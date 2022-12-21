Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Iowa QB Joe Labas on his first career start: 'It means a lot'
Redshirt freshman quarterback Joe Labas hasn't taken a college snap yet, but he'll get his first starting opportunity against Kentucky during the Music City Bowl in Nashville on New Year's Eve. The second-year quarterback couldn't believe that his time had finally come to be the starter for the Hawkeye offense.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football Recruiting: TE Zach Ortwerth Signs With Hawkeyes
The NFL announced their Pro Bowl selections on National Signing Day and sure enough, the Iowa Hawkeyes had two of the four tight end selections for the prestigious honor. With each passing year, it gets harder and harder to argue for any school other than Iowa as tight end university. The Hawkeyes will have another in a long line of NFL draft picks at the position when Sam LaPorta departs this offseason.
Iowa Football Notes: Moving On from Proctor
Big In-State De-Commitment Topic for Hawkeyes on National Signing Day
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye coaches deal with changing landscape
IOWA CITY — It may not have been the intent, but pay-to-play has become the new reality in collegiate athletics. With college basketball players contemplating midseason moves in the transfer portal to name, image and likeness “deals’’ impacting everything from roster stability to how things played out on football’s early-signing period this week, one word pretty much describes things.
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
cbs2iowa.com
Semi jackknifes on I-80 Friday evening
Our Iowa's News Now Skycam in Coralville caught the moment a semi jackknifed heading west on Interstate 80. Luckily a separate semi behind the first one was able to stop before sliding into it.
KCJJ
Pearson lays of 50 from Iowa City office
An Iowa City business is laying off dozens of employees ahead of the holidays. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports Pearson is laying off 50 employees from its North Dodge Street location. Dan Nelson, vice president of Pearson’s global media relations, told the newspaper on Wednesday the layoffs were made, “to invest in priorities that will better serve our customers and drive growth in a rapidly changing market.”
Much of Iowa Now Included in Both Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings
[UPDATE December 21, 12:10 p.m.] Ready or not, it's almost time and things aren't looking any better. The National Weather Service now has issued a Blizzard Warning, on the backside of the Winter Storm Warning. The Winter Storm Warning for eastern Iowa is in effect for 24 hours, beginning at...
Lawsuit accuses Iowa newspaper publisher of online privacy violations
The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law.
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
cbs2iowa.com
Johnson County added to number of counties pulling snow plows off the road
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Johnson County is now among several counties in Iowa that is pulling snow plows off the road. The sheriff's office says they will take plows off the road at 4 p.m. Frida and will be back out at 4 a.m. Saturday morning. "Please stay home...
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves
At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
cbs2iowa.com
What to know about winter sidewalk regulations in Iowa City
Iowa City — With the first major snowfall of winter over, Iowa City wants to make sure residents are prepared to clear sidewalks of snow and ice. To ensure the well-being of neighbors and those who require sidewalk access for their commutes to work, school, and other needs, snow should be cleared within 24-hours of a one-inch or greater snowfall, or after any accumulation of ice has ended. Property owners who do not remove snow and ice in this timeframe may be subject to fines.
KCRG.com
Some prefer to take their chances outside despite blizzard conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There is a low-barrier emergency shelter in Cedar Rapids for the homeless to stay warm during frigid conditions. However, even when there’s a blizzard in the forecast, there are those who say they’d prefer to take their chances out in the weather. One...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Blizzard Warning Continues, Travel Not Recommended
A Blizzard Warning continues across eastern Iowa, with strong winds, whiteout conditions, black ice and dangerous wind chills. Rod Donovan is a forecaster with the National Weather Service. Donovan says winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour have been common. And he says those wind chills will stay below...
State finds petroleum contamination after Marengo explosion
Water runoff from a Marengo facility that exploded and caught fire this month was contaminated with chemicals associated with petroleum, some of which are used as solvents, according to an Iowa Department of Natural Resources report. Those who operate the C6-Zero facility on the east side of Marengo in eastern Iowa had — prior to […] The post State finds petroleum contamination after Marengo explosion appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCJJ
USDA Farm and Food Worker Relief Program Application Clinic now open
A new pandemic relief program is open in Eastern Iowa for meatpacking plant workers and farmworkers negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible farm and food workers who worked at least one day since January 27, 2020, can apply for a direct cash payment of $600. Escucha Mi Voz Iowa...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
House fire in Muscatine resulting in ice buildup; Crews ask travelers to avoid Iowa Avenue
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Fire Department is asking travelers and residents to avoid Iowa Avenue just north of 8th Street as its crews battle a house fire amid subzero temperatures Friday morning. News 8's Jonathan Fong was at the scene where a house appears to be completely engulfed...
