Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Everything You Can Still Do For Christmas Around Concord And Walnut Creek Tonight (Christmas Eve)Vince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Related
Former Red Sox Congratulates Yankees Captain Aaron Judge
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury approves of one New York Yankees offseason move. The Yankees pulled the long-awaited trigger and retained Aaron Judge. Both sides came to an agreement on a nine-year extension worth $360 million. And shortly after, the Yankees elected to name Judge the organization’s 16th captain — the first since Derek Jeter.
How Mookie Betts Reacted After Justin Turner’s Red Sox Deal
Mookie Betts offered his best wishes after the departure of now-former teammate Justin Turner, who signed with the Boston Red Sox for two years. In Boston, Betts played his first six big-league seasons before being packaged in a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. Since then, Betts and Turner have been teammates for the last three years. Yet, with that chapter coming to a close, Betts made sure to offer kind words along with a slight piece of advice for the 38-year-old.
Red Sox World Series Champion Pitcher Reportedly Signs With Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski saw up close what Craig Kimbrel could provide a bullpen when they won a World Series title with the Boston Red Sox in 2018. Now, Dombrowski hopes the veteran right-hander can make a similar impact for the Phillies next season. Philadelphia reportedly...
J.D. Martinez Says Goodbye To Red Sox Nation On Instagram
The J.D. Martinez era with the Red Sox officially has come to a close. The designated hitter signed a five-year deal with Boston ahead of the 2018 season and likely will go down as Dave Dombrowski’s best offseason signing. Martinez did everything and more that was asked of him and played a big role in the Red Sox’s 2018 run to their fourth World Series title since 2004.
MLB Rumors: Mets Concerned About Carlos Correa’s Physical
The next chapter of the Carlos Correa has begun, and it doesn’t sound like it’s good news. The All-Star shortstop agreed to a 12-year deal with the New York Mets after his 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart. The Giants postponed Correa’s introductory...
Zach Wilson Benched Once Again, Jets Future In Doubt
You can say a lot of things about the New York Jets, but you can’t say they don’t know how to keep things interesting. After making his return to the starting lineup in Week 15, Zach Wilson kicked off Week 16 with some drama as he was benched — once again — by head coach Robert Saleh. So, who came in to replace him? Was it Mike White? No, he’s still injured. What about Joe Flacco? Nope.
Former Patriot Now Joe Burrow, Bengals ‘Ultimate Locker Room Guy’
Ted Karras joined the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason after spending five of his first six seasons with the New England Patriots. And Karras, who developed a reputation as one of the most approachable players in the Patriots locker room, has fit in seamlessly in Cincinnati. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showered Karras in praise Monday when speaking about the offensive lineman, who’s versatility previously displayed in New England has helped in the first year of his three-year deal.
Red Sox Add Six Non-Roster Invitees To 2023 Spring Training Roster
The Red Sox’s work isn’t done this Major League Baseball offseason, but Boston’s spring training roster is beginning to take shape. The Red Sox on Wednesday added six non-roster invitees to their spring training roster: right-handed pitcher Norwith Gudino, left-handed pitcher Oddanier Mosqueda, catchers Caleb Hamilton and Ronaldo Hernández, outfielder Narciso Crook and infielder/outfielder Niko Goodrum.
Forgotten Patriots Draft Pick Makes Late-Season Practice Debut
FOXBORO, Mass. — When an unidentified Patriots offensive lineman wearing No. 64 debuted at practice Wednesday, most reporters present figured he was a new addition to New England’s practice squad. Turns out, that new O-lineman actually has been with the team since the spring. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss...
MLB Rumors: What Has Halted Yankees Trade For Bryan Reynolds
The Yankees could use a boost in the outfield, but they might have to give up a key asset to do so. New York has been linked to Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Multiple other teams also could use the All-Star’s services, as well, but Pittsburgh is not willing to part with the 27-year-old that easily.
Trevor Bauer Reinstated By MLB As Part Of Reduced Suspension
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is eligible to play Major League Baseball again, though the league doesn’t believe he should be and made it so he won’t be getting paid for a while. MLB announced Thursday that Bauer’s 324-game suspension for violating their domestic violence policy has...
Will Zach Wilson Be On Jets Next Season? NFL Insider Gives Insight
The Zach Wilson era in New York could be over after just two seasons. The Jets lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday and, at 7-8, their playoff chances continue to dwindle. Wilson’s performance was as poor as the weather was at MetLife Stadium. The second-year quarterback passed for 9-of-18...
Blue Jays Acquire Daulton Varsho from Diamondbacks
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. This was a significant trade as the Jays sent one of their top prospects in, Gabriel Moreno, along with solid MLB regular Lourdes Gurriel, back to the Dbacks in this deal. The Jays and DBacks were dealing from positions of strength. The Jays had a surplus of catchers at the MLB level, and the same can be said of the Dbacks in the outfield. Varsho can also catch but can be a defensive liability at times. Moreno could instantly become one of the best catchers, both defensively and offensively, in the National League.
Giants Sign RP Taylor Rogers to 3-Year Deal, Joins Twin Brother
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the San Francisco Giants have signed left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers to a three-year, $33 million contract. Rogers joins his twin brother and fellow reliever, Tyler, who has spent the past four seasons with the Giants. It will be the first time a pair of twins will suit up as teammates since Jose and Ozzie Canseco in 1990 while members of the Oakland Athletics.
New York Rivalry Heating Up With Latest Comment From Yankees President
The rivalry between the two teams in New York has been kicked into high gear and the latest comment from the Yankees side of things should only add fuel to the fire. It’s no secret the Mets have spent money this offseason — and a lot of it — but we’ve reached the point where they, rather than the Yankees, are starting to be seen as the top team in New York.
Pedro Martinez ‘Putting In Work’ With Red Sox’s Brayan Bello
Brayan Bello has been compared to Pedro Martinez in the past, especially when it comes to his changeup, and the Red Sox legend wants to make sure he lives up to the hype. Bello made his Major League Baseball debut last season with Boston and struggled at first to find a groove. Manager Alex Cora began to use him in a long reliever role and Bello looked to have figured it out.
CBS Broadcasters Call For Bailey Zappe To Fix ‘Lifeless’ Patriots Offense
The Patriots did not have a great response to last Sunday’s shocking end to their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. New England was shut out in the first half of Saturday’s game as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had their way to build a 22-0 lead.
Kevin Durant Claims Nets Are Disliked, Held To Different Standard
Kevin Durant feels as though the Brooklyn Nets have unfairly garnered negative media attention this season. The Nets have endured several setbacks just 32 games into their season. Whether it was Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons or Steve Nash, there was plenty of headline-worthy news coming from the Nets. Yet, that doesn’t sit right with Durant.
No, Patriots Can’t Be Eliminated From NFL Playoff Contention This Weekend
The 7-7 Patriots don’t need a victory Saturday, but a loss would put Bill Belichick’s team in dire straits. No matter what happens in Week 16, eighth-seeded New England can’t be eliminated from NFL playoff contention. Even if the Patriots lose to the Cincinnati Bengals and the seventh-seeded Dolphins (vs. Green Bay Packers) and sixth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers (at Indianapolis Colts) both win, New England still would have a chance at qualifying for the postseason.
Patriots Make Several Roster Moves Prior To Facing Bengals
It was already known the New England Patriots special teams would be integrating in a new piece Saturday due to the injury to long snapper Joe Cardona. But the unit may have more of a different look than just at long snapper with the Patriots announcing they elevated another specialist from the practice squad prior to their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0