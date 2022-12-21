ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

MLive

Bay City’s Liberty Bridge reopens to traffic, ‘a truly remarkable day,’ says mayor

BAY CITY, MI — It finally happened: Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is open to traffic after being closed for almost a year. On Thursday, Dec. 22, a special ceremony was had atop the western part of the bridge. An inbound major winter storm did not damper spirits as the crowd, which included Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf, gathered to celebrate the newly rehabilitated bridge’s reopening.
BAY CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23

Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
wsgw.com

Bay City’s Lafayette Bridge to Close for Repairs

More traffic delays may be coming in Bay City as MDOT prepares to work on one of the city’s four bridges starting January 3. Lafayette Bridge will be closed as MDOT crews work on deck and sidewalk patching, and joint replacements. MDOT officials say the roughly $700,000 project is necessary at this time because those areas could fault within the next year or two. However, working in the winter can slow down construction and increase costs, but the department is taking advantage of having no river traffic during the winter months.
BAY CITY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Hemlock Fire thanks community – fire support from around the state

After days of constant work, the grain elevator fire in Hemlock is dying down, and firefighters, as well as other officials, are thanking the community for their support during the emergency. As many as 80 fire crews from around the state reportedly responded to the fire at The Andersons grain...
HEMLOCK, MI
Detroit Metro Times

Tenth House of Dank Location to Open in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich - House of Dank, Michigan’s largest cannabis retailer is holding its opening day, Friday, December 23rd, in Lapeer. This House of Dank location will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
LAPEER, MI
1077 WRKR

Why All the Hate for Meteorologists? Flint’s Local Forecasters Speak Out

Think you have it tough at work sometimes? Try being a local meteorologist. There is absolutely no love. Doing a job is hard enough sometimes, but when the world holds you to every single solitary thing that comes out of your mouth, life can be a bit interesting. If the snow doesn’t add up to what was forecasted, or the daily high temperature is even a few degrees off, local weathermen and women can get bashed on social media to no end. You would think they killed a puppy instead of missing a forecast, which can change in the blink of an eye, by an inch or degree.
FLINT, MI
MLive

MLive

