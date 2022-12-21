ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heirs can help elders protect themselves against becoming victims of growing property fraud trend

Robert Felder, 91, says he didn’t learn that the house he has owned since 1963 wasn’t in his name anymore until he tried to renew his homeowner insurance last summer. Felder’s insurance agent called to say he couldn’t accept the insurance check because the deed had been transferred to someone else. And just like that, the Fort Lauderdale retiree found himself in danger of being evicted from ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MANHUNT: Man Suspected In Abduction Of Child From Boca Raton

FDLE ALERTS, Seeks Vinie Ristick. Allegedly Took One Year Old Boca Raton Boy. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE at 5:58 p.m. — Boca Raton Police officials just told BocaNewsNow.com that the father was arrested late this afternoon and the child is safe. Expect an update later Friday night. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © […]
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana ruled as homicide

Two days after the body of a missing 17-year-old boy from Lantana was found in the Loxahatchee area, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner has officially ruled the death as a homicide. On Wednesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was treating Emmanuel Castaneda's death as a homicide. In the...
LANTANA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Criminal Attorney Jailed On DUI Charge

Defense Attorney Edward Kone Arrested Following Palmetto Park Road Crash. Allegedly Admitted To Drinking “Two Beers” At Flanigan’s Before Wreck. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Criminal Defense Attorney apparently needs a defense attorney himself after Boca Raton Police arrested the man […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

MDPD investigate shooting in Miami Springs neighborhood; 1 dead

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A significant police presence was spotted in a Miami Springs neighborhood. An incident took place in the area of South Drive and Northwest 36th Street just after 10:30 p.m., Wednesday. 7News was on the scene as a car with two possible bullet holes was towed...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis appoints Daniel Foganholi to return to Broward School Board; Rod Velez vows legal fight

The drama surrounding Rod Velez and his ongoing fight to be seated on the Broward School Board took an abrupt turn on Thursday. Just minutes before Velez was planning to be sworn in to office, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Coral Springs resident Daniel Foganholi to serve on the District 1 seat representing voters from Hollywood and other nearby cities — the latest twist in a long-running ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

