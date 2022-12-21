Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Mayweather: More Power To Davis For Being His Own Boss – I Want To See Fighters Grow
Gervonta Davis recently confirmed he's no longer contractually tied to Mayweather Promotions. Over the course of the calendar year, Davis dropped many hints alluding to the notion that he’d no longer be working with his mentor moving forward. Davis cited it was all love and that there was no...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis On Ryan Garcia Skipping Gesta Fight: I Think That It Could Be Him Juicing
Gervonta Davis gave two reasons Wednesday why he thinks Ryan Garcia decided to skip what was supposed to be a tune-up fight against Mercito Gesta on January 28. The unbeaten Baltimore native first suggested to a small group of reporters after an open workout that his rival could be using performance-enhancing drugs. Davis added that Garcia just might not have wanted to get down to 140 pounds or lower for a fight that could’ve helped keep him sharp prior to his showdown with Davis, who first must beat Hector Luis Garcia on January 7.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: Everything Tank Can Do, I Can Do - And Even Better!
For Hector Luis Garcia (16-0), being a heavy underdog isn’t anything new. He is currently listed as a 12.5-1 underdog by MGM to Gervonta “Tank” Davis for their January 7th Showtime pay-per-view showdown that takes place in Washington, DC. While 12.5-1 is a sizable betting spread, it...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford reacts to Jermell Charlo & Errol Spence freezing him out
By Sam Volz: Terence Crawford slammed Jermell Charlo on social media on Friday in reaction to being frozen out by him. Terence is letting Jermell know that Errol Spence Jr is calling the shots for him by blocking the fight. Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) wants to fight the undisputed junior...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney “too strong” for Lomachenko says Jamaine Ortiz
By Jake Tiernan: Jamaine ‘The Technician’ Ortiz is predicting that Devin Haney will be “too strong” for Vasyl Lomachenko when they battle it out in early 2023 for Devin’s undisputed lightweight championship. In an interview this week, Ortiz said that Lomachenko is “too small” for...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Warns: I Expect To Knock Gervonta Davis Out!
Ryan Garcia feels he has the kind of crippling punching power that no human being can take for too long. The hard hitting lightweight attraction from Victorville, California, has not been shy about playing up his strengths ever since it was announced last month that he had reached an agreement to face rival Gervonta 'Tank' Davis next spring. Davis has scheduled a fight in the interim, but should he come out victorious, they will meet sometime in April.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Downplays 'Hot Mic’ Moment, Says It Was ‘Strategic Move'
Teofimo Lopez wants the world to know that his recent public show of self-doubt was all a front. As for what, exactly, remains unclear. Earlier this month, the former unified lightweight champion and current 140-pound contender picked up a hard-fought split decision win over Spain’s Sandor Martin at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was a competitive, if ungainly, fight, and Lopez, who was considered a driving force at lightweight, was far from dominant; he even got dropped in the second round. Many observers, moreover, believed judge Pascale Procopio turned in an egregious scorecard (97-92) by giving Lopez eight of 10 rounds. (Judge Max De Luca had it 96-93 for Lopez, while Guido Cavalleri had Martin winning 95-94). In the post-fight interview with ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna, Lopez blamed Martin for “running” and spoiling the fun for the fans.
BoxingNews24.com
Should Ryan Garcia have taken tune-up for Tank Davis match?
By Brian Webber: More and more boxing fans feel that Ryan Garcia should have stuck with his original idea of taking a tune-up fight against Mercito Gesta on January 28th to get ready for the biggest fight of his career against Gervonta ‘Tank Davis on April 15th. Ryan (23-0,...
BoxingNews24.com
Will Canelo Alvarez duck Dmitry Bivol rematch in 2023?
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez’s continued avoidance of the rematch with Dmitry Bivol since being whipped by him last May has some people believing that the Mexican star will continue swerving his conqueror in 2023. Canelo will likely fight John Ryder next May in another tune-up-level fight in the UK.
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum says Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua still a “massive fight down the road”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum still has hopes of making a fight between Tyson and Anthony Joshua down the road if everything goes well for the Gyspy King in 2023 in an undisputed clash against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Arum didn’t say whether he would...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Gervonta Davis Putting in Work For Hector Luis Garcia
Undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis held a media workout in Miami on Wednesday as he prepares to defend his WBA Lightweight Title against undefeated world champion Héctor Luis García headlining a SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT) on Saturday, January 7 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (photos by Jose Piniero)
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Tszyu says Jermell Charlo won’t go 12 rounds with him
By Brian Webber: WBO 154-lb mandatory Tim Tszyu predicts undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo won’t see the 12th round on January 28th when the two meet in the main event live on Showtime at the Michelob Ultra Arena, Paradise, Nevada. Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) is going to go...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez’s dad sends message to Prograis: “We want him in April”
By Jim Calfa: An angry Teofimo Lopez Sr sent a message to WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis on Wednesday that his son, Teo, will “beat the s**t out of him” in April. Teofimo Sr was surprised to hear Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) fail to mention his son’s...
Boxing Scene
Stephen “Breadman” Edwards Breaks Down Plant vs. Benavidez, More
In this Q&A, top trainer and BoxingScene.com contributor Stephen "Breadman" Edwards discusses the upcoming showdown pitting his charge, Caleb "Sweet Hands" Plant against David "El Bandera Roja" Benavidez and also reflects on Plant's recent highlight reel knockout victory over Anthony Dirrell. BoxingScene.com: First off congrats on the big win over...
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Tszyu picking Oleksandr Usyk to defeat Tyson Fury
By Charles Brun: Tim Tszyu is picking Oleksandr Usyk to defeat Tyson Fury in their undisputed heavyweight championship early next year. Tszyu says IBF, WBA & WBC champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) has the “style” to give anyone issues, particularly the 6’9″ Fury, whose game has become utterly predictable.
