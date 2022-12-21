ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

thecomeback.com

Former Colorado recruits slam Deion Sanders, Rick George

When Deion Sanders took the Colorado head coaching job, there was a lot of talk about him and the school. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took him up on his offer to play elsewhere.
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction

Fox Sports host Skip Bayless has never been one to hold back on his opinion on anything. This time, however, his opinion seems to be pretty positive regarding a college football head coach. Bayless says he believes new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders can win a national championship in Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

Deion Sanders credits one person for Colorado move

After Deion Sanders took the head coaching job at Colorado, critics started coming for him. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took
BOULDER, CO
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders Dumbest Purchase: 'I was just ignorant' | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Deion Sanders reveals to Shannon Sharpe his dumbest purchase upon entering the NFL. Without hesitation Deion says: "I bought a BMW M3. I didn't know how to drive a stick and bought a stick. I was just ignorant. I got in the car and was like: 'What's this?'" Deion also goes onto share that he's happy he is able to laugh about the situation now and give advice to the younger generation.
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders on women running game on NFL players: 'I might be $15M richer' | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss women running game on athletes. Deion reveals he brought social media personality Brittany Renner to Jackson State to give the team insight. Deion spoke highly of Renner saying: "She's a real woman and was straight forward…If I had this information when I was younger, I might be $15M dollars richer."
FOX Sports

Which NFL teams could receive some Christmas cheer?

It is gift-giving season, the time of year when you either get something you asked for, something you didn't, or maybe, if you haven't been good, nothing at all. So it goes in the National Football League, too, where this year there are more parcels than usual stacked up around pro football's metaphoric familial tree, and in an abundance of cases the same present awaits once the pigskin-colored wrapping has been torn off.
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: Best bets for Packers-Dolphins, Commanders-49ers

We've reached that point of the NFL season when more games are played on Saturday than Sunday. Only three games go off on Christmas Day. Please don't forget this as you're placing your bets for Week 16. Our best bets (36-32-1) are in the green, and I'm...

