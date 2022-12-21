ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Crews repair propane gas leak in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak gave residents cause for concern in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. Crews responded to an underground propane gas leak in Coral Ridge on Thursday. It happened in the area of Northeast 13th Street and Seminole Drive. Crews were able to burn off the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Plantation police investigate, breach room in apartment complex

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was spotted in Plantation. On Friday, SWAT teams, along with police officers, were seen leaving the scene of the crime. The Plantation Inn Plaza, an apartment complex, was the focus of the investigation before authorities left. Police told 7News they were going...
PLANTATION, FL
WSVN-TV

MDPD investigate shooting in Miami Springs neighborhood; 1 dead

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A significant police presence was spotted in a Miami Springs neighborhood. An incident took place in the area of South Drive and Northwest 36th Street just after 10:30 p.m., Wednesday. 7News was on the scene as a car with two possible bullet holes was towed...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
WPBF News 25

Riviera Beach police investigating woman shot, hospitalized

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 10th block of East 27th Street Wednesday evening. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Officials did not confirm the exact time the shooting happened. However, they did confirm that a female adult...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

2 dead, 1 injured during murder-suicide in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead, and one person is in the hospital after a murder-suicide Wednesday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Authorities said an adult male shot a woman and another man before...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana ruled as homicide

Two days after the body of a missing 17-year-old boy from Lantana was found in the Loxahatchee area, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner has officially ruled the death as a homicide. On Wednesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was treating Emmanuel Castaneda's death as a homicide. In the...
LANTANA, FL
cw34.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by train in South Bay

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A train struck and killed a person in South Bay. The incident happened around 6 a.m. near US 27, between G2 Canal Road and John L. Evans Road. Crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue found the pedestrian dead on scene. No word yet on how it happened.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

