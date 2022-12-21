Read full article on original website
Sabreena Mohr
2d ago
That is how you show appreciation. When you give big blessings..... you get big blessings. Sooo happy for everyone involved. 💓☺
A Facebook friendly Christmas miracle in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season for kind neighbors and the power of Facebook. Caitlyn Gillilan and Clayton Smith just bought their first home together, but under somber circumstances, because Gillilan’s grandmother is sick. “Well, she has bells palsy and that really affects her health,” Gillilan said....
Memphis children gifted free toys for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Before the Bluff City plunged into the deep freeze, Memphis parents lined up to receive a blessing for their children this holiday season. At The Superior Shop on South Perkins Road, moms and dads raced Old Man Winter’s arrival on Thursday to score free toys and more for their children.
Senior citizen home left cold, bus riders stranded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The historic freeze has caused power outages, forced businesses to close and left citizens dealing with rough conditions. With subzero temperatures across the Mid-South, Memphians are doing all they can to stay warm. This degree of cold has not been felt in decades. It has resulted in rolling blackouts, businesses closing and […]
Neighbor helps woman living without heat, gas for three years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman in the Westwood neighborhood is struggling with something that many of us take for granted. Our playmaker Bertha Lowe told us about her neighbor Sarah. “Miss Sarah, I’ve known her for about seven years. About three years ago she went to get some help to get her house winterized. They […]
MPD confirms weather-related death in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died due to the arctic blast which hit the Mid-South on Friday, December 23, 2022. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers received a call around 8 a.m. about a man down. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene,...
Le Bonheur fires nurses who mocked children with gunshot wounds on TikTok
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two pediatric nurses at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis who posted a TikTok mocking children with gunshot wounds have been fired, the hospital said in a statement to ABC24 Friday. The TikTok, reposted by user nurse_nya, showed two nurses telling the story of a child...
Orange Mound gets an official shoe to help fight homelessness
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we prepare for frigid cold, our homeless population is one of the top concerns. Though warming centers open for those who need it, Memphis non-profits JUICE Orange Mound and SoGiv are working towards a more permanent solution. Where there is pride, there is growth. Orange...
Some thieves stealing cars are kids, not old enough to drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 30 vehicles were stolen a day on average this year in Memphis, and according to Memphis police, some of the thieves aren’t old enough to drive. Police bulletins have filled social media this year showing vehicle after vehicle stolen. “A lot of the stolen vehicles that we are seeing on […]
Memphis artists shine light on city in new HGTV show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Memphians by Memphian: portrait artist Carl Hess and designer Christina Hess are beautifying Memphis one home at a time, with a new show on HGTV. “Moving Memphis” premiered Thursday. Dec. 22, 2022. Carl Hess said the show tells the story of Memphis, starting with Orange Mound. He joins with others, highlighting those who are actively working to build a better future for their communities.
Warming center moves location after losing power
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After losing power, the City of Memphis is moving people out of the Hickory Hill Community Center. City officials say the boiler is not working at the Hickory Hill Community Center, so Dave Wells Community Center is now open at 915 Chelsea Avenue. Temperatures are already...
Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in Desoto Co.
DESOTO CO., Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in Desoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
Car crashes into South Memphis food market
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
2 men dead, 1 detained after shooting at Lamar Crossing Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are dead following a shooting at the Lamar Crossing Apartments. Police responded to Blue Crane Lane at 6:21 p.m. and found the two victims dead on the scene. Officers have one person detained. This is an ongoing investigation.
Snow creating hazardous driving conditions in Memphis area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brutally cold temperatures, strong winds violent enough to shake road signs, and a dusting of snow across the roadways are some of the conditions drivers have had to deal with Thursday. From West Memphis to the outskirts of the I-40/240 loop, roads progressively got worse as temperatures plummeted to the low teens […]
12-year-old Memphis rapper spreads message of positivity, inspiration
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re in the midst of a joyful holiday season, but one Memphis rapper hopes to make spirits bright year-round. He’s only 12 years old, but he’s already sending positive messages through his music. Otis Morris, who raps as “Yung Hunnid,” said most people...
One person killed in I-40 car crash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car crash Friday night. At approximately 6:10 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-40 and Sycamore View. When officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Police is asking the public to avoid the area,...
TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for MLGW, other companies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The extremely frigid temperatures continues to cause a strain on the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) power generation facilities. As a result, TVA has once again mandated all utility power distributors, including Memphis, Light, Gas and Water (MLGW), to curtail electric service by 10%. What this...
Waste Pro, Waste Connections not collecting in the county today
No garbage service in Horn Lake, Hernando, or Olive Branch as well. DeSoto County Government, on its Facebook page, has alerted unincorporated county residents that Waste Pro would not be collecting garbage today due to the weather and roads. Message from Waste Pro: “Due to the inclement weather and treacherous...
Over 20K MLGW customers without power as winter weather sweeps through Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of customers remain without power Friday morning as a winter storm moves through the Mid-South, according to Memphis Light, Gas and Water. Just after noon, 20,142 customers remain without power. At 10 a.m., just over 9,000 customers were without power, primarily in areas of Cordova,...
