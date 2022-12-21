Read full article on original website
Covid Outbreaks In China, South Korea Slowing Anime Production
As y’all are well aware, a large chunk of anime production gets outsourced to firms in places like China and South Korea. Now, according to one industry insider, Covid outbreaks in those countries are taking a toll on anime production lines. The source of this info is Kyoko Kotani,...
New Tenchi Muyo! GXP Series Announced
20 years after Tenchi Muyo! GXP hit the airwaves, a new series has been announced. The new show is being described as a continuation of GXP, and is subtitled Paradise Shidō-hen (Paradise Activation Arc). A piece of key art and teaser for the series have also been revealed. Tenchi...
New Grendizer Robot in Saudi Arabia Breaks Records for Massive Size
Fans’ love of giant mecha in manga and anime has led to people creating giant mecha statues, like the ones in Yokohama or Tokyo. Each time, the people behind these anime mecha statues like to brag about how big they are, and a new statue in Saudi Arabia just made the record books.
