Gastonia, NC

qcitymetro.com

CMPD is searching for missing 15-year-old girl

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols. Nichols was last seen at Target at 8120 University Boulevard, according to a news release from the department. Police say her family is concern for her well-being because of “Nichols’ history and mental health.”...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kool1027.com

Arrest Made in October Homicide

According the KC Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in an investigation that started with a missing persons report in Lancaster County. On December 22, 2022, credible information said that the missing person was killed on Old Georgetown Road in Kershaw County. Through further investigation, the sheriff’s office says that through interview, 20 year old Ryan Thomas Edgerton told investigators that he shot the victim and then buried victim in Lee County. Edgerton then took investigators to the burial site, where the victim was discovered. According the KC Coroner David West, an autopsy has been ordered for 18 year old James Arron Dobbs. Ryan Edgerton is in the Kershaw County Detention Center and will be charged with murder.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Police Investigate Armed Robbery

GASTONIA, N.C. – One man is on the run and another is under arrest, suspected of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Gaston County. It happened on December 9th at the Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. Two men robbed the store, then drove off with an undisclosed amount of money.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly crash early Friday morning in northwest Charlotte. The crash happened in the area of Interstate 85 near Glenwood Drive. This is between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Freeway. According to Medic, there is one fatality in this collision. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC News

Police release video showing last known time missing 11-year-old N.C. girl was seen

Police in North Carolina have released video showing the last known time missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari was seen, getting off her school bus. The video shows Madalina, a sixth grader, getting off at her stop at 4:59 p.m. Nov. 21, which police in Cornelius, about 20 miles north of Charlotte, say is “the last time we have independent confirmation of when she was last seen.”
CORNELIUS, NC
WNCT

1 of 2 Gastonia Family Dollar robbery suspects arrested

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of the two suspects in a Family Dollar robbery earlier this month was arrested, Gaston County Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the robbery around 4 p.m. at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road two weeks ago. Detectives learned the business was robbed at gunpoint […]
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

One dead in early-morning interstate wreck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died in a Friday early-morning crash in west Charlotte. MEDIC said that a person died near Glenwood Drive on Interstate 85 South. The crash occurred before 6 a.m. North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck. This is a developing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. house fire displaces four people

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Thursday. Fire officials said that a grease fire was reported in the kitchen of a home in the 8000 block of Karriker Road just after 9:00 a.m. Firefighters reported seeing...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

