Pittsylvania County, VA

WDBJ7.com

One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash

CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police. The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
LYNCHBURG, VA
FOX8 News

Fiery Greensboro crash closes Huffine Mill Road from Balboa Street to Huff Street; critical injuries reported, firefighters say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Huffine Mill Road from Balboa Street to Huff Street is closed in Greensboro due to a crash with injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The Greensboro Fire Departments tells FOX8 critical injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire during the crash. The road is closed in both […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that left a 57-year-old man dead Tuesday in Halifax County. Police say at 7:16 a.m., they responded to the crash on Route 58, just east of Piney Grove Road. A 2019 Ford F-250 was heading east on...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies search for a stolen camper in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating a camper. Deputies say the camper was stolen from the Huddleston area and was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Officials describe the camper as a white 2014 Wildwood. It also...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Wood-burning stove causes house fire in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says a house fire was accidentally started after a fire spread from a wood-burning stove in Buchanan. Firefighters were dispatched to Alpine Road Friday evening. They determined the fire spread from a wood-burning stove and a...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a pickup truck in Halifax Co.

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) says it is investigating a crash that killed one pedestrian on Route 58 in Halifax County near Piney Grove Road on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Police say they responded to the crash around 7:16 a.m. A press release says a Ford pickup truck was traveling east when […]
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multiple fire departments battled Friday house fire in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company joined other fire departments to respond to a house fire on Friday night. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 9:27 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Upon arriving they found fire coming out of a basement window and began their attack. Firefighters say they searched the area and found a cat that had exited the house.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Robber sought after Lynchburg parking lot holdup

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a robber after an overnight holdup. At 12:26 a.m. December 21, 2022, officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming at 254 Oakley Avenue. The victim said he was robbed by a man, armed with a handgun, in the parking lot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Authorities searching for suspect after armed robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a male suspect they say is responsible for an armed robbery early Wednesday. At 12:26 a.m., Lynchburg police said officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming for a reported armed robbery. Authorities say the victim reported they had been...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Virginian Review

12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)

On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Roanoke County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 139 mile marker and has closed the following lanes:. North right lane. Right shoulder. As of 7:42 a.m., traffic...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

