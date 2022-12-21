ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles arrest two felons for outstanding warrants

Following routine compliance checks on Thursday, Paso Robles officers arrested a man and a woman who had outstanding warrants, according to the city’s police department. Officers conducted compliance checks on 51-year-old Bill Benjamin Hernandez and 43-year-old Stephanie Joy Dukes, both residents of Paso Robles. Police arrested Hernandez on a warrant for felony traffic evasion. Dukes was arrested on 14 outstanding warrants.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo County adding new street lights

San Luis Obispo County is installing new streetlights and associated improvements in Templeton, Los Osos, Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande, the Public Works Department announced Thursday. The following locations were prioritized to increase safety to the traveling public, pedestrians and cyclists. Work is expected to be completed in March 2023,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Bicyclist hit and killed on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles

A truck hit and killed a bicyclist on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles on Thursday night. At 10:25 p.m., a caller reported a Dodge Ram headed northbound had crashed into a possible bicyclist on Highway 101 at Monterey Road. Officers arrived to find debris on the highway, and then found the cyclist, according to scanner traffic.
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

SLO police identify alleged driver who hit and killed couple

San Luis Obispo police released the name of the driver who allegedly hit and killed a local couple and their dog last month—three weeks after the incident amid mounting public pressure on the investigation. Daniel Angel Saligan Patricio, 24, was driving in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive on...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

CHP identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 101

The CHP identified the 62-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking across Highway 101 in Paso Robles last week as Nicholas Schaefer of Paso Robles. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 16, Schafer was crossing Highway 101 near Highway 46 east when a southbound Hyundai Elantra driven by 32-year-old Ashish Krishnani from San Mateo crashed into him. A driver in a silver Jeep Cherokee, 48-year-old Kam Sau Chan from Hong Kong, then crashed into the Hyundai Elantra.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo police seek help capturing thief

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who allegedly stole $1,300 worth of merchandise from Target on Monday. Police are circulating surveillance images of the woman inside the store, where she was wearing a blue face mask, a black shirt and gold pants. She had her dark brown hair pulled back in a ponytail.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Injured dirt biker rescued from Pozo Summit Trail

A helicopter airlifted an injured dirt biker off of a trail near Santa Margarita on Wednesday afternoon. The dirt biker crashed while riding on the Pozo Summit Trail and could not ride back to the trailhead, according to the CHP. At about 12:20 p.m., Cal Fire requested a CHP helicopter...
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
News Channel 3-12

SLO Police respond to attempted suicide by cop

San Luis Obispo Police officers responded around 3:19 p.m. on Friday to a 44-year-old man sitting in the intersection of Higuera Street and Broad Street claiming to want a "suicide by cop", according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department report. The post SLO Police respond to attempted suicide by cop appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

