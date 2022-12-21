Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman suggests terrifying Aaron Hicks reality for 2023
The left field position for the New York Yankees remains a hole that must be filled. Whether that be through free agency or via trade is yet to be seen, but general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner indicated on Wednesday that the team was still adding pieces and looking to bolster the roster this off-season.
Should the Phillies Really Be Interested in Devers?
Rumors have been swirling around about a potential trade between the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox about Rafael Devers. But does it make sense?
theScore
Steinbrenner: Cohen's spending should be 'looked at'
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is happy that New York is home to two great teams after the Mets went on a historic spending spree this offseason but also acknowledged that it needs to be examined. "I think it's something to be looked at," Steinbrenner said Wednesday when asked about Mets...
Aaron Boone reveals plan for Giancarlo Stanton with Aaron Judge back in fold
New York Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said that Giancarlo Stanton will play the outfield “in spurts” in 2023, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. With Aaron Judge back in New York for the next decade, Boone said he would prefer to use Stanton in right field at Yankee Stadium on days where Judge is the designated hitter, and move him to left field in other ballparks. Stanton started 38 games in the outfield for the Yankees in 2022, but none of them came after July.
Yankees’ Matt Blake returns with ‘a lot of things left to be done’
It didn’t come with the fanfare that the signings of Aaron Judge or Carlos Rodon brought, but the Yankees made another significant move official this week, bringing back pitching coach Matt Blake on a new three-year contract. The well-respected Blake’s contract expired after this past season and he said during the season he wanted to at least see what else was out there, but he’ll instead be back in the Yankee dugout. “I’ve enjoyed my years here and there’s been a lot of growth, but there are a lot of things left to be done,’’ Blake said after the Yankees introduced Rodon...
