The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks played one of the closest and toughest series of the entire playoffs last year in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. They’ve had some time away before the rematch, but Adam Silver thought that Christmas Day would be the perfect time for Game 8 of that series that Boston pulled out on their home-court. Much like that series, Khris Middleton will likely be out for this one, which is a very tough blow for Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO