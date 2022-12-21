ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wnky.com

Kentucky gov warns motorists to avoid section of snowy I-71

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents Saturday to avoid a snowy stretch of Interstate 71 after a series of accidents over two days caused significant traffic backups. “We got one cleared, then another happened. We got that cleared, and then another happened,” Beshear said during...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Winter brings state of emergency

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With dangerous winter conditions predicted to blow through the commonwealth, the governor of Kentucky has declared a state of emergency. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Tuesday morning, Dec. 21 and urged Kentuckians to stay indoors if possible after midday on Thursday, Dec. 22. Subzero temperatures and wind gusts upwards of 40 miles an hour along with chances of precipitation led the governor’s office to announce to the state that caution should be exercised on every front.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Kentucky residents urged to check federal broadband map

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission has released a draft of a national broadband map and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging residents to look at it and give feedback to improve its accuracy. The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews prepare for weather response

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 has been preparing for frigid winter weather to settle into the area later today. Yesterday, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of predicted conditions. Local District 3 areas are now under a Winter Weather Advisory by the National Weather Service – Louisville from 5 p.m. tonight until noon Friday. The advisory warns of wind chill factors of 20 degrees below zero, snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and slick road conditions.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Try to avoid driving through the weekend

SOUTH CENTRAL, Ky. – After a winter storm goes through the area, roads still prove to be unsafe. In an interview with trooper Daniel Priddy of the Kentucky State Police, several accidents occurred on I-65 the morning of Dec. 23. Priddy said, “I talked to some officers this morning,...
KENTUCKY STATE

