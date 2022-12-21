UPDATE: 2 transported to trauma center, person of interest in custody in Stevens Point assault

Photo courtesy of Point Plover Metro Wire

UPDATED (11:52 a.m.): Police say one of the two people injured in an early morning assault in Stevens Point is a 7-year-old girl, with a 20-year-old man in custody.

The suspect in the case has been identified by the Stevens Point Police Department as Elier Bravo De Leon, who lives in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue in Stevens Point. He faces recommended charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, mayhem and burglary.

De Leon is being held in the Portage County Jail with a bond hearing set for Wednesday afternoon.

Both victims, a 32-year-old Stevens Point woman and the child, are reported in stable condition as of late Wednesday morning.

Police have not specified what, if any relationship exists between the suspect and victims and have not released a potential motive in the case.

Two people were transported to a Marshfield trauma center early Tuesday after what police describe as an assault, with a person of interest in custody.

Police have released few details about the incident despite numerous attempts by Point Plover Metro Wire to confirm information. Wausau Pilot & Review relies on Metro Wire reporters for on-the-scene updates at Stevens Point-area incidents.

Rescue crews and officers were called to a home south of Patch Street at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday after a 911 call. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded as well as paramedic units.

Early on, paramedics requested a helicopter to transport one victim, but the weather prohibited any flights Tuesday morning. The names and ages of the victims have not been publicly released.

According to the Metro Wire at about 5 a.m. on Tuesday, SPPD Chief Bob Kussow confirmed one “person of interest” was taken into custody, but he would not elaborate on the nature of the attack or whether any weapons were involved.

“The public is not in any danger and this is an isolated incident,” Kussow said. At that time, he said the investigation was still ongoing and police were “in the process” of executing several warrants at the home.

About 14 hours after the initial call, Assistant Chief Dana Williams told Metro Wire that a person of interest, who she confirmed is male, remains in custody but has not been interviewed due to a language barrier. A translator is expected to assist on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

