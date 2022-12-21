BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With dangerous winter conditions predicted to blow through the commonwealth, the governor of Kentucky has declared a state of emergency. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Tuesday morning, Dec. 21 and urged Kentuckians to stay indoors if possible after midday on Thursday, Dec. 22. Subzero temperatures and wind gusts upwards of 40 miles an hour along with chances of precipitation led the governor’s office to announce to the state that caution should be exercised on every front.

