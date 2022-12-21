ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Sabreena Mohr
2d ago

That is how you show appreciation. When you give big blessings..... you get big blessings. Sooo happy for everyone involved. 💓☺

WATN Local Memphis

A Facebook friendly Christmas miracle in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season for kind neighbors and the power of Facebook. Caitlyn Gillilan and Clayton Smith just bought their first home together, but under somber circumstances, because Gillilan’s grandmother is sick. “Well, she has bells palsy and that really affects her health,” Gillilan said....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis children gifted free toys for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Before the Bluff City plunged into the deep freeze, Memphis parents lined up to receive a blessing for their children this holiday season. At The Superior Shop on South Perkins Road, moms and dads raced Old Man Winter’s arrival on Thursday to score free toys and more for their children.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Senior citizen home left cold, bus riders stranded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The historic freeze has caused power outages, forced businesses to close and left citizens dealing with rough conditions. With subzero temperatures across the Mid-South, Memphians are doing all they can to stay warm. This degree of cold has not been felt in decades. It has resulted in rolling blackouts, businesses closing and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Neighbor helps woman living without heat, gas for three years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman in the Westwood neighborhood is struggling with something that many of us take for granted. Our playmaker Bertha Lowe told us about her neighbor Sarah. “Miss Sarah, I’ve known her for about seven years. About three years ago she went to get some help to get her house winterized. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Some thieves stealing cars are kids, not old enough to drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 30 vehicles were stolen a day on average this year in Memphis, and according to Memphis police, some of the thieves aren’t old enough to drive. Police bulletins have filled social media this year showing vehicle after vehicle stolen. “A lot of the stolen vehicles that we are seeing on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis artists shine light on city in new HGTV show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Memphians by Memphian: portrait artist Carl Hess and designer Christina Hess are beautifying Memphis one home at a time, with a new show on HGTV. “Moving Memphis” premiered Thursday. Dec. 22, 2022. Carl Hess said the show tells the story of Memphis, starting with Orange Mound. He joins with others, highlighting those who are actively working to build a better future for their communities.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Warming center moves location after losing power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After losing power, the City of Memphis is moving people out of the Hickory Hill Community Center. City officials say the boiler is not working at the Hickory Hill Community Center, so Dave Wells Community Center is now open at 915 Chelsea Avenue. Temperatures are already...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in Desoto Co.

DESOTO CO., Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in Desoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into South Memphis food market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Snow creating hazardous driving conditions in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brutally cold temperatures, strong winds violent enough to shake road signs, and a dusting of snow across the roadways are some of the conditions drivers have had to deal with Thursday. From West Memphis to the outskirts of the I-40/240 loop, roads progressively got worse as temperatures plummeted to the low teens […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One person killed in I-40 car crash, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car crash Friday night. At approximately 6:10 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-40 and Sycamore View. When officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Police is asking the public to avoid the area,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for MLGW, other companies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The extremely frigid temperatures continues to cause a strain on the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) power generation facilities. As a result, TVA has once again mandated all utility power distributors, including Memphis, Light, Gas and Water (MLGW), to curtail electric service by 10%. What this...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Waste Pro, Waste Connections not collecting in the county today

No garbage service in Horn Lake, Hernando, or Olive Branch as well. DeSoto County Government, on its Facebook page, has alerted unincorporated county residents that Waste Pro would not be collecting garbage today due to the weather and roads. Message from Waste Pro: “Due to the inclement weather and treacherous...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

