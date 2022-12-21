ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

Trayce Jackson-Davis not playing against Kennesaw State, Geronimo to return

Indiana’s leading scorer and rebounder will miss his second straight game. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis will not play against Kennesaw State on Friday evening for “precautionary reasons.”. Jackson-Davis also missed Indiana’s Tuesday game against Elon. He has been dealing with a lower back issue since a November game...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Mike Woodson and Tamar Bates discuss win over Kennesaw State

Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Friday evening to discuss Indiana’s 69-55 win over Kennesaw State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference was sophomore guard Tamar Bates. Indiana (10-3, 1-1) will now have a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Kennesaw State at Indiana game day essentials

Kennesaw St. (8-4) at No. 18 Indiana (9-3) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Matt Schumacker, Jess Settles) KenPom Projected Score: No. 18 Indiana 81 No. 214 Kennesaw St. 62. Series: Indiana leads 2-0. IU won the last meeting 99-72 on Dec. 22, 2015. Kennesaw State’s...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Hoosier Sounds: Former IU guard Bracey Wright on the House of Hoosier podcast

Listen in as former IU basketball guard Bracey Wright joined A.J. Guyton on the House of Hoosier podcast. In his three year Indiana career (2002-05), Wright scored 1,498 points. He averaged 17.6 points per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the field overall including 35 percent from three. The Texas product added 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest during his time in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU women’s basketball moves to 12-0 with win over Butler

Indiana completed a perfect non-conference slate with a 67-50 win over Butler on Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes poured in a game-high 21 points as the No. 4/3 Hoosiers (12-0) cruised at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU began to pull away late in the first quarter and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Indiana (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Indiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Indiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Where was singer Bobby Helms from?

1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Feds give Indiana military base $16 mil. for Afghan refugee damages

EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Pentagon has granted an Indiana military base over $15 million to repair damages caused by Afghan refugees housed there during US Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense confirmed in a recent report from the Pentagon’s inspector general that Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh has been approved for $16 million in federal […]
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Recount confirms Republican Dave Hall’s win in District 62 election

A recount conducted by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Republican Dave Hall’s victory Dec. 20 in the Indiana House District 62 race, where he ran against Democrat Penny Githens, according to the B Square Bulletin. The commission met Tuesday morning to announce the final tally: 13,037 votes for Hall...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police A.C.E.S. conclude investigation with several arrests

LAWRENCE CO. – A several-month-long investigation by the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) has concluded with the arrest of numerous suspects. On April 7, 2022, Trooper Chance Humphrey was contacted by the owners of Lawrence County Farm Supply, who were reporting their business had...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Bloomington woman gets federal prison time for making false statements to buy firearm on behalf of convicted felon

INDIANAPOLIS — A Bloomington woman was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to making false statement in connection with the purchase of a firearm. Court documents state Ariel Campbell, 28, bought an AR-style pistol with a high-capacity magazine from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Bloomington on Feb. 26, 2021. Campbell acted as if […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bloomingtonil.gov

City of Bloomington Parking Ban to Go Into Effect

The City of Bloomington will enact a Snow Route Parking Ban starting at 8 A.M. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, that will remain in effect until 8 A.M. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Residents who live in areas designated as snow routes are asked to move vehicles off the streets to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

