The CHP identified the 62-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking across Highway 101 in Paso Robles last week as Nicholas Schaefer of Paso Robles. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 16, Schafer was crossing Highway 101 near Highway 46 east when a southbound Hyundai Elantra driven by 32-year-old Ashish Krishnani from San Mateo crashed into him. A driver in a silver Jeep Cherokee, 48-year-old Kam Sau Chan from Hong Kong, then crashed into the Hyundai Elantra.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO