Baltimore, MD

Falcons-Ravens Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

By Craig Ellenport
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The Ravens are favored by more than a touchdown at home in Week 16 against the Falcons in this battle of the birds.

The Falcons and Ravens, who meet on Christmas Eve at M&T Bank Stadium, really are birds of a feather. Despite the fact that Atlanta comes into this Week 16 game with a 5-9 record and Baltimore stands at 9-5, there are plenty of similarities:

• Both teams feature a run-heavy offense
• Both teams have been dealing with quarterback injuries
• Believe it or not, both teams are one game out of first place in their respective divisions

The Ravens had actually been in first place in the AFC North for much of the season, but the red-hot Bengals tied them a few weeks ago and Baltimore dropped into second after losing in Week 15 to the Browns . The Falcons were never expected to contend this season but are in the thick of what has been a dismal NFC South race. If they hadn’t lost their last three games – and five of their last six – Atlanta might have clinched a playoff berth by now.

Scott Galvin/USA Today Sports

Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds

Moneyline: ATLANTA (+275) | BALTIMORE (-350)
Spread: ATL +7.5 (-110) | BAL -7.5 (-110)
Total: 37.5– Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Falcons Straight-Up Record: 5-9
Falcons Against the Spread Record: 8-6

Ravens Straight-Up Record: 9-5
Ravens Against the Spread Record: 5-8-1

Odds and Betting Insights

J.K. Dobbin s had only played sparingly for much of the season as he nursed a variety of injuries, but the third-year running back has finally hit his stride. Dobbins has rushed for 245 yards spanning the last two games and is clearly the main threat for Baltimore while Lamar Jackson is out.

There had been speculation that Jackson may return for this game, but it will be hard to rely on that. Without Jackson, the Ravens will go with Tyler Huntley .

Of course, the Falcons made the switch last week to rookie Desmond Ridder , and the results were not good, to say the least. In a loss to the Saints , Ridder completed 13 of 26 passes for a mere 97 yards. He was sacked four times.

The Falcons are 2-5 on the road, while the Ravens are 4-2 at home. In their last five home games, however, the Ravens have averaged a mere 17 points per game.

The Falcons’ games have gone under the projected total in eight of 14 games. while 10 of 14 Ravens’ games have gone under the total.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700 .

