15 million to repair damages caused by Afghan refugees housed there during US Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense confirmed in a recent report from the Pentagon’s inspector general that Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh has been approved for $16 million in federal […]
Indiana Daily Student
Recount confirms Republican Dave Hall’s win in District 62 election
A recount conducted by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Republican Dave Hall’s victory Dec. 20 in the Indiana House District 62 race, where he ran against Democrat Penny Githens, according to the B Square Bulletin. The commission met Tuesday morning to announce the final tally: 13,037 votes for Hall...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police A.C.E.S. conclude investigation with several arrests
LAWRENCE CO. – A several-month-long investigation by the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) has concluded with the arrest of numerous suspects. On April 7, 2022, Trooper Chance Humphrey was contacted by the owners of Lawrence County Farm Supply, who were reporting their business had...
Bloomington woman gets federal prison time for making false statements to buy firearm on behalf of convicted felon
INDIANAPOLIS — A Bloomington woman was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to making false statement in connection with the purchase of a firearm. Court documents state Ariel Campbell, 28, bought an AR-style pistol with a high-capacity magazine from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Bloomington on Feb. 26, 2021. Campbell acted as if […]
bloomingtonil.gov
City of Bloomington Parking Ban to Go Into Effect
The City of Bloomington will enact a Snow Route Parking Ban starting at 8 A.M. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, that will remain in effect until 8 A.M. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Residents who live in areas designated as snow routes are asked to move vehicles off the streets to...
