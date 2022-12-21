June Smith, 88, of Lucerne, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville, Missouri, on Sunday December 18, 2022. She had been in declining health. Wanda June Smith was born in Lucerne, Missouri, on February 13, 1934, the daughter of Delbert and Mildred Faye (Evans) Pauley. She grew up in the Lucerne area and spent most of her life there. She married Keith Smith on December 22, 1950. June graduated from Newtown-Harris High School in 1951. She and Keith spent most of their married life on a farm south of Lucerne where they raised livestock and, for a time, milked cows. June loved being a farmer’s wife. She raised a big garden and helped in every way on the farm. She and Keith had four children: Sharon, Karon, Stan, and Gary. June was involved in 4-H and PTA and was very active at the Lucerne Methodist Church, playing the piano, singing, and teaching children’s classes. They later attended the Lucerne Christian Church when the Methodist Church closed.

