Dusting of snow falls overnight in Olympia area; more snow, freezing rain in forecast

A dusting of snow fell overnight Wednesday in the Olympia area and more snow could be on the way, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The real concern, however, is the prospect of freezing rain, said meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing the next couple of days, he said. A light snow could fall Thursday, but then is expected to transition to freezing rain Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Up to a quarter inch of freezing rain could fall in the area, he said. Freezing rain has the potential to make driving incredibly slick and weigh down branches and tree limbs that can knock out power.

The good news is that the cold snap is expected to end quickly.

By Friday afternoon, temperatures are expected to warm up to 40 degrees, followed by 50 degrees on Saturday. The warming trend will bring rain through the weekend, DeFlitch said.

The warming trend and rain could result in area river flooding next week, he said.