Paso Robles arrest two felons for outstanding warrants
Following routine compliance checks on Thursday, Paso Robles officers arrested a man and a woman who had outstanding warrants, according to the city’s police department. Officers conducted compliance checks on 51-year-old Bill Benjamin Hernandez and 43-year-old Stephanie Joy Dukes, both residents of Paso Robles. Police arrested Hernandez on a warrant for felony traffic evasion. Dukes was arrested on 14 outstanding warrants.
San Luis Obispo County adding new street lights
San Luis Obispo County is installing new streetlights and associated improvements in Templeton, Los Osos, Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande, the Public Works Department announced Thursday. The following locations were prioritized to increase safety to the traveling public, pedestrians and cyclists. Work is expected to be completed in March 2023,...
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 12-18
On Dec. 12, Ernesto Cerbantes Flores, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. for providing false identification to a police officer. On Dec. 12, Brian Vargas, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Lompoc man accused of brandishing gun at Cambria Christmas Market faces 5 charges
Andreas N. Costa was allegedly armed with an unregistered firearm often called a “ghost gun.”
Bicyclist hit and killed on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles
A truck hit and killed a bicyclist on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles on Thursday night. At 10:25 p.m., a caller reported a Dodge Ram headed northbound had crashed into a possible bicyclist on Highway 101 at Monterey Road. Officers arrived to find debris on the highway, and then found the cyclist, according to scanner traffic.
SLO police identify alleged driver who hit and killed couple
San Luis Obispo police released the name of the driver who allegedly hit and killed a local couple and their dog last month—three weeks after the incident amid mounting public pressure on the investigation. Daniel Angel Saligan Patricio, 24, was driving in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive on...
Deputies respond to reports of shots fired in Wellsona area
– At approximately 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received several calls regarding shots fired in the area of Monterey Road just south of Wellsona Road in Paso Robles. Witnesses reported hearing a burst of gunshots, a pause, and then another burst of gunshots, according...
CHP identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 101
The CHP identified the 62-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking across Highway 101 in Paso Robles last week as Nicholas Schaefer of Paso Robles. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 16, Schafer was crossing Highway 101 near Highway 46 east when a southbound Hyundai Elantra driven by 32-year-old Ashish Krishnani from San Mateo crashed into him. A driver in a silver Jeep Cherokee, 48-year-old Kam Sau Chan from Hong Kong, then crashed into the Hyundai Elantra.
Citation handed out to illegal climber on Morro Rock
A citation was handed out to a person who tried climbing Morro Rock this week. Multiple agencies responded Tuesday.
SLO Police release security images to identify potential thief from local Target
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the following woman who is suspected of stealing $1,300 of Target merchandise on Monday. The post SLO Police release security images to identify potential thief from local Target appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo police seek help capturing thief
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who allegedly stole $1,300 worth of merchandise from Target on Monday. Police are circulating surveillance images of the woman inside the store, where she was wearing a blue face mask, a black shirt and gold pants. She had her dark brown hair pulled back in a ponytail.
Injured dirt biker rescued from Pozo Summit Trail
A helicopter airlifted an injured dirt biker off of a trail near Santa Margarita on Wednesday afternoon. The dirt biker crashed while riding on the Pozo Summit Trail and could not ride back to the trailhead, according to the CHP. At about 12:20 p.m., Cal Fire requested a CHP helicopter...
San Luis Obispo County installs tsunami hazard signs along at-risk coastline
New tsunami zone warning signs are being installed in unincorporated areas along the San Luis Obispo County shoreline over the next several months. The post San Luis Obispo County installs tsunami hazard signs along at-risk coastline appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County is installing new streetlights in 4 areas. Here’s where
The locations were “prioritized to increase safety to the traveling public, pedestrians and cyclists,” the SLO County Public Works Department said.
Single vehicle rollover accident in Santa Maria
One person was injured earlier this evening following a single-vehicle rollover incident. The accident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. along Highway 135 and Clark Rd in Santa Maria.
A two-vehicle accident on SB Hwy 101 tonight closes both SB lanes temporarily
One person was injured and transported to a local hospital after a vehicle accident on Highway 101 this evening.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department knocks down garage fire in Orcutt
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a garage fire at 1345 Solomon Rd. around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department knocks down garage fire in Orcutt appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO Police respond to attempted suicide by cop
San Luis Obispo Police officers responded around 3:19 p.m. on Friday to a 44-year-old man sitting in the intersection of Higuera Street and Broad Street claiming to want a "suicide by cop", according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department report. The post SLO Police respond to attempted suicide by cop appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
