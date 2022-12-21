Read full article on original website
6 and counting, emergency calls for water removal Friday in Lubbock
The recent cold weather is a good reason to remember the dangers of frozen pipes.
everythinglubbock.com
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Idalou Harvest
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares more about Idalou Harvest. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.
Have You Tried These Lubbock Made Spirits?
Whether you are looking for a last-minute gift, or a a spirit to use for your next party’s signature cocktail, there are so many great options out there. But did you know there is a Lubbock distillery that you can buy both vodka and rum from?. If you’ve been...
Lubbock residents decorate homes for Christmas in unique way
On 100th Street and Avenue U, two homeowners have teamed up to decorate their houses with Christmas lights and sync them on the radio for people to drive by and watch.
Lubbock Firehouse employee gets holiday surprise from customers
One Firehouse employee was in for a surprise when he went into work Wednesday. Justin Cadzow has worked at Firehouse Subs at Canyon West for over two years as a cashier, always going above and beyond for his customers.
Could This Be The Greatest License Plate In All Of Lubbock?
A friend of mine spotted what just might be the great license plate in Lubbock, if not, the greatest of all time. I've never been one to pay extra money to have some kind of silly phrase or nickname for mine. I just go with the basic boring ones. It hasn't stopped me from dreaming about one. It would probably have something to do with cats...
This Just Might Be The Absolute Worst Pothole In All Of Lubbock
The roads in Lubbock could definitely be worse, but some areas seem pretty overlooked. You might think your block has some issues, but have you ever seen the pothole located at Owen Street and Avenue D? It's an exquisite specimen. The pothole's pothole. It's something else. I don't even know...
Drunk Lubbock man Found Passed out in Vehicle After Night out
A Lubbock man was found in a vehicle after striking the owner. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched a residence in the 5700 block of Itasca Street shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, December 21. KAMC news reported that the victim in this case told officers that they knew the suspect,...
Some of Lubbock Local’s Favorite Places to Get Hot Chocolate
Nothing sounds cozier on a cold winter's night than cuddling up under some blankets, putting on your favorite comfort movie, and sipping on a cup of rich and creamy hot chocolate. As I was scrolling through r/Lubbock today, I came across a post of someone asking for help on where...
Some City Of Lubbock Offices Closed Friday & Monday for Christmas
The City of Lubbock announced that its main offices and some services will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, December 26. Here is a list of the closures and altered schedules provided to...
This Lubbock Man Enjoys Getting A Little Nutty During The Holiday Season
So, it's the holidays, and everyone is feeling just a little "nutty". Especially when we are all trying to find that perfect snack for family and friends during holiday gatherings. If you noticed the word "nutty" in quotes earlier, good for you. You're observant. Over the years, my mother amassed...
What Ever Happened To The Animals From Lubbock’s Putt Putt Golf And Games?
One of the animals has come roaring back to life. I can't be the only one who remembers Putt-Putt Golf And Games. In fact, I only took kids there, while some of you were actually taken there as kids. Hopefully, you'll all bear with me as I take you on a trip down memory lane.
‘Just love on them’: 35th Annual Lubbock County Detention Center Christmas Visit
LUBBOCK, Texas — Former City Councilman TJ Patterson started a tradition 35 years ago visiting the men and women at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Christmas day. The late TJ Patterson had a passion for helping people and to always try and raise them up and not push them down. “You do the crime, […]
One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
fox34.com
UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
Man in Lubbock calls for ‘real holocaust,’ gets arrested by FBI
A man was arrested by the FBI in Lubbock County. Court documents accused Francis Federick Goltz, 51, of making posts on right-wing websites threatening to injure political officials and their children.
KCBD
Once homeless woman gets new home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tina Valdez used to spend her nights on the streets of Lubbock, not knowing where she would lay her head for the night. Valdez says losing her children was the final straw. She knew it was time to turn her life around. “Before you can fix...
KCBD
Heavy rescue dispatched to ceiling collapse at south Lubbock apartment complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a south Lubbock apartment complex for reports of a ceiling collapse Friday afternoon. Heavy rescue was dispatched to the Ella Apartments at 12:14 p.m. and were on scene at 12:19 p.m., according to LFR. There were no injuries reported, but LFR...
Delicious! Here’s Where To Celebrate National Sangria Day In Lubbock
Is there anything quite so refreshing as an ice-cold glass of fruity, sweet Sangria? Probably not, but isn't it strange that today, December 20th, is National Sangria Day?. I agree with my dad who said it's a warm-weather drink. However, the right Sangria recipe can make a lovely winter drink, too, especially with seasonally appropriate fruits and spices. Sangria is, after all, infinitely variable in recipes:
Are You As Excited As I Am For This Tea Location in Lubbock?
Tea people rejoice, one of Lubbock's favorites is adding another location to the area. Back in 2019, we got out first HTeaO location and people immediately fell in love. Every hour they have 27 flavors of fresh-brewed ice tea for you to try, mix and match and enjoy. This company's...
102.5 KISS FM
