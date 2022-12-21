ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIME

6 Victories for Women’s Rights in 2022

By Astha Rajvanshi
TIME
TIME
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207PwE_0jqJBEiG00

Gender equality saw an unprecedented reversal in the past 12 months. Reproductive rights were dismantled in one of the world’s largest democracies; the Covid-19 pandemic lowered protections and upped threats to women’s health in developing nations; and human rights defenders across the globe continued to face gendered assaults.

Still, women continued to spearhead new laws and lead movements to protect women’s rights globally. As 2022 comes to a close, a look at some important milestones of the past year:

1. Colombia legalized abortion

In February, Colombia’s constitutional court decriminalized abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. Previously, the country only allowed abortion in life-threatening situations such as fetal malformations; when the pregnant mother’s health was at risk; or when the pregnancy was the result of rape or non-consensual insemination. The five-against-four vote from the high court judges added to a string of legal victories for reproductive rights in Latin American countries such as Mexico and Argentina, which in recent years have also improved access to abortion.

Erika Guevara-Rosas, the Americas director at Amnesty International, said in a statement: “We celebrate this ruling as a historic victory for the women’s movement in Colombia that has fought for decades for the recognition of their rights.”

Read More: Colombia’s Historic Abortion Ruling: What to Know

2. Spain pioneered a sexual and reproductive health law for women

In May, Spain’s parliament presented a bill that put consent at the center of measures to prevent, protect and prosecute sexual violence and rape. Introduced by the minority Socialist-led government, it was approved in the Spanish parliament in December.

The bill defines consent as an explicit expression of a person’s will—making clear that silence or passivity do not equal consent—and adds prison terms of up to 15 years for those who engage in non-consensual sex. It also eliminates parental consent for 16- and 17-year-olds who wish to terminate their pregnancy, and makes access to abortion easier for women. The wide-ranging measures under the bill also make Spain the first country in Europe to offer state-funded paid leave for women suffering from period pain in an attempt to de-stigmatize menstrual health.

“Today we send an international message of support to all women who are fighting for their sexual and reproductive rights,” Equality Minister Irene Montero told the media.

Read More: Women Outnumber Men in Spain’s Historic New Government

3. Ukraine ratified the Istanbul Convention

In June, Ukrainian members of parliament voted to ratify the Istanbul Convention, globally recognized as the most far-reaching international treaty to address violence against women by setting legally-binding minimum standards for governments in Europe for the prevention, protection, and prosecution of domestic and sexual violence. The ratification was hailed as a historic win for women’s rights in Ukraine and marked another step in the country’s integration into Europe, despite the huge challenges posed by the ongoing war with Russia—which has also led to disturbing reports and allegations of sexual violence against Ukrainian women in Russian-occupied territories.

“Prompt implementation should equip the Ukrainian authorities to deal with these atrocities, and serve to reassure the survivors and give them the confidence to seek justice,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.

Read More: Ukrainian Women Are Mobilizing Beyond the Battlefield to Defend Their Country

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40CZxx_0jqJBEiG00
A protester yells after cutting her hair with scissors as an act of solidarity with women in Iran during a demonstration on September 23, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Sean Gallup-Getty Images

4. India’s Supreme Court granted all women access to abortion

In September, a landmark ruling by India’s Supreme Court stated that all women, regardless of marital status, have the right to safe and legal access to abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. Previously, a stigma against unmarried women limited single women’s access to abortion for up to 20 weeks. It also led to a chilling effect on the provision of and access to essential reproductive health services for women by abetting intimate partner violence and marital rape. The court codified a woman’s right to choose, saying that bodily autonomy was part of “personal liberty” and emphasized that criminal law was not the appropriate tool to “interfere with the domain of personal autonomy.”

Read More: Marital Rape Isn’t a Crime in India. This Lawyer Is Fighting to Change That

5. In Iran, women and girls led protests to fight for their freedoms

Since September, Iranian women and girls have been leading protests against the Iranian regime following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of Iran’s morality police after she was detained for “improper hijab.” Now in their fourth month, the protests have transformed into a national movement against the government’s mandatory, often brutal, enforcement of Islamic law. The protests have spread worldwide, and have been remarkable for their unprecedented size and speed and for centering the voices of women who are demanding their freedoms. The Iranian protestors also won TIME’s 2022 Person of the Year reader poll and were named TIME’s 2022 Heroes of the Year.

Read More: Women of Iran: Heroes of the Year 2022

6. Countries established their first female leaders

Numerous countries made history in 2022 by electing or inaugurating their first-ever female political leaders. The year began with Honduras’ first female president, Xiomara Castro, assuming office in January. The 62-year-old leftist leader, whose husband ruled the country from 2006 to 2009, took the lead in her election by promising to tackle powerful drug-trafficking gangs and legalizing abortion laws, marking the end of a 12-year reign by the rightwing National party.

Also among the trailblazers was Hungary’s 44-year-old Katalin Novak, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who became the country’s first woman president and youngest president ever. She assumed office in May. Novak, who previously served as a minister for family policy, portrayed her election as a victory for women: “It is because I am a woman, and not despite it, that I want to be a good president of Hungary,” she said in Parliament.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

7 so-called vices banned by Iran's morality police

Iran's morality police are at the center of ongoing protests raging throughout the country after the suspicious death of a young woman in their custody in September. In a potential "concession to the protest movement," a senior Iranian official allegedly claimed in early December that the country has "abolished" its morality police force, The New York Times writes, though there are conflicting reports suggesting in fact that "no official of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the Guidance Patrol has been shut." Regardless, many are skeptical and said, even if true, the government's move was "too little, too late." The morality...
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
The Guardian

Israel’s LGBTQ+ community fear for future under far-right government

The prospect of the far right joining government after Israel’s recent election has left the country’s LGBTQ+ community fearing for the future. Elements of the incoming coalition led by the prime minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu have not hidden the fact that they are hostile to Palestinians and LGBTQ+ people.
NBC News

Strict new abortion laws ignite debate in Poland and expose kinship with U.S.

WARSAW, Poland — Standing in a near-empty rural cemetery, Barbara Skrobol braced against the cold and a potential confrontation: The local priest, she said, doesn’t like the journalists and activists she regularly parades past her sister-in-law’s grave. “She just wanted to live,” Skrobol said of her brother’s...
The Jewish Press

Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer

Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
thesource.com

US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR

According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...
NBC News

In 1980, Pres. Carter announced he wouldn’t 'support the sending' of athletes to the Moscow Olympics

On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”Dec. 1, 2022.
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
The Guardian

‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia

Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
TIME

TIME

85K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy