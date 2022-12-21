Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Try to avoid driving through the weekend
SOUTH CENTRAL, Ky. – After a winter storm goes through the area, roads still prove to be unsafe. In an interview with trooper Daniel Priddy of the Kentucky State Police, several accidents occurred on I-65 the morning of Dec. 23. Priddy said, “I talked to some officers this morning,...
State officials provide update on winter weather event, advise Kentuckians to stay off the roads
Update from state officials on winter weather event
radionwtn.com
Kentucky Roads Slick, Avoid Travel
From Kentucky Transportation Cabinet: “We’ve got trucks out treating and plowing roads. They report lots of blowing snow is covering up roads and conditions are slick. PLEASE avoid travel if possible and check resources like the WAZE app or http://goky.ky.gov before you travel.”. Several crashes have closed lanes...
fox56news.com
Winter front causes power outages in numerous Kentucky counties
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Although the snow associated with the weather system is gone, we still see bitter temperatures bringing on power outages across the state. When it comes to this system, power outages could have been brought on by winds, rain freezing to ice on lines, and strain on power grids as they work overtime to heat homes.
WTVQ
Thousands of Kentuckians without power during winter storm
At 8:45 a.m. Friday, approximately 22,356 customers are without power across the state, according to the Kentucky Power Outage map, with the largest numbers in Woodford, Fulton, Allen, Barren, Green, Spencer, Shelby, Scott, Harrison, Madison, Carter, Lawrence, Johnson, Perry and Pike. Crews are deployed across Kentucky to work on restoring...
sciotopost.com
What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?
SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power Winter Update: Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m.
Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m. Extremely cold temperatures will continue throughout the day through Christmas. Wind chills of -15°F to -30°F are still expected with wind gust possibly starting this afternoon into the evening of 40-50 mph. Summary. Extreme cold and strong winds continue to be the biggest...
WKYT 27
‘Nearly impossible to plan for’: Ky. road crews get ready for winter storm
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Road crews around Kentucky are getting ready for a winter storm to roll across the commonwealth. Scott County crews say they’ve been watching the forecasts and making the best plans they can. They said an event like this is nearly impossible to plan for,...
KFVS12
Kentucky preps for winter storm
As the weather starts to calm down tonight, you may be wondering what the city of Cape will be doing to clean up now that the storm has settled. A Cape Girardeau kindergarten teacher finds a special way to honor one of her students, and help others at the same time.
WTVQ
Brutal cold and wind chills stay put into Christmas Eve
Mother Nature brought the Arctic air into Central and Eastern Kentucky right on schedule late Thursday creating brutal winter conditions around the area. As we talked about all week leading up to the event, temperatures crashed incredibly into early Friday as the front moved through. It was 43 degrees at 9:50pm Thursday evening in Lexington…and 3 hours later, we were at 10 degrees! Of course the strong, gusty winds were blowing the snow all around and created the dangerous wind chills…in the -20 to -30 degree range as temperatures plummeted below zero into Friday morning.
With Negative Temps Coming to KY, Will You Be Able to Play in the Snow?
We are in for some pretty serious winter weather that will likely include snow, but before you bundle up the kids and send them outside to play, you may want to read this first. Winter Storm. For many of us across Indiana and Kentucky, the incoming winter storm will mean...
Roads closed in the Smokies as winter storm moves in
Some roads in East Tennessee are closed because of the dangerous cold weather. Here is a list.
WDTV
LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm hits NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A winter storm will bring snow and deadly cold temperatures to north central West Virginia starting Friday morning. This story will be updated throughout the day. Check WV 511 for the latest road conditions. 11 a.m. WV 511 says southbound I-79 is closed near mile marker...
wnky.com
Beshear: Stay inside, stay off the roads; at least two deaths reported in winter storm
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear is asking the public to stay inside and off the roads as frigid temperatures sweep across the commonwealth. The governor says at least two Kentuckians have died in the winter storm, with one death being caused by a vehicle accident in western Kentucky and the other being a housing insecure individual in Louisville.
wnky.com
Kentucky gov warns motorists to avoid section of snowy I-71
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents Saturday to avoid a snowy stretch of Interstate 71 after a series of accidents over two days caused significant traffic backups. “We got one cleared, then another happened. We got that cleared, and then another happened,” Beshear said during...
Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds across the region
(WJHL) — Several utilities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia continue to report power outages after a winter storm delivered high winds, snow, and single-digit temperatures to the region. BrightRidge As of approximately 2:25 p.m., 294 outages have been reported across the utility’s service area. Appalachian Power Appalachian Power reports 30,311 total customer outages across […]
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
linknky.com
Strong winds, extreme low temperatures, ice and snow expected tonight: here is how to prepare
I may be dreaming of a white Christmas, but an icy Christmas? Not so much. But that looks like what we might be experiencing over the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday evening through Saturday morning and Wednesday Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency for the expected winter storm. This may prove to be a problem for those traveling for the holidays.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet urges people to stay off roads
PADUCAH — Local leaders and first responders say it's best to stay off the roads, but if you have to get out, be safe. Kentucky State Police responded to multiple collisions and stranded drivers. The roads are really slick, but people are still on them. We talked to several...
wnky.com
Gov. urges Kentuckians to remain indoors during cold blast
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to remain indoors and off roadways amid dangerously cold temperatures Friday. There have been two weather-related deaths about 24,000 homes were without power across the state as of Friday morning, Beshear said. Temperatures reached negative digits as snow fell around Kentucky Thursday night and into the early morning.
