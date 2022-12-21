ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Five-star safety Peyton Bowen flips from Notre Dame to Oregon

By Blake Baumgartner
ESPN
 4 days ago

Five-star safety Peyton Bowen flipped from Notre Dame to Oregon on Wednesday, becoming the third five-star recruit to flip in as many days.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Bowen, No. 14 overall in the 2023 ESPN 300 and the cycle's second-best safety, gives Dan Lanning's staff one heck of a response to five-star QB Dante Moore's (No. 3 overall in 2023) decision to move from Oregon to UCLA two days earlier.

Bowen, a product of John Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, is the first five-star to sign with Oregon since inside linebacker Justin Flowe in 2020.

Lanning's first full class entered the early signing period ranked 14th by ESPN.

Bowen initially committed to Notre Dame back on Jan. 1. Moore flipped from Oregon to UCLA on Monday and offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor (No. 10 overall in 2023) switched from Iowa to Alabama on Tuesday.

