Pueblo County, CO

Pueblo County School District 70 announces sole finalist for superintendent

By KRDO News
 3 days ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County School District 70 announced a finalist for superintendent.

According to the D70 Board of Education, Ronda Rein is the sole finalist for the position. According to the district's website, Rein is currently the Assistant Superintendent.

The district said more information will be released when it becomes available.

