Savannah, MO

Winter storm watch for northwest Missouri

(Pleasant Hill) -- The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says a winter storm watch remains in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon for portions of northwest Missouri. The winter storm watch area includes Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland. In addition, wind chill warnings...
PLEASANT HILL, MO
Bolckow Resident Arrested on Assault, Weapons Charges

ANDREW COUNTY, MO – Officers with the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call Thursday night in Bolckow. The Sheriff’s Office release says that the suspect displayed a weapon and fired a round during the disturbance which took place around 10:15 pm. Thirty-four year old...
BOLCKOW, MO

