New photos released in search for missing NC girl
Authorities released new photos Friday of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.
WBTV
Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Christmas Eve in southwest Charlotte. Police responded to a shooting on Rexford Road inside the Marriott Hotel. A male victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Atrium Health Main...
FBI door knocks, Cornelius mayor hopes for best as search for missing girl continues
Madalina Cojocari has been missing since Nov. 23, and law enforcement agencies are working to find her.
WBTV
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl
Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard.
qcitymetro.com
CMPD is searching for missing 15-year-old girl
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols. Nichols was last seen at Target at 8120 University Boulevard, according to a news release from the department. Police say her family is concern for her well-being because of “Nichols’ history and mental health.”...
CMPD investigating fatal shooting inside hotel in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting inside a hotel in southwest Charlotte. Police said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at the Marriott on the 2200 block of Rexford Road. The victim was transported from the hotel to an area hospital where they were...
WBTV
Family of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl ask for continued help in finding her
Procession honors fallen CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin one year after her death. A somber remembrance happened early Thursday morning while most of the city of Charlotte slept.
kool1027.com
Arrest Made in October Homicide
According the KC Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in an investigation that started with a missing persons report in Lancaster County. On December 22, 2022, credible information said that the missing person was killed on Old Georgetown Road in Kershaw County. Through further investigation, the sheriff’s office says that through interview, 20 year old Ryan Thomas Edgerton told investigators that he shot the victim and then buried victim in Lee County. Edgerton then took investigators to the burial site, where the victim was discovered. According the KC Coroner David West, an autopsy has been ordered for 18 year old James Arron Dobbs. Ryan Edgerton is in the Kershaw County Detention Center and will be charged with murder.
'Devastated and absolutely heartbroken': Family of missing 11-year-old girl releases statement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North Carolina released a statement Thursday thanking the public for their support while investigators search to find her. The statement, which was shared as a handwritten note by the Cornelius Police Department, says the family...
WBTV
‘Our hearts break”: Rock Hill firefighter killed after tree collision in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters following a fatal crash in York County on Friday. Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell was killed after his truck hit a tree in the roadway on South Carolina Highway 49 near Highway 322 around 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 23.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Police Investigate Armed Robbery
GASTONIA, N.C. – One man is on the run and another is under arrest, suspected of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Gaston County. It happened on December 9th at the Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. Two men robbed the store, then drove off with an undisclosed amount of money.
WBTV
One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly crash early Friday morning in northwest Charlotte. The crash happened in the area of Interstate 85 near Glenwood Drive. This is between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Freeway. According to Medic, there is one fatality in this collision. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police...
Police release video showing last known time missing 11-year-old N.C. girl was seen
Police in North Carolina have released video showing the last known time missing 11-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari was seen, getting off her school bus. The video shows Madalina, a sixth grader, getting off at her stop at 4:59 p.m. Nov. 21, which police in Cornelius, about 20 miles north of Charlotte, say is “the last time we have independent confirmation of when she was last seen.”
WBTV
Bail bondsman won’t be charged after deadly Gastonia shooting, district attorney says
The overnight crash happened in north Charlotte. The crash happened in the area of Interstate 85 near Glenwood Drive. Three adults and several pets were inside the home at the time of the fire on Wednesday night.
foxwilmington.com
‘Please don’t let her go’: Rock Hill mother faults school for role in child abduction
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – The call Tabitha Carson got from staff at her daughter’s school Monday immediately set off alarm bells. An employee at Oakdale STEAM Elementary in Rock Hill was calling to tell Carson her daughter’s father was at the school to pick the girl up.
North Carolina officer killed in line of duty, honored one year after death
Chief Johnny Jennings spoke with the media around 3:30 a.m., about the same time Goodwin was killed, to honor her life and service.
WBTV
One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A fiery overnight crash in north Charlotte left one person injured. That crash happened on the ramp from Interstate 85 South to Interstate 77 South. The car went over the guardrail and into the grass and caught fire. Medic said one person was seriously injured...
1 of 2 Gastonia Family Dollar robbery suspects arrested
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of the two suspects in a Family Dollar robbery earlier this month was arrested, Gaston County Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the robbery around 4 p.m. at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road two weeks ago. Detectives learned the business was robbed at gunpoint […]
qcnews.com
One dead in early-morning interstate wreck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died in a Friday early-morning crash in west Charlotte. MEDIC said that a person died near Glenwood Drive on Interstate 85 South. The crash occurred before 6 a.m. North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck. This is a developing...
WBTV
Rowan Co. house fire displaces four people
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Thursday. Fire officials said that a grease fire was reported in the kitchen of a home in the 8000 block of Karriker Road just after 9:00 a.m. Firefighters reported seeing...
