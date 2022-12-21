Read full article on original website
Related
wnky.com
Kentucky gov warns motorists to avoid section of snowy I-71
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents Saturday to avoid a snowy stretch of Interstate 71 after a series of accidents over two days caused significant traffic backups. “We got one cleared, then another happened. We got that cleared, and then another happened,” Beshear said during...
wnky.com
Beshear: Stay inside, stay off the roads; at least two deaths reported in winter storm
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear is asking the public to stay inside and off the roads as frigid temperatures sweep across the commonwealth. The governor says at least two Kentuckians have died in the winter storm, with one death being caused by a vehicle accident in western Kentucky and the other being a housing insecure individual in Louisville.
wnky.com
Winter brings state of emergency
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With dangerous winter conditions predicted to blow through the commonwealth, the governor of Kentucky has declared a state of emergency. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Tuesday morning, Dec. 21 and urged Kentuckians to stay indoors if possible after midday on Thursday, Dec. 22. Subzero temperatures and wind gusts upwards of 40 miles an hour along with chances of precipitation led the governor’s office to announce to the state that caution should be exercised on every front.
wnky.com
Kentucky residents urged to check federal broadband map
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission has released a draft of a national broadband map and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging residents to look at it and give feedback to improve its accuracy. The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the...
wnky.com
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
wnky.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews prepare for weather response
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 has been preparing for frigid winter weather to settle into the area later today. Yesterday, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of predicted conditions. Local District 3 areas are now under a Winter Weather Advisory by the National Weather Service – Louisville from 5 p.m. tonight until noon Friday. The advisory warns of wind chill factors of 20 degrees below zero, snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and slick road conditions.
wnky.com
Try to avoid driving through the weekend
SOUTH CENTRAL, Ky. – After a winter storm goes through the area, roads still prove to be unsafe. In an interview with trooper Daniel Priddy of the Kentucky State Police, several accidents occurred on I-65 the morning of Dec. 23. Priddy said, “I talked to some officers this morning,...
wnky.com
UPDATE: Local stores, organizations closed due to inclement winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With the incoming dangerous winter weather, many shops and businesses are closing up early for the week. Mammoth Cave, the Glasgow Transit Bus, the Warren County Public Library and a roundup of local stores and agencies are closed Friday to avoid the bad weather. On...
Comments / 0