‘I love Christmas.’ Michigan Santa school celebrates 85 years
MIDLAND, MI -- Tom Valent has some advice for Santa: know how many reindeer you have at the North Pole. “You got to have a number, because (children) are going to ask,” Valent said from a stage at Midland Center for the Arts.
Flint City Hall will close four weekdays during Christmas, New Year’s holidays
FLINT, MI -- If you have business that has to be done at Flint City Hall during the holidays, there are four days to cross off your list for getting it accomplished. The city said in a news release that city offices will be closed to the public on Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26; Friday, Dec. 30; and Monday, Jan. 2.
Bay City’s Liberty Bridge reopens to traffic, ‘a truly remarkable day,’ says mayor
BAY CITY, MI — It finally happened: Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is open to traffic after being closed for almost a year. On Thursday, Dec. 22, a special ceremony was had atop the western part of the bridge. An inbound major winter storm did not damper spirits as the crowd, which included Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf, gathered to celebrate the newly rehabilitated bridge’s reopening.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Festive Reindeer Roll from Blossoms Japanese Express
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Blossoms Japanese Express has a festive Reindeer Roll among its latest specials. The Reindeer Roll is filled with shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese and topped with shredded imitation crab, green onion, hot sauce and wasabi mayo. Blossoms Japanese Express opened in March at 2461...
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
A look back at 2022 business openings, closures in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — The holiday season is here, and a new year is right around the corner. As we head into 2023, here’s a look back at some of the businesses that opened or closed in the past year in mid-Michigan and what’s to come:. Opened: Planet...
wsgw.com
Bay City’s Lafayette Bridge to Close for Repairs
More traffic delays may be coming in Bay City as MDOT prepares to work on one of the city’s four bridges starting January 3. Lafayette Bridge will be closed as MDOT crews work on deck and sidewalk patching, and joint replacements. MDOT officials say the roughly $700,000 project is necessary at this time because those areas could fault within the next year or two. However, working in the winter can slow down construction and increase costs, but the department is taking advantage of having no river traffic during the winter months.
Flint to residents parked on public streets: Move your vehicles, please
FLINT, MI — If you’re a Flint resident who parks your vehicle on the street, the city is asking you to park somewhere else ahead of a winter storm that many expect to drop inches of snow on the city and the surrounding area. The city said in...
Santa visits newborn babies at Hurley’s NICU in Flint
FLINT, MI - Santa Claus made a special trip this month to grant the wishes of Michigan’s newest babies at the Hurley Medical Center’s Pediatric Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Flint. The babies were too small to leave the hospital, so the head of the North Pole...
kisswtlz.com
Hemlock Fire thanks community – fire support from around the state
After days of constant work, the grain elevator fire in Hemlock is dying down, and firefighters, as well as other officials, are thanking the community for their support during the emergency. As many as 80 fire crews from around the state reportedly responded to the fire at The Andersons grain...
Pita Way celebrates grand opening in Lapeer, offers Mediterranean food
LAPEER, MI - Pita Way, the Michigan-based “exciting, tasty and healthy Mediterranean food” restaurant celebrated its grand opening in downtown Lapeer on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It marks the first location in Lapeer County, located at 1111 Summit Drive, next door to the AT&T store. The restaurant prides itself...
‘All Children Are Equal’ toy drive distributes Christmas presents to inmates’ families
Flint, MI -- Genesee County ambassadors and sheriff’s deputies distributed around 2,000 toys to children of jail inmates Thursday in the third annual “All Children Are Equal,” toy drive. The presents were given to over 300 children whose parents are currently inmates at the Genesee County Jail....
Oral histories form backbone of documentary on Flint’s St. John Street neighborhood
FLINT, MI -- A new documentary is breathing life back into the history of Flint’s St. John Street neighborhood, an area east of the old Buick City complex that was leveled to make way for more industry and I-475, displacing and scattering Black residents in the process. The two-part...
Take a look at snowy scenes in Flint during first winter storm of the season
FLINT, MI - The Flint-area is experiencing the first major snow storm of the winter season Friday, Dec. 23. Overall totals for most of mid-Michigan will be in the 3-6 inch range. Wind gusts are expected to be north of 50 miles per hour. A winter storm and blizzard warnings...
Beloved 1929 Mary Crapo School Demolished In Swartz Creek, Michigan
Genesee County has said goodbye to several businesses over the years. Most recently the beloved Walli's East Building in Burton, click to see that here. And Grand Blanc is saying goodbye to Grand Blanc Appliance after nearly 70 years. Now, Miller Road in Swartz Creek is losing an iconic structure.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Omega Ham & Corn Beef Deli offers mouthwatering sandwiches
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI - Looking for a spot to eat some corn beef and pastrami sandwiches?. Omega Ham & Corn Beef Deli has been a staple in the Grand Blanc-area for seven years, and the restaurant offers a variety of mouth-watering options. Located at 6339 Saginaw Road in Grand...
Saginaw County roads official: ‘We’re ready’ for holiday weekend snowstorm
SAGINAW, MI — More than 30 plow trucks operated by a rotation of 50 employees are readying for a winter storm expected to slam Saginaw County over the holiday weekend, a road commission official said. “We’re ready,” said Dan Armentrout, the director of engineering at the Saginaw County Road...
Thousands of Metro Detroiters lose power as 'once in a generation' freeze, strong winds slam Michigan
Gusts as high as 55 mph and cold Real Feel temperatures fell to 20 to 30 below zero in Southeast Michigan on Friday morning, plunging thousands of DTE customers into darkness — and outages are only expected to mount as the day continues.
Tenth House of Dank Location to Open in Lapeer
LAPEER, Mich - House of Dank, Michigan’s largest cannabis retailer is holding its opening day, Friday, December 23rd, in Lapeer. This House of Dank location will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
Why All the Hate for Meteorologists? Flint’s Local Forecasters Speak Out
Think you have it tough at work sometimes? Try being a local meteorologist. There is absolutely no love. Doing a job is hard enough sometimes, but when the world holds you to every single solitary thing that comes out of your mouth, life can be a bit interesting. If the snow doesn’t add up to what was forecasted, or the daily high temperature is even a few degrees off, local weathermen and women can get bashed on social media to no end. You would think they killed a puppy instead of missing a forecast, which can change in the blink of an eye, by an inch or degree.
