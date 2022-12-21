ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Sippin’ on the South Plains: Idalou Harvest

LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares more about Idalou Harvest. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Have You Tried These Lubbock Made Spirits?

Whether you are looking for a last-minute gift, or a a spirit to use for your next party’s signature cocktail, there are so many great options out there. But did you know there is a Lubbock distillery that you can buy both vodka and rum from?. If you’ve been...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Could This Be The Greatest License Plate In All Of Lubbock?

A friend of mine spotted what just might be the great license plate in Lubbock, if not, the greatest of all time. I've never been one to pay extra money to have some kind of silly phrase or nickname for mine. I just go with the basic boring ones. It hasn't stopped me from dreaming about one. It would probably have something to do with cats...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Once homeless woman gets new home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tina Valdez used to spend her nights on the streets of Lubbock, not knowing where she would lay her head for the night. Valdez says losing her children was the final straw. She knew it was time to turn her life around. “Before you can fix...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Delicious! Here’s Where To Celebrate National Sangria Day In Lubbock

Is there anything quite so refreshing as an ice-cold glass of fruity, sweet Sangria? Probably not, but isn't it strange that today, December 20th, is National Sangria Day?. I agree with my dad who said it's a warm-weather drink. However, the right Sangria recipe can make a lovely winter drink, too, especially with seasonally appropriate fruits and spices. Sangria is, after all, infinitely variable in recipes:
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy