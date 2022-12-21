Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Mo. recreational marijuana laws changes causing some police K9s to retire early, shift duties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri is causing some drug-sniffing police dogs to retire early or shift to other duties. It is now legal to possess 3 ounces or less of marijuana in Missouri. Three KCPD canines that were originally trained to detect marijuana...
KS, MO natural gas companies ask customers to reduce energy consumption
Natural gas companies in Kansas and Missouri are asking customers to conserve natural gas usage by reducing energy consumption as artic temperatures continue to affect the Kansas City region.
kmaland.com
Winter storm watch for northwest Missouri
(Pleasant Hill) -- The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says a winter storm watch remains in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon for portions of northwest Missouri. The winter storm watch area includes Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland. In addition, wind chill warnings...
MoDOT head doesn’t want crews treating roadways with chemicals
The director of Missouri's transportation department is telling crews around the state not to put any chemicals on the roads for fear that they could turn to ice.
MoDOT, troopers tell drivers to stay home Thursday
Missouri Highway Patrol and MoDOT are ready for Thursday's snow and cold, but ask drivers to stay home to avoid dangerous snow and cold.
kcur.org
Kansas City police chief says she didn't know her husband supported detective convicted of 2019 killing
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Friday that she didn’t know that her husband, who is a captain in the department, had written a letter of support for Eric DeValkenaere, the former Kansas City police detective convicted in the 2019 killing of a Black man. Graves, who was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bolckow Resident Arrested on Assault, Weapons Charges
ANDREW COUNTY, MO – Officers with the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call Thursday night in Bolckow. The Sheriff’s Office release says that the suspect displayed a weapon and fired a round during the disturbance which took place around 10:15 pm. Thirty-four year old...
