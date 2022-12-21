Read full article on original website
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried lands in New York following extradition from Bahamas
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried landed in New York Wednesday night, following his extradition from the Bahamas. He faces multiple criminal charges following FTX's collapse.
Bernie Madoff's lawyer says Sam Bankman-Fried should 'shut up'
Attorney Ira Lee Sorkin, who represented Bernie Madoff, advises Sam Bankman-Fried to "shut up" and "don't talk" following the fallen FTX founder's $250 million bail posting.
Ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison says she and Sam Bankman-Fried misled FTX investors in court plea
Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison said she knowingly FTX misled lenders.
Associates of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried plead guilty to wire fraud, other charges filed by SEC
Caroline Ellison, the former Alameda Research CEO, and Zixiao Wang, former Chief Technology Officer of FTX Trading LTD, pleaded guilty to charges filed by the SEC amid FTX's collapse.
FTX seeks approval to pay bankruptcy lawyers between $825 and $2,165 an hour
FTX filed for approval for retaining counsel, forensic investigation consultants and accountants, revealing details about the rates the crypto-exchange could pay.
China could pull unprepared US military into conflict as ‘diversion tactic’ from Covid policy failure, experts warn
CHINA could pull an unprepared United States into a military conflict as a diversion to unrest at home sparked by their failed Covid policy, experts have warned. Nationalism is a key tool used by the ruling Chinese Communist Party to distract its population from unpopular policy, Air Force Brigadier General Robert Spalding (Ret) told The U.S. Sun.
Mother in Miami airport hurls computer at American Airlines worker after losing kids: 'Went into a panic mode'
An Alabama mother of two is facing charges after allegedly throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines employee in Miami during an incident caught on video.
3 reasons why the CIA will not order Putin’s assassination
As a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer specializing in Russia, I often am asked why the United States doesn’t just take out Vladimir Putin. Russia’s president is clearly a bad dude. So far, in his barbaric 10-month war against Ukraine, Putin’s forces have bombed maternity wards, tortured civilians and abducted their children, shipping them to Russia by force. His missiles have pounded vital infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians without electricity or drinking water amid freezing winter temperatures. His illegal invasion has also led to a global energy crisis and exacerbated skyrocketing inflation across the West. US leaders watch the conflict nervously, worried it could...
Iran threatens Zelenskyy over speech to Congress, claims it has provided no arms to Russia
Iran took a swing at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he accused Tehran of supplying drones to Russian in an address to the U.S. Congress.
Carnival Legend cruise ship passenger dies in onboard 'incident'
A passenger has died this week on board the Carnival Legend cruise ship which left Baltimore on Sunday for an eight-day itinerary.
American Airlines says acts of violence 'not tolerated' after mother allegedly attacks worker in Miami
American Airlines is speaking out after one of its workers was seen on video being attacked by an Alabama mother at Miami International Airport.
Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
Justice Department alleges two Americans worked with Russian nationals to hack taxi system at JFK airport
Two American citizens worked with Russian nationals to hack the John F. Kennedy International Airport's taxi dispatch system, the Department of Justice is alleging.
NYC Walgreens store keeping ice cream in chained freezer, locking up candy amid ongoing shoplifting frenzy
Photographs show a NYC Walgreens store has locked up its candy and ice cream, as a spokesperson called retail crime "one of the top challenges facing the industry today."
Analysis-Russian gold removed from some Western funds after Ukraine
LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Hidden inside high-security bank vaults in London, Zurich and New York, billions of dollars' worth of gold of Russian origin has quietly changed hands in recent months in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Trump Paid $1.1 Million in Charges During Administration, yet $0 in 2020, Report Shows
The previous president revealed an explosion of pay in the wake of entering the Oval Office, yet toward the finish of his term, his duty filings had returned to enormous misfortunes, as per information delivered by a House board.
Officials worried that Trump would give “illegal order to use military” to steal election: J6 report
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the House's final Jan. 6 hearing Monday, the committee found that leading up to the insurrection, Department of...
US medic on frontline in Ukraine says 'Jesus is pissed off' at Putin for the 'horrible atrocities' Russia has committed
"I'm confident that if he does not find justice in this life, he will be held accountable in his afterlife," the US medic said of Putin.
Russia to guard against cannibalising planes for parts, minister tells Vedomosti
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russia's aviation sector will do everything it can to avoid the "total cannibalisation" of aircraft for spare parts, industry and trade minister Denis Manturov has told the Vedomosti business newspaper, as the impact of sanctions bites.
Hundreds of workers leaving Tyson Foods as company closes offices: report
Tyson announced a consolidation of offices in October, but hundreds of employees have decided not to relocate.
