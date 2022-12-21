Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash
CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police. The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.
1 person dead in shooting in Roxboro, suspect arrested
Police arrested a suspect in Roxboro after a man was found shot and killed Thursday night.
WSET
57-year-old Danville man hit and killed in Halifax County: VSP
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 57-year-old Danville man was hit and killed in an accident in Halifax County, according to authorities. Virginia State Police said they responded to a crash on Route 58 just east of Piney Grove Road at 7:16 a.m. on Tuesday. A 2019 Ford F-250...
WSET
Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
Fiery Greensboro crash closes Huffine Mill Road from Balboa Street to Huff Street; critical injuries reported, firefighters say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Huffine Mill Road from Balboa Street to Huff Street is closed in Greensboro due to a crash with injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The Greensboro Fire Departments tells FOX8 critical injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire during the crash. The road is closed in both […]
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for a man wanted for grand larceny in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a man it believed committed a theft. Deputies say they are searching for 27-year-old Jacob Michael Fariss for the following charges:. breaking and entering with intent to commit a...
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that left a 57-year-old man dead Tuesday in Halifax County. Police say at 7:16 a.m., they responded to the crash on Route 58, just east of Piney Grove Road. A 2019 Ford F-250 was heading east on...
WXII 12
Missing kayaker possibly drowned at Belews Lake, deputies said
N.C. — The Stokes County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who has gone missing at Belews Lake on Pine Hall Road Friday morning. WXII 12 news received the alert at 10:20 a.m. about a possible drowning. Deputies told WXII 12 news crews that two men, who...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for a stolen camper in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating a camper. Deputies say the camper was stolen from the Huddleston area and was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Officials describe the camper as a white 2014 Wildwood. It also...
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person has been confirmed dead in a car crash in Brookneal late Thursday morning. At around 11:45 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Mount Carmel Road in Charlotte County. VSP says that one person has...
wfxrtv.com
Wood-burning stove causes house fire in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says a house fire was accidentally started after a fire spread from a wood-burning stove in Buchanan. Firefighters were dispatched to Alpine Road Friday evening. They determined the fire spread from a wood-burning stove and a...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a pickup truck in Halifax Co.
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) says it is investigating a crash that killed one pedestrian on Route 58 in Halifax County near Piney Grove Road on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Police say they responded to the crash around 7:16 a.m. A press release says a Ford pickup truck was traveling east when […]
wfxrtv.com
Multiple fire departments battled Friday house fire in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company joined other fire departments to respond to a house fire on Friday night. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 9:27 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Upon arriving they found fire coming out of a basement window and began their attack. Firefighters say they searched the area and found a cat that had exited the house.
WDBJ7.com
Robber sought after Lynchburg parking lot holdup
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a robber after an overnight holdup. At 12:26 a.m. December 21, 2022, officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming at 254 Oakley Avenue. The victim said he was robbed by a man, armed with a handgun, in the parking lot.
WSLS
Authorities searching for suspect after armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a male suspect they say is responsible for an armed robbery early Wednesday. At 12:26 a.m., Lynchburg police said officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming for a reported armed robbery. Authorities say the victim reported they had been...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville PD fires officer involved in incident with student captured on video
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department has fired an officer it says was involved in an altercation with a student that was captured on video. Information about the December 16 incident is being turned over to a special prosecutor, who will determine whether criminal charges are warranted, according to police.
12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Roanoke County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 139 mile marker and has closed the following lanes:. North right lane. Right shoulder. As of 7:42 a.m., traffic...
cbs17
Deputy found cocaine in moped compartment during traffic stop in Roanoke Rapids, sheriff’s office says
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man was charged Dec. 11 with drug possession after a Halifax County Sheriff’s deputy stopped him for running a stop sign on a moped. The deputy saw 54-year-old Eric Barber run the sign at Dickens Avenue in the area of...
Authorities offering $500 for information on a horse shot with arrow
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A horse was found shot in the back with a broadhead arrow in Reidsville, NC on Thursday, Dec. 15. Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting. The money is coming from the...
Comments / 0