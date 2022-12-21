ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Dusting of snow falls overnight in Olympia area; more snow, freezing rain in forecast

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
The Olympian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1XqZ_0jqJF6sX00

A dusting of snow fell overnight Wednesday in the Olympia area and more snow could be on the way, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The real concern, however, is the prospect of freezing rain, said meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing the next couple of days, he said. A light snow could fall Thursday, but then is expected to transition to freezing rain Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Up to a quarter inch of freezing rain could fall in the area, he said. Freezing rain has the potential to make driving incredibly slick and weigh down branches and tree limbs that can knock out power.

The good news is that the cold snap is expected to end quickly.

By Friday afternoon, temperatures are expected to warm up to 40 degrees, followed by 50 degrees on Saturday. The warming trend will bring rain through the weekend, DeFlitch said.

The warming trend and rain could result in area river flooding next week, he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

Now ‘freezing rain’ until Friday afternoon

Weather conditions in western Washington are serious and continue to worsen as the ice storm moves in. A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for the entire area through late Friday. Temperatures will dip into the teens and single digits tonight. Wind chills will be below zero in some pockets. Freezing rain is moving in.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

‘Treacherous’ Ice Storm Delays Christmas Travel, Closes Major Roadways Friday

‘Twas the night before Christmas Eve and all through Lewis County, ice covered grounds from Packwood to the western boundary. On Friday morning, residents throughout the area received notifications from the Lewis County Alerts system warning of the “treacherous” conditions, advising not to travel unless “absolutely necessary,” as local fire and emergency service responses were seeing delays in response times.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County under Winter Storm Watch

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Ok, Pierce County, here we go… one more storm stands between us and Christmas! The National Weather Service has issued a ‘Winter Storm Watch’ for our area this afternoon through tomorrow evening. In true Pacific Northwest fashion, we are expected to get snow and freezing rain overnight.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Ice storm brings power outage, flooding risk to Western Washington

First it was snow, then dangerously cold temperatures — and now an ice storm is the next weather hurdle to hit the Puget Sound region. The heavy freezing rain will occur as temperatures start to rise and melt the snow; this combination could see tree limbs toppling onto power lines. That has local governments and emergency management agencies preparing for widespread power outages.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy

Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive

An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Western Washington covered in snow, ice on 1st day of winter

WASHINGTON STATE — Wednesday marks the first day of winter — the winter solstice — and the weather is fitting the description across the Puget Sound region. Washingtonians in general will be shivering, if outside, throughout the shortest day of the year – 8 hours, 25 minutes, 25 seconds of daylight, to be exact. On the bright side, daylight only lengthens after Wednesday toward the spring equinox in March.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm

SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Snow to wrap up, temperatures to drop

Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places.
SEATTLE, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
6K+
Followers
113
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy