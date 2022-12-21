Read full article on original website
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the lone Democrat in Congress to oppose the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill
The legislation would avert a shutdown and fund the government through most of 2023. It easily passed the House and is now awaiting Biden's signature.
Trump left ‘shockingly gracious’ letter to Biden on leaving office, book says
Donald Trump wrote a “shockingly gracious” letter to Joe Biden on leaving office, a new book says, amid the unprecedented disgrace of a second impeachment for inciting the deadly Capitol attack as part of his attempt to overturn Biden’s election victory and hold on to power. According...
Congress passes bill to ensure no vice president could unilaterally decide an election 2 years after Trump pressured Pence to reverse his loss
Trump or a future president's bid to create mischief when Congress formally counts the votes is gonna be a lot harder.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
A Georgia GOP congressman who backed Trump's election lies voted in the wrong county, but his spokesman insists it wasn't a 'devious ploy'
Rep. Drew Ferguson reportedly voted in the wrong county — where he previously lived — in the 2022 primary, general election, and a runoff election.
Kari Lake 'Expert' Witness Gets Testy In Court When Pushed To Admit Facts
The witness, Clay Parikh, has previously spoken at election denial events organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks plans for Ukraine's president to visit Congress, calling Zelenskyy the 'shadow president' and Ukraine the '51st state'
Far-right Republicans have opposed billions of dollars of aid the US has sent Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been vacationing in Costa Rica during one of the most consequential legislative weeks of the year
The congresswoman left the country on Sunday, skipping an address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the $1.7 trillion omnibus vote.
These 5 House Republicans voted for the presidential tax audit bill following Trump revelation
Five House Republicans joined Democrats in voting for a bill on Thursday that would require yearly audits of the sitting president’s tax returns, which was brought up in the chamber after a congressional committee found that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) did not examine former President Trump’s returns for two years of his tenure in…
Republicans including Jim Jordan produce their own riot report ahead of Jan. 6 committee release
WASHINGTON, D. C. - Ahead of the release of a lengthy report on the findings of the the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and a group of his Republican colleagues released their own report that blamed poor preparation by law enforcement and inadequate intelligence for rioters’ ability to disrupt congressional proceedings almost two years ago.
Alex Jones said he was 'so stressed out' during his January 6 examination that he was unable to spell his own middle name correctly
The far-right InfoWars host declined to answer a litany of questions from committee investigators, according to a transcript released Wednesday.
Marjorie Taylor Greene And Lauren Boebert Get Personal In Very Public Spat
The extremist congresswoman from Georgia accused her Colorado counterpart of "high school drama."
Lindsey Graham Says Ukraine War Won't End Unless Russians Take Out Putin
The Republican senator offered his not-do-diplomatic take as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington.
Brady warns Trump tax return precedent could extend to Supreme Court justices
House Ways and Means Committee ranking member Kevin Brady (R-Texas) warned Tuesday that Democrats’ potential decision to release former President Trump’s tax returns could set a precedent for lawmakers making public those of Supreme Court justices. Speaking moments before the committee went into closed session on Tuesday to discuss the documents — protected by a…
Republican Lawmaker Denounced Spending Bill, Then Things Got Awkward For Him
Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) is among the scores of House Republicans who have criticized the $1.7 trillion package.
Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
The House isn’t the only congressional chamber taking steps this week to counteract former President Trump, as legislation to overhaul how Congress counts electoral votes is one step closer to becoming law. Less than a day after a House panel investigating Jan. 6, 2021, issued four criminal referrals for the former president, the Senate unveiled…
POLITICO
Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.
"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
Proud Boys Leader Told Jan. 6 Investigators Oath Keepers Dropped His Name for Clout
Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers can’t keep their stories straight on how well they —and their leaders—know each other as investigators look into possible collaboration between the two groups in the violent Capitol riot. Enrique Tarrio, the former “chairman” of the Proud Boys, and Stewart Rhodes,...
After 18 months of investigations, the Jan. 6 report is out. Here are the toplines
Late Thursday night, the House select committee that has been investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection for 18 months released their long-awaited full report.
