wbrc.com
Alabama Power preparing for cold temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Extreme weather is approaching in the next couple of days that could cause blackouts or power grid malfunctions. Alabama Power wants customers to know they are continuously monitoring the weather and their teams are prepared to respond if needed. The company is making smart investments in their power grid to continue to provide customers with the service they expect.
Heart Gallery Alabama: Christopher
Christopher is 14 years old. He enjoys playing video games, watching adventure movies, and is tech savvy. If Christopher could be any animal, he would be a cat because he says they’re cute and don’t have to do anything. Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating...
Community Food Bank is great way to get involved with community service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama provides food for those in need. The non-profit prepares millions of meals each year. Organizers say around 250,000 people in Central Alabama...
People experiencing car trouble during the frigid temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - These frigid temperatures are causing issues with some vehicles. Just like we aren’t used to cold like this, most of our cars aren’t either. “Vehicles do not like extreme temperatures -- hot or cold,” said Clay Ingram, public relations for AAA Alabama. It’s...
ADPH offers tips to prevent hypothermia and frostbite
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Everyone is getting mentally and physically prepared for the bitterly cold temperatures heading our way and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is reminding people how quickly cold weather-related health problems can set in. ADPH said it’s important to take extra precautions as temperatures are...
From Kansas to California, missing dog has come home for holidays
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - Santa is bringing one California woman a Christmas present a few days early, not from the North Pole, but from Kansas. Her lost dog somehow ended up there, and some kind-hearted people helped make sure he got home for the holidays. “I’m so excited to see...
