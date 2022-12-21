Read full article on original website
Obituary & Services: Dell Stanley Louderback
Dell Stanley Louderback of Trenton, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on December 20, 2022, just 4 days shy of his 98th birthday. He had been receiving care at Livingston Manor Care Center since July. Dell was a lifelong resident of Trenton and the Forks of the...
Funeral Service: Richard Stottlemyre
A funeral service for Unionville resident Richard Stottlemyre will be held on December 28 at 11 am at the First Baptist Church in Unionville. Burial will be in the Unionville Cemetery. Visitation is one hour before the service. Richard Stottlemyre died December 21st at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in...
Obituary & Services: Wanda June Smith
June Smith, 88, of Lucerne, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville, Missouri, on Sunday December 18, 2022. She had been in declining health. Wanda June Smith was born in Lucerne, Missouri, on February 13, 1934, the daughter of Delbert and Mildred Faye (Evans) Pauley. She grew up in the Lucerne area and spent most of her life there. She married Keith Smith on December 22, 1950. June graduated from Newtown-Harris High School in 1951. She and Keith spent most of their married life on a farm south of Lucerne where they raised livestock and, for a time, milked cows. June loved being a farmer’s wife. She raised a big garden and helped in every way on the farm. She and Keith had four children: Sharon, Karon, Stan, and Gary. June was involved in 4-H and PTA and was very active at the Lucerne Methodist Church, playing the piano, singing, and teaching children’s classes. They later attended the Lucerne Christian Church when the Methodist Church closed.
Obituary & Services: Bueford C. Cooper
Bueford C. Cooper, 100, of Ridgeway, passed away Sunday, 18 December 2022 with loving care from medical staff at Mosaic Hospital, St. Joseph, MO. He was born December 18, 1922, on a farm southwest of Bethany. He was the son of the late Fred and Glenna Cooper. He graduated from...
Obituary & Services: Dean McLain
Dean McLain, 87, a resident of Bethany, Missouri and former Trenton, Missouri resident died at 4:19 P.M. at his residence. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton. Open visitation will be held Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. at...
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
Blighted building on Square demolished
Bethany, MO: Red Rock of Hamilton brought its demolition crew to Bethany last week to begin the long process of tearing down the old Financial Realty building on the northeast corner of the Square. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
Trenton resident Tyler Willey files for Mayor in upcoming election
Another candidate has filed for the position of Trenton Mayor. Tyler Willey of 1500 Scott Street filed for the position on Thursday afternoon, December 22. Other candidates who previously filed for Mayor include Doctor Nick McHargue and Jackie Soptic. Candidates who previously filed for the Trenton City Council include Lou...
Woman, 10-year-old injured after Jeep overturns in DeKalb Co.
DEKALB COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Saturday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Jeep Grand Waggoneer driven by Michael S. Myers, 41, Ames, Iowa, was southbound on Interstate 35 in Cameron. The Jeep traveled off the road and...
Don’t Miss This Guitarist When She Comes Home To Missouri
Some of you already know what I'm about to say is true. Some of you have probably been a fan of this singer since she appeared in the Kansas City music scene roughly a decade ago. Some of you, like our own Randy Kirby, probably even went to see her...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man in Adair County on Thursday morning, December 22 on multiple allegations. Sixty-eight-year-old Dusty Robuck was accused of the felonies of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sentenced For Non-Support
A Raytown man pled guilty Thursday in Livingston County Court, to Non-support in excess of 12 monthly payments. 34-year-old David Edward Buesing, was sentenced to 5 years probation. Judge Micheal Leamer also order Buesing to pay $277 per month for child support plus $50 a month until he is current.
Weather prompts closing of judicial offices in Adair, Knox, Lewis counties
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The expected winter storm is prompting the temporary closure of judicial offices in Missouri's 2nd Circuit. Presiding Judge Matthew Wilson told KTVO that due to the weather and safety concerns, he is closing judicial offices in Adair, Knox and Lewis counties on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and Friday, December 23, 2022.
Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Ninety-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 5:37 pm, Report of a dog left out with no protection from extreme weather conditions near Vine and Herriman Streets…..Officer contacted the resident, who was advised of the problem. Numerous traffic stops,...
Two Holt Residents Hurt In Rollover Accident
A pair of Holt residents were left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle rollover accident Tuesday afternoon in Clay County. Troop A of the highway Patrol says 33-year-old Holt resident Jill D. Fisher was driving a 2009 Hyundai Accent southbound on I-35 at mile marker 17.4 when she began to change lanes. Fisher didn’t see another vehicle in that lane and swerved to avoid a collision. That action however sent her vehicle off the roadway where it overturned.
Winter storm watch for northwest Missouri
(Pleasant Hill) -- The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says a winter storm watch remains in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon for portions of northwest Missouri. The winter storm watch area includes Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland. In addition, wind chill warnings...
Woman from Lancaster injured in Tuesday crash
The Highway Patrol reports a Lancaster woman sustained minor injuries when the sport utility vehicle she drove was struck by a pickup truck near Kirksville the morning of December 20th. A private vehicle took 34 year old Lindsie Kelley to the Samaritan Hospital of Macon. No injuries were reported for...
Fatal accident in Worth County
WORH COUNTY, Mo. - A Grant City resident is dead after a vehicle accident in Worth County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the incident early morning Wednesday involving driver, 41-year-old Adam L. Brown, led to the vehicle traveling off Route 46, four miles west of Grant City, after failure to negotiate a curve. The vehicle struck two signs before traveling down an embankment and overturning.
Warming shelters to be available in Daviess County
The Daviess County Health Department has provided information on warming centers to be available in the county. One is the Daviess County Library of Gallatin. It is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 to 6 o’clock, Friday from 9 to 5 o’clock and Saturday from 9 o’clock to 1:30.
