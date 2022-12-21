ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Bucks vs. Celtics prediction and odds for Christmas Day (Expect a defensive struggle)

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks played one of the closest and toughest series of the entire playoffs last year in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. They’ve had some time away before the rematch, but Adam Silver thought that Christmas Day would be the perfect time for Game 8 of that series that Boston pulled out on their home-court. Much like that series, Khris Middleton will likely be out for this one, which is a very tough blow for Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

FanSided

302K+
Followers
587K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy