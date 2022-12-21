Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
WSVN-TV
Crews repair propane gas leak in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak gave residents cause for concern in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. Crews responded to an underground propane gas leak in Coral Ridge on Thursday. It happened in the area of Northeast 13th Street and Seminole Drive. Crews were able to burn off the...
WSVN-TV
Plantation police investigate, breach room in apartment complex
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was spotted in Plantation. On Friday, SWAT teams, along with police officers, were seen leaving the scene of the crime. The Plantation Inn Plaza, an apartment complex, was the focus of the investigation before authorities left. Police told 7News they were going...
UPDATE: Dad Arrested For Abducting Son From Boca Raton Town Center Mall
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The father of the one-year-old boy abducted from Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall late Thursday night was arrested Friday afternoon by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Vinie Ristick was found in Greenacres with the child who is fine. […]
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting inside Plantation apartment complex; shooter at large
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was spotted in Plantation. On Friday, SWAT teams, along with police officers, were seen leaving the scene of the crime. The third floor of the Plantation Inn Plaza, an apartment complex, was the focus of the investigation before authorities left. Police told...
WSVN-TV
North Miami Police officers deliver gifts to apartment complex ahead of Christmas
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa’s helpers in blue made a special delivery in a South Florida neighborhood. The North Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer on Thursday with a gift giveaway. Officers filled a SWAT truck with tons of goodies and headed to the Center Court Apartments in...
WSVN-TV
Woman returns full-size reindeer stolen from Fort Lauderdale hotel
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A holiday display at a Fort Lauderdale hotel lobby is once again complete, weeks after a woman was caught on surveillance video walking out of a hotel lobby, and it turns out a 7News viewer played a part in the change of heart. Thursday morning,...
cw34.com
Boca Raton woman who aids Ukrainian refugees loses everything in house fire
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton resident Marina Kapulovska, originally from Kyiv, Ukraine, has devoted her time this year to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war find a place to live in South Florida. Now, she is thanking the community for their generosity and support after losing everything...
Man shot in parking lot of Delray Beach strip mall
A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after police said he was shot in the parking lot of a Delray Beach strip mall.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Police looking for lacking, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are searching for a 3-year-old missing and endangered girl who they say was taken by her mother. Police said Markayla Wright’s mother, 22-year-old Jalicia Elmore, fled with her daughter on Thursday shortly before 5 pm from the 2000 block of N. Australian Ave.
WSVN-TV
MDPD investigate shooting in Miami Springs neighborhood; 1 dead
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A significant police presence was spotted in a Miami Springs neighborhood. An incident took place in the area of South Drive and Northwest 36th Street just after 10:30 p.m., Wednesday. 7News was on the scene as a car with two possible bullet holes was towed...
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach police investigating woman shot, hospitalized
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 10th block of East 27th Street Wednesday evening. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Officials did not confirm the exact time the shooting happened. However, they did confirm that a female adult...
WSVN-TV
Homicide investigation underway after police discover bullet-riddled car in Miami Gardens
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A significant police presence was spotted in a Miami Springs neighborhood. An incident took place in the area of South Drive and Northwest 36th Street, Wednesday night. 7News was there as a car riddled with bullets was towed away. On Tuesday morning, police were seen...
WPBF News 25
2 dead, 1 injured during murder-suicide in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead, and one person is in the hospital after a murder-suicide Wednesday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Authorities said an adult male shot a woman and another man before...
wflx.com
Death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana ruled as homicide
Two days after the body of a missing 17-year-old boy from Lantana was found in the Loxahatchee area, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner has officially ruled the death as a homicide. On Wednesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was treating Emmanuel Castaneda's death as a homicide. In the...
WSVN-TV
Santa, helpers rappel down Broward Health Medical Center to greet patients
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa Claus made a grand entrance in Fort Lauderdale, literally descending on a hospital. Old St. Nick on Friday surprised young patients at Broward Health Medical Center. Kris Kringle was joined by an elf and reindeer as they scaled down the building, spreading holiday cheer...
cw34.com
Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide near West Palm Beach, suspect identified
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A husband and wife are dead and a third injured following a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday night on Meadowbrook Drive, in a neighborhood just northeast of Belvedere Road and Jog Road.
WSVN-TV
Dog found in Dania Beach to reunite with North Carolina family in Jacksonville
(WSVN) - A North Carolina family will soon reunite with their lost dog. In March 2020, a six-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier named Isis went missing. It was this past Tuesday night that a woman found the dog at a tri-rail station in Dania Beach. The woman and her husband brought...
WSVN-TV
#Justice4Joe: Inflatable of Flanigan’s founder stolen from new Big Daddy’s Wine and Liquors in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The popular South Florida restaurant chain Flanigan’s is asking for the public’s help in locating an inflatable of their founder after it was stolen during a grand opening in Davie. The inflatable of Joe Flanigan was taken from the new Big Daddy’s Wine and...
cw34.com
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in South Bay
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A train struck and killed a person in South Bay. The incident happened around 6 a.m. near US 27, between G2 Canal Road and John L. Evans Road. Crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue found the pedestrian dead on scene. No word yet on how it happened.
Coral Springs Crime Update: 19K Robbery and Car Burglaries
This is a summary of crimes occurring between December 14 – December 20, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Aggravated Assault. A 24-year-old female...
