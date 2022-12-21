Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Missing Child Alert issued for Florida girl last seen in Broward County
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Broward County on Friday. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Sarina Ropp was last seen in the area of the 5300 block of NW 55th Terrace in Coconut Creek in Broward County.
Heirs can help elders protect themselves against becoming victims of growing property fraud trend
Robert Felder, 91, says he didn’t learn that the house he has owned since 1963 wasn’t in his name anymore until he tried to renew his homeowner insurance last summer. Felder’s insurance agent called to say he couldn’t accept the insurance check because the deed had been transferred to someone else. And just like that, the Fort Lauderdale retiree found himself in danger of being evicted from ...
Fatal shooting, police chase along I-95 ends in 45-year prison sentence for man, now 19
WEST PALM BEACH ― A judge has sentenced a 19-year-old man to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the August 2021 shooting death of a man near Lake Worth Beach. At the time of his arrest, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators alleged...
MANHUNT: Man Suspected In Abduction Of Child From Boca Raton
FDLE ALERTS, Seeks Vinie Ristick. Allegedly Took One Year Old Boca Raton Boy. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE at 5:58 p.m. — Boca Raton Police officials just told BocaNewsNow.com that the father was arrested late this afternoon and the child is safe. Expect an update later Friday night. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © […]
wflx.com
Death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana ruled as homicide
Two days after the body of a missing 17-year-old boy from Lantana was found in the Loxahatchee area, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner has officially ruled the death as a homicide. On Wednesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was treating Emmanuel Castaneda's death as a homicide. In the...
Click10.com
Man arrested for allegedly attacking woman on bus, trying to pull her pants off
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman on a transit bus. That man is 48-year-old Derrick Perry, seen in a mugshot with his yellow shirt partially soaked with blood after officers said he resisted arrest following some very disturbing allegations. It...
WSVN-TV
Santa, helpers rappel down Broward Health Medical Center to greet patients
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa Claus made a grand entrance in Fort Lauderdale, literally descending on a hospital. Old St. Nick on Friday surprised young patients at Broward Health Medical Center. Kris Kringle was joined by an elf and reindeer as they scaled down the building, spreading holiday cheer...
South Florida Sheriff’s deputy arrested, facing felony charge
A sheriff's deputy has been arrested in South Florida after a warrant was issued for her arrest on domestic battery charges.
WSVN-TV
North Miami Police officers deliver gifts to apartment complex ahead of Christmas
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa’s helpers in blue made a special delivery in a South Florida neighborhood. The North Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer on Thursday with a gift giveaway. Officers filled a SWAT truck with tons of goodies and headed to the Center Court Apartments in...
WESH
New video shows police questioning Florida woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend
New video shows police questioning a social media model shortly after she stabbed her boyfriend to death in their luxury Miami condo. WESH 2's Meredith McDonough reports it's the first time we hear her description of what happened. "We have to inform you that Christian did not make it. Unfortunately,...
Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison
A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion.
WSVN-TV
South Florida prepares for cold temperatures during Christmas weekend; 2 shelters open in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - While people won’t be making snow angels in South Florida, residents are advised to expect a colder-than-usual Christmas, and officials are trying to make sure some of the most vulnerable people have what they need to weather the arctic blast. From pets, plants and...
WSVN-TV
Police: Man stabbed teens at Fort Lauderdale nightclub after being confronted about groping teen
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are looking for a man suspected of going on a stabbing spree at a nightclub in Fort Lauderdale. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident happened at SWAY Nightclub, located near Southwest Second Avenue and Second Street, Nov, 27. Surveillance video shows the subject...
Boca Raton Criminal Attorney Jailed On DUI Charge
Defense Attorney Edward Kone Arrested Following Palmetto Park Road Crash. Allegedly Admitted To Drinking “Two Beers” At Flanigan’s Before Wreck. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Criminal Defense Attorney apparently needs a defense attorney himself after Boca Raton Police arrested the man […]
Florida man claims he's "possessed by demons" after killing mother
A South Florida man facing a second degree murder charge told police the reason he killed his mother was because he was "possessed by demons."
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Firefighters Recognized by The Fire Inspectors Association of Broward County
The Fire Inspectors Association of Broward County (FIABC) named three Tamarac Firefighters as Marshal of the Year, Fire Inspector of the Year, and Firefighter of the Year. The city commission congratulated the Tamarac Fire Rescue members at the Dec. 14 meeting. Division Chief/Fire Marshal Tommy Demopoulos was awarded the 2022...
cbs12.com
Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide near West Palm Beach, suspect identified
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A husband and wife are dead and a third injured following a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday night on Meadowbrook Drive, in a neighborhood just northeast of Belvedere Road and Jog Road.
WSVN-TV
MDPD investigate shooting in Miami Springs neighborhood; 1 dead
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A significant police presence was spotted in a Miami Springs neighborhood. An incident took place in the area of South Drive and Northwest 36th Street just after 10:30 p.m., Wednesday. 7News was on the scene as a car with two possible bullet holes was towed...
NBC Miami
Suspect Sought in Attempted Kidnapping of Teen Girl in Pompano Beach
Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a teen girl in Pompano Beach. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday as three girls were walking home in the 2700 block of Northeast 9th Court, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. A man on a...
DeSantis appoints Daniel Foganholi to return to Broward School Board; Rod Velez vows legal fight
The drama surrounding Rod Velez and his ongoing fight to be seated on the Broward School Board took an abrupt turn on Thursday. Just minutes before Velez was planning to be sworn in to office, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Coral Springs resident Daniel Foganholi to serve on the District 1 seat representing voters from Hollywood and other nearby cities — the latest twist in a long-running ...
