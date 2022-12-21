Read full article on original website
Obituary & Services: Dean McLain
Dean McLain, 87, a resident of Bethany, Missouri and former Trenton, Missouri resident died at 4:19 P.M. at his residence. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton. Open visitation will be held Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. at...
Obituary & Services: Wanda June Smith
June Smith, 88, of Lucerne, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville, Missouri, on Sunday December 18, 2022. She had been in declining health. Wanda June Smith was born in Lucerne, Missouri, on February 13, 1934, the daughter of Delbert and Mildred Faye (Evans) Pauley. She grew up in the Lucerne area and spent most of her life there. She married Keith Smith on December 22, 1950. June graduated from Newtown-Harris High School in 1951. She and Keith spent most of their married life on a farm south of Lucerne where they raised livestock and, for a time, milked cows. June loved being a farmer’s wife. She raised a big garden and helped in every way on the farm. She and Keith had four children: Sharon, Karon, Stan, and Gary. June was involved in 4-H and PTA and was very active at the Lucerne Methodist Church, playing the piano, singing, and teaching children’s classes. They later attended the Lucerne Christian Church when the Methodist Church closed.
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
Obituary & Services: Billy J Stiles
Billy J Stiles, 96, Trenton, MO (formerly of Princeton, MO) passed away December 18, 2022 at his home. He was born November 28, 1926 on the farm in Mercer County, Missouri. Bill was the third child of Don and Nella Stiles. Donnanell his sister was the oldest child followed by his brother Harley.
Mo. recreational marijuana laws changes causing some police K9s to retire early, shift duties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri is causing some drug-sniffing police dogs to retire early or shift to other duties. It is now legal to possess 3 ounces or less of marijuana in Missouri. Three KCPD canines that were originally trained to detect marijuana...
Funeral Service: Richard Stottlemyre
A funeral service for Unionville resident Richard Stottlemyre will be held on December 28 at 11 am at the First Baptist Church in Unionville. Burial will be in the Unionville Cemetery. Visitation is one hour before the service. Richard Stottlemyre died December 21st at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in...
Woman, 10-year-old injured after Jeep overturns in DeKalb Co.
DEKALB COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Saturday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Jeep Grand Waggoneer driven by Michael S. Myers, 41, Ames, Iowa, was southbound on Interstate 35 in Cameron. The Jeep traveled off the road and...
Obituary & Services: Dell Stanley Louderback
Dell Stanley Louderback of Trenton, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on December 20, 2022, just 4 days shy of his 98th birthday. He had been receiving care at Livingston Manor Care Center since July. Dell was a lifelong resident of Trenton and the Forks of the...
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Ninety-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 5:37 pm, Report of a dog left out with no protection from extreme weather conditions near Vine and Herriman Streets…..Officer contacted the resident, who was advised of the problem. Numerous traffic stops,...
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B announces promotion, transfer
MACON, Mo. — Capt. Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, recently announced Cpl. John R. Henry is being promoted to the rank of sergeant effective Jan. 1. He will be designated zone commander of Zone 9, Marion and Ralls counties. Gottman also announced the transfer of Trooper Caleb L. Hirner from Troop B, Zone 3, to Zone 8.
Blighted building on Square demolished
Bethany, MO: Red Rock of Hamilton brought its demolition crew to Bethany last week to begin the long process of tearing down the old Financial Realty building on the northeast corner of the Square. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
Sentenced For Non-Support
A Raytown man pled guilty Thursday in Livingston County Court, to Non-support in excess of 12 monthly payments. 34-year-old David Edward Buesing, was sentenced to 5 years probation. Judge Micheal Leamer also order Buesing to pay $277 per month for child support plus $50 a month until he is current.
Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
Evergy customers without power
LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man in Adair County on Thursday morning, December 22 on multiple allegations. Sixty-eight-year-old Dusty Robuck was accused of the felonies of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chillicothe woman arrested in Grundy County
A Chillicothe woman was arrested in Grundy County December 19th after an alleged incident December 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 50 year old Angel Maureen Stewart has been charged with the felonies of first degree property damage and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victim. She is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court December 27th.
Trenton resident Tyler Willey files for Mayor in upcoming election
Another candidate has filed for the position of Trenton Mayor. Tyler Willey of 1500 Scott Street filed for the position on Thursday afternoon, December 22. Other candidates who previously filed for Mayor include Doctor Nick McHargue and Jackie Soptic. Candidates who previously filed for the Trenton City Council include Lou...
2 injured after vehicles collide at Livingston Co. intersection
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 11a.m. Wednesday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Buick Enclave driven by Christine R. Anderson, 60, Chillicothe, was westbound on LIV 224 and a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by a 17-year-old Chillicothe girl was southbound on LIV 239. The vehicles collided at the intersection.
Woman from Lancaster injured in Tuesday crash
The Highway Patrol reports a Lancaster woman sustained minor injuries when the sport utility vehicle she drove was struck by a pickup truck near Kirksville the morning of December 20th. A private vehicle took 34 year old Lindsie Kelley to the Samaritan Hospital of Macon. No injuries were reported for...
Ice partly blamed for injury accident
SALINE COUNTY, MO - A Carrollton driver reported injuries after a vehicle slide-off Thursday morning. Highway Patrol reports Dawn Moore, 60, was south on Route 65 near BB when the vehicle slid on ice, off the left side and down an embankment. Moore received transportation to Fitzgibbon Hospital for treatment...
